46 comments
Why does anybody left or right care what a privileged corporate billionaire thinks anyway? It’s time for the working class to come together and take our country back. Stop letting these idiots divide us.
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 your cap locks key seems to be stuck; try WD-40. 👍🏽
@Den Van I didn’t speak for independents… and yet you say “we”. A ranked choice system would better allow more candidates in a system where your vote isn’t merely a spoiler. Perhaps one would espouse policies you believe in – given that (from the three reasons you’ve given) the Republican party seems not to have given you anything to sway you other than being the non Democrat option?
@GJ your first false assumption is that Elon musk has declared himself as a Republican. He has not. He said he will “vote Republican“; he did not express that he would vote Republican exclusively. Your exact statement was “If you’re in the middle you likely don’t like someone pickinga side because you think that neither party has
everything right.” Being an independent I obviously don’t think either side has everything right. At the same time as an independent I don’t care and I’m not persuaded by who picks what side. Democrats are losing faithful voters, independents are swinging more to the Republicans. It is individuals, moving by the tens, hundreds, thousands and hundreds of thousands away from the Democrats to the Republicans that pose a threat to the Democrats, not the guy who makes electric cars and rockets. Please, name a country where your preferred method of voting works.
As a 30-year-plus Republican, I can say Amen to everything you said. Elon is already there Tesla had to pay out 137 million to an employee for NOT correcting racist behavior.
@NPC FREDO why yell online. if a trend is to be anti hate and ignorant to reality. please let it trend.
It’s all about tax cuts for the wealthy. Musk was outraged when Democrats wanted the rich to pay their fair share. He’d rather talk about how he used to live in his car than actually do anything about poverty now that he’s got his.
@adam fair enough, so what’s your opinion?
FACTS!!💯💪👌😁
@Scrub Five 50% in tax. But i also didn’t make 40 billion in one year and play victim
Don’t forget the one actual policy…. Low taxes for the mega rich
❤️✌🏻FINALLY!
Will raising taxes on corporations reduce the rate of inflation? Look, it was day one in a big job and Karin Jean Pierre probably had some butterflies, even though she’d served as Jen Psaki’s deputy for some time and had briefed from the podium before. She’ll ease into the job over time. But this was a brain dead answer. She stalled for time, as she flipped through her briefing book, seemingly landing on the wrong page and awkwardly quoting from it verbatim – peppering in a barrage of “ums” and “you knows” – as she fumbled. Her initial response was downright unresponsive. When Doocy simply restated his simple inquiry, she tried again, ending up even farther afield. She mentioned climate change. She mentioned collective bargaining policy. At one point, she seemed to remind herself out loud what she was even talking about. It was rough even for a black lesbian.
In fairness to Karin Jean-Pierre, there is no good answer to this question because Robinette’s premise is economically illiterate. Increasing businesses’ cost of doing business would have the opposite effect on inflationary pressures, as added costs get passed down to consumers. This would be an especially unwelcome development in a period of painfully and historically high inflation. Robinette just took two talking points, jammed them together incoherently, and hoped people might believe it. Everyone from Jeff Bezos to a rank-and-file hourly worker can pretty easily and immediately understand why it’s literally unbelievable. Out of 330,000,000 people in the USA, isn’t there a black lesbian with a functioning brain? Apparently not.
“I’m gonna make electric cars to save the environment but since democrats want me to actually pay the people who make the cars I’m gonna vote for the people who like Oil & Gas”
You know what would happen to Billionaire’s if they paid their fare share in taxes?
They would *still* be billionaires.
Brilliant!
@J Doe Nice question but only AOC knows how much!
Let’s take a moment to appreciate how much effort he puts into content for us
I’m sure this is tax related. He also had a pretty public back and forth with the California governor and said he was moving his plant to Texas
Definitely but I wouldn’t want to give California government anymore either. Their government is like a leaky tire and instead of fixing the hole they just try filling it with more air(money from taxes).
Buh-bye Elon.
Because California won’t let him keep his manufacturing plants running during the pandemic
An umbrella under which to get away with bad behavior. I haven’t heard a democrat say it more clearly. Kudos to SE.
@Mario Salami I liked the part at the end where she said “that’s it for me” best. I thought she’d never stop with the BS.
Hahahaha…Losing your sh*t over it huh.😂
And now he’s wants a discount to buy Twitter since it’s known that it’s full of bogus fake accounts. Hahahaha… The hits just keep on coming…
He wants to support the party who deny climate change and pulled out of the Paris climate agreement. If there is no climate change why the h…. do we need electric cars???
Yea, apparently democrat party is that off-putting 😉
He’s not joining them he’s voting for them he’s a libertarian
“Your party is getting hateful so I don’t support it anymore”
Replies: [people affiliated with the party acting hateful]
Good job CNN way to prove him wrong!
The irony 🤣. This is my GOP
Yeah, I care as much about Elon Musk’s opinion of Democrats (or anything else) as I do about how the Solar System is going to end in 100 billion years.
I don’t even care that much : )
Same here
Brilliant and spot on as always!
Right, we’re supposed to believe cnn, instead of what he actually said 😆?
It‘s an opinion. You have no other chance than believe it.
“If a political party does not have its foundation in the determination to advance a cause that is right and that is moral, then it is not a political party; it is merely a conspiracy to seize power.”
Dwight D. Eisenhower, 34th President of the United States
thank you for your beautifully written comment
Business owners always follow the $
They know which side of politics always has their backs.
This is why you should never vote right unless you’re a business owner without a social conscience.
The tax burden is always shifted away from business and towards private citizens under conservative governments.