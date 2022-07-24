71 comments

  1. Trump said: “I don’t want to say that the election is over.”

    Meaning: He knew that he had lost the election but he didn’t want his supporters to believe that he did.

    Reply

    1. He’s a damn criminal. Diaper Don doesn’t even belong in a Waffle House let alone the White House.

      Reply

  2. Q. What’s the difference between a trump republican and a Ukrainian?

    A. A Ukrainian defends their capitol.

    Reply

    2. @Martin Goyette “It is noteworthy that the percentage of women that register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of men who do so. End of quote. Repeat the line,” Biden said. LOL

      Reply

  4. A lot of people knew that some media pundits were VERY wrong about Al Franken. He is the best we had. We knew it then, we know it now. Whether or not he wants to take another whirl ’round the political dance floor is up to him and his kin. I would certainly not mind a “President Al Franken” for real.

    Reply

  5. As an Australian Grandfather – I’ve never seen such a low bar the American People have accepted in their leadership

    Reply

    2. @Kate Maxwell But why is it such a large segment of the population? It’s unbelievable trump has even one supporter

      Reply

    2. Thanks. I’ll appreciate that when I’m paying an arm and a leg for gas, inflation. Also passing off the Russians and starting WW3. LETS GO BRANDON!!

      Reply

    3. If trump isn’t prosecuted for this crime 😤 I’m running for president!! And my crime would be robbery of a chocolate shop!! I betcha I’d get the book thrown at me 😅🤣😂 however, if I cause an insurrection to overthrow the government..I’d get to run 🏃‍♂️ for president again. Sad!

      Reply

    1. We need to get a government who will work for the people, and not just the rich donors, and to line their own pockets. We need leaders, and not just followers of party lines. Those who will take a stand on what is best, and right for all Americans, not just the some. I may be wrong, but I sort of think that is what our founding fathers had in mind when they came together to start this country.

      Reply

  8. I sure would welcome Mr. Franken back into public office. Compared to most of the current senators on the right he’s both a genius and a saint. Also, he’s actually a genius.

    Reply

    1. Let’s vote for Al to be the Chief Designer of the big party we will have when Trump is locked up!

      Reply

    2. @D m – You KNOW that didn’t happen, Ms Troll. It was a childish mime, true, but not reality.

      Reply

  11. The fact that Pence was scared to get into the car because it was a different Secret Service team he didn’t recognise, shocked me.

    Reply

    1. What’s the surprise? Pence knows Trump very well. Pence knew, I hope he knows, that he was a means to Trump’s desired end. To Trump people and things matters only as long as they or it can serve his purpose.

      Reply

    5. An Al Franken/John Stewart ticket would slaughter Desantis….(trump will be hiding out in Belarus by then).

      Reply

  13. “Yesterday is a hard word for me” as he says yesterday. No. What he didn’t want to do is put attention on what happened yesterday. An insurrection attack on the Capitol he fully supported and the damage he and his supporters did.

    Reply

    3. Trump: “yesterday was a hard word for me ”
      The American people: “why”?
      Trump “because I caused an insurrection ”
      The American people:”wow ” who’d a thought that you were smart enough to do such a thing ?🤔
      Trump: “I don’t know “😅😍😂

      Reply

  14. Al is right, no shock at all. He has been nuts for years! The shock is the amount of people that back him!

    Reply

  15. As someone once said: “You can judge the size of a man by the size of the thing that angers him.”

    Reply

    4. I advised someone “if you want to see the true character of a person, observe how he handles anger.”

      Reply

  17. I will never forgive Gillibrand and others who ran him out of the Senate just at the time we needed him most, in order to gain some national attention because they wanted to boost their “public profile”. Good thing I don’t live in Kirsten’s state because I’ll never cast a vote for her now, even if she runs for president. Al was a good Senator and Harry Reid was interviewed as saying he was one of the best in the Senate — did all his homework, spent time meeting with his constituents in Minnesota. He got along with his colleagues on the other side of the isle while still holding their feet to the fire when they said/proposed stupid stuff. It was obvious that the whole thing with Al Franken was a right wing setup but the fact that EVERYONE jumped on board was shocking and unforgivable.

    Reply

    1. And while in his role as a comedian entertaining the troops for many years. BTW, the woman who accused him was also on the tour and starred in extremely suggestive skits with him on stage, and if you’ve ever seen one of those overseas USO shows (I have) everything is suggestive of sex.

      Reply

  18. There are many of us that miss your integrity in the Senate. Need you back and more like you. 👍 ❤️

    Reply

  19. *This is what actually happened. Video not for children! Watch the video you will be shocked* ALLTIME.ML
    Mr Dunn – respect to you.

    Reply

    1. your blue link leads nowhere. or is it an ad that my browser blocked. It is not a web address… your charges are unsupported by YOU

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.