71 comments
Trump said: “I don’t want to say that the election is over.”
Meaning: He knew that he had lost the election but he didn’t want his supporters to believe that he did.
He’s a damn criminal. Diaper Don doesn’t even belong in a Waffle House let alone the White House.
Q. What’s the difference between a trump republican and a Ukrainian?
A. A Ukrainian defends their capitol.
Oooh that is gold!!
That’s it, you win the internet for a day. 😅😅😅
“Trump is a terrible person” is an understatement
@Vince Versage How is trump NOT terrible?
@Martin Goyette “It is noteworthy that the percentage of women that register to vote and cast a ballot is consistently higher than the percentage of men who do so. End of quote. Repeat the line,” Biden said. LOL
A lot of people knew that some media pundits were VERY wrong about Al Franken. He is the best we had. We knew it then, we know it now. Whether or not he wants to take another whirl ’round the political dance floor is up to him and his kin. I would certainly not mind a “President Al Franken” for real.
@L A Smith Cosby was a comedian slap
@Gary M he would panic al is a weasel
@John Halverson ..or JohnStewart(under Al)
He is a corrupt democrat wake up
As an Australian Grandfather – I’ve never seen such a low bar the American People have accepted in their leadership
@Anthony Fuqua: of course they do . It’s owned by Murdoch. Say no more.
@Kate Maxwell But why is it such a large segment of the population? It’s unbelievable trump has even one supporter
“Mike Pence let me down.” He sure did, and we couldn’t be more thankful.
Damn right 👍🇺🇸
Thanks. I’ll appreciate that when I’m paying an arm and a leg for gas, inflation. Also passing off the Russians and starting WW3. LETS GO BRANDON!!
If trump isn’t prosecuted for this crime 😤 I’m running for president!! And my crime would be robbery of a chocolate shop!! I betcha I’d get the book thrown at me 😅🤣😂 however, if I cause an insurrection to overthrow the government..I’d get to run 🏃♂️ for president again. Sad!
He did one thing right.
We cannot move forward until we move the GOP out of our country’s way. Vote, America. V💙TE!
We need to get a government who will work for the people, and not just the rich donors, and to line their own pockets. We need leaders, and not just followers of party lines. Those who will take a stand on what is best, and right for all Americans, not just the some. I may be wrong, but I sort of think that is what our founding fathers had in mind when they came together to start this country.
Just not Republican vote anything but!
I sure would welcome Mr. Franken back into public office. Compared to most of the current senators on the right he’s both a genius and a saint. Also, he’s actually a genius.
I would absolutely vote for him
@Duckman Nope
He’s also a Democrat.
I wish I could vote for Al Franken for just about anything.
Let’s vote for Al to be the Chief Designer of the big party we will have when Trump is locked up!
WOW, you mean the guy who grabbed the breasts of a sleeping soldier??? That guy???
@TT AND humor!!
Same 🙁
***agreed***
I’ve always supported Al Franken and would love it if he chooses to run again.
WOW, you mean the guy who grabbed the breasts of a sleeping soldier??? That guy???
@D m – You KNOW that didn’t happen, Ms Troll. It was a childish mime, true, but not reality.
The fact that Pence was scared to get into the car because it was a different Secret Service team he didn’t recognise, shocked me.
What’s the surprise? Pence knows Trump very well. Pence knew, I hope he knows, that he was a means to Trump’s desired end. To Trump people and things matters only as long as they or it can serve his purpose.
@anita windbigler
Remember whenever Trump, is going to start World War III????
Lol
He didn’t want to be another Jimmy Hoffa.
He was wise. He never would have made it to certification.
al needs to run for office again.
Gosh darn it, people like him.
SNL reference. Very good.
He’s good enough and smart enough!!
That’s extra funny read in lord humongous’ voice. Lol
it’s not just a popularity contest. But, I get your point… I would vote for him hands down.
An Al Franken/John Stewart ticket would slaughter Desantis….(trump will be hiding out in Belarus by then).
“Yesterday is a hard word for me” as he says yesterday. No. What he didn’t want to do is put attention on what happened yesterday. An insurrection attack on the Capitol he fully supported and the damage he and his supporters did.
@allein peaceful protest
👍❤️
Trump: “yesterday was a hard word for me ”
The American people: “why”?
Trump “because I caused an insurrection ”
The American people:”wow ” who’d a thought that you were smart enough to do such a thing ?🤔
Trump: “I don’t know “😅😍😂
Al is right, no shock at all. He has been nuts for years! The shock is the amount of people that back him!
As someone once said: “You can judge the size of a man by the size of the thing that angers him.”
Don’t worry Kenny. Size doesn’t matter. Lol.
@Bob Cob 🤣🤣🤣
Oh that is so true!
I advised someone “if you want to see the true character of a person, observe how he handles anger.”
We need Al Franken back on the Senate, he actually worked for the good of America.
He was sacrificed by his own party. No question about that
THIS!!
You are a liar. He mimicked and did not touch her breasts!
I will never forgive Gillibrand and others who ran him out of the Senate just at the time we needed him most, in order to gain some national attention because they wanted to boost their “public profile”. Good thing I don’t live in Kirsten’s state because I’ll never cast a vote for her now, even if she runs for president. Al was a good Senator and Harry Reid was interviewed as saying he was one of the best in the Senate — did all his homework, spent time meeting with his constituents in Minnesota. He got along with his colleagues on the other side of the isle while still holding their feet to the fire when they said/proposed stupid stuff. It was obvious that the whole thing with Al Franken was a right wing setup but the fact that EVERYONE jumped on board was shocking and unforgivable.
And while in his role as a comedian entertaining the troops for many years. BTW, the woman who accused him was also on the tour and starred in extremely suggestive skits with him on stage, and if you’ve ever seen one of those overseas USO shows (I have) everything is suggestive of sex.
I agree totally!
There are many of us that miss your integrity in the Senate. Need you back and more like you. 👍 ❤️
Mr Dunn – respect to you.
your blue link leads nowhere. or is it an ad that my browser blocked. It is not a web address… your charges are unsupported by YOU
BS…dont waste your time!!!
lol, Josh Hawley’s run makes me giggle no matter how many times I watch this clip.
IKR!