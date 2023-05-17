Recent Post
- How former Google exec Eric Schmidt thinks AI could become a weapon of war
- ChatGPT creator himself is now worried about AI
- CNN reports from one of the Ukrainian military’s closely guarded secrets
- The Secret Service is investigating a break in into a senior Biden administration official’s home
- See Elon Musk’s baseless claims about George Soros
38 comments
I can’t believe how stupid this conversation is
LOL !
I RELIEVE IN TRUMP AND HIS INTELLIGENCE
Why don’t you start with explaining why you think it’s stupid in the first place? That way the rest of us can decide if anything you write is worth posting/expressing in a public venue like this one.
It’s pretty mind-blowing that the richest person in the world essentially amounts to just a 4Chan culture war troll.
Why would he criticize small hat mafia ?
The King of Saudi Arabia is a troll?
@Obverse Singularity I think you confused some sand Nintendo with Rotchchilds
3:16 “And people feel Physical threatened” 🤡🤡🤡
This is literally a comedy show if life wasn’t so tragic.
Victimhood will get you Nowhere in Life
It’s Shakespeare
If CNN says it’s baseless it must be very based.
👏👏
Yep
Amen to that.
That’s why you’re constantly watching and commenting on their videos?
Someone wants to be a king.
I like how he doesn’t care about any other cause than his own.
Soooo him sticking up for freedom of speech is bad? Lolol
@Brandan Ellis what was he doing like the last guy did?
Wouldn’t asking Musk about the situation in South Africa be somewhat obvious and revealing? Or anything about race. If he is merely participating in “locker room” racism, then he reinforces the emotionally immature technical genius he seems to be. Oh well. The technical part is what matter for now. And, more people have heard about soros from such statements over the years and know nothing about him at all.
I recommend reading Ashley Vance book about Elon Musk. Plenty of information about his upbringing in South Africa, and you get your answer as well.
This is literally a comedy show if life wasn’t so tragic. ❤ GOD Bless Everyone
So Lex Luthor is criticizing Magneto?
Here is George Soro in 1998 on “60 Minutes”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QSyczwuTQfo
if by baseless you mean 100% observable and accurate then yes lol
“Feeling” to it 😂😂😂
While I agree that Jewish people are quick to point out every little thing as “anti-semitic”, I would prefer to focus on what Elol actually said and how hyperbolic and foolishly unnecessary it was.
Title correction: “See CNN’s baseless defense of George Soros”.
Awesome comment
Exactly 😂
U.S. Representative George Santos: The weaponization of the U.S. judicial system is further out of control. Now is the time for us to express our position. On behalf of every American, I ask Congress to investigate the persecution of Mr. Miles Guo and free Mr. Miles Guo!
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
Council for National Policy was founded in 1981, at the dawn of the Christian right and the beginning of the Reagan era. And it really represents what Jerry Falwell, an early founding member, called the big guns of the Christian right, who set the battle lines; 300 people who really comprise the entire leadership of the Christian right, and the conservative movement in general. These people kind of call themselves ‘grasstops’ leaders. You know, they kind of shepherd the Republican grassroots to the polls on Election Day. But they also kind of decide what the wedge issues are going to be and what the narrative is for the party. They have anointed the past two Republican presidents; Donald Trump back in 2015, and George W. Bush back in 1999, when they were just emerging as the figures that the Christian right would back. They also helped make Sarah Palin John McCain’s vice presidential pick
Just days before she resigned as UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley delivered a private speech to the Council for National Policy, a secretive group of influential right-wing figures. Journalist Max Blumenthal obtained exclusive access and reveals shocking details — including Haley’s admission that she threatened the Chinese ambassador with a US invasion of North Korea.
“And I went to the Westin Hotel in Charlotte, and walked into the auditorium, or this giant ballroom. Ginni Thomas, the wife of Clarence Thomas, walked by me. Frank Gaffney, you know, the kind of foreign policy hawk who inspired Donald Trump’s Muslim ban brushed shoulders and sat sat nearby. And I was surrounded by basically the vast right-wing conspiracy, about 300 people settling into their chairs to hear Nikki Haley speak at noon.
They hold these meetings three times a year, in secrecy. The location of the meeting is not told to anyone who isn’t a member of the group. The membership rolls aren’t provided outside of the membership’s inner circle. And these are closed door meetings, press is not allowed”
We have right wing billionaires who have a supreme court justice in their pocket, clarence thomas, and god knows who else and we’re still talking george santos.
This is worrying, but i tell you what is more worrying? It’s 15 mins before i start work and I’m still in bed, typing this.
This is what work is doing to me lol.
Did you guys notice that Soros and Magneto were never in the same room at the same time?
Soras is not a philanthropist, he is just an oligarch and a criminal