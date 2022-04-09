Recent Post
- See ex-Trump official’s reaction to Trump Jr.’s ‘revealing’ texts
- ‘Just a mess’: CNN goes inside abandoned Russian foxholes
- ‘Downright hypocritical’: Smerconish on how pandemic politics shaping midterms
- These Russians are turning on Putin and burned an effigy of him
- Shocking intercepted audio reveals talk between Russian soldiers
83 comments
Forget politics, as you’ve come to see it, as a contest between Republicans and Democrats. Today the struggle is democracy versus oligarchy.
Thank You Very Much , my gratitude !
@John Edward What would Trump do when facing the Russian invasion if he had succeeded in the re-election? An isolationist?
No its Republicism vs democracy, democracy always fails.
Yes,I confirm.😀
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr what about trumps love affair with putin????
Keeping the working class desperate is the GOP’s core policy.
@Ben Jurqunov and create chaos when thing’s are falling apart for them. DISTRACTION’S.
this is my pleasure , i love this !
Thank You Very Much , my gratitude !
Yes,I confirm.😀
‘The then President’s son, and the then Chief of Staff”
How sweet it is.
Yes,I confirm.😀
@Jibba Jabba Good one!
@John Edward Saved democracy but caused the collapse of the US with the current potato in chief who doesn’t have an active brain cell in his head 😂
@Thomas Armsworthy Jr are u serious. the trump children was doing the same only what they were doing was illegal.
Daily Reminder: “A president is not a king and the plaintiff is not the president.” – 11/09/2021 D.C. District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan
this is my pleasure , i love this !
Thank You Very Much , my gratitude !
Yes,I confirm.😀
Just a daily reminder people in the Nixon administration went to prison for less!
@Corey Ham so you want to destroy the country to rebuild it. To what you want.
No thanks.
You live in the greatest country in the world.
If it’s not what you want you can freely become a immigrant in another and see how great you have it.
Exactly. Standards have dropped markedly since then. And dropping standards allow players like Jr. to arise.
Yes,I confirm.😀
@Thomas Garvan He went to prison for tax evasion, not for any of his mob actions. It’s like Attila the Hun being convicted of jay walking
“Meanwhile, Eric’s become the moron publicly.” -Maryanne Barry Trump
lol actually thats HUnter Biden
Glad somebody in the Trump Family stepped up and spoke the truth. Hard to find that in this blood line.
Thank You Very Much , my gratitude !
Meadows,-“where does the path lead?”. Jr,-“Clean Capitol building carpeting”. Meadows, “Coool”.
@Joe Smith” tuckums” is that you😎
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/Hp1nVHzOt9w
😉😉
this is my pleasure , i love this !
Thank You Very Much , my gratitude !
Why was everyone, including Trump Jr. and Justice Clarence’s wife, so comfortable with Meadows that they would send him these types of texts lol
@Tony Williams Jr. yup your the ONLY person that works…. News flash, the president doesn’t control gas prices or the world’s inflation problem.. but you being a genius and all, already know that… you hang in there!!🤣🤣🤣🤣
Yes,I confirm.😀
Attorney says they were probably forwarded texts. So lemme get this straight, he was included in a coup plan and then included others. How does that absolve him, Mr. Attorney? That just makes it RICO and the worst actions done by one now include into the charges for all. 🤔🙄🤨 Just a side note, forwarded texts have a tag indicating they are forwarded. 🤪
Yes,I confirm.😀
lol it does not surprise me that any Trump attorney would use such an asinine excuse like “it was forwarded” as a defense.
The story is really about the traitors who support him, knowing what they know, or at least what they outta know
this is my pleasure , i love this !
this is my pleasure , i love this !
Thank You Very Much , my gratitude !
Correct me if I’m wrong but weren’t Jr’s texts part of the trove of docs Meadows handed the Jan 6 Committee? If so this means that this info was already there, for months, but hidden, within all those docs. The Jan 6 Committee obviously has a huge work load and seems to have done very well so far but can’t it hire more staffers to go through these docs?
i like your emails !! 😀
nice to meet you😀
Thank You Very Much , my gratitude !
Do you think we will see
$8.00 a gallon?
Yes,I confirm.😀
People are focused on juniors culpability but his text refers to many accomplices starting with Meadows. Pressure needs to be applied , I imagine if Junior gets locked up and is cutoff from his drug supply he will tell on everyone.
Thank You Very Much , my gratitude !
Ok I’m tired of seeing and hearing about all the damning evidence they have against these traitors. I want to start seeing and hearing about arrests, convictions and harsh sentences!😡
you never will
Thank you!!!
Yes,I confirm.😀
“I just want to find 11780 votes, which is one more than we have.”
— The Former Guy
@Marthell you really are a comedian. 🤣😂🤣😂
@Marthell With that mentality you have no leg to stand on bringing up anything trump was supposedly involved in 😂
@Marthell Plus you want proof? It’s all literally on Hunters laptop, which they so conveniently are trying to make go away 😂😂😂
This is what you get when you put a shady businessman in a position of power. Everything to them is leverage, control and not playing by the rules.
this is my pleasure , i love this !
this is my pleasure , i love this !
Yes,I confirm.😀
Plan “A” Vote early, vote often.
Plan “B” Lie early, lie often.
Plan “C” Whine, whine, whine!
nice to meet you😀
Thank You Very Much , my gratitude !
Thank You Very Much , my gratitude !
Americans on principle alone, should come out and vote against GOPs for supporting these insane atrocities
@MD Motalib Hossen Put a new battery in your bot-making machine. Brp.
Do you think we will see
$9.00 a gallon gas?
Yes,I confirm.😀
And still NO consequences for any of them!!! What a messed up society.
Just like the Clintons.
Amen
Yes,I confirm.😀
Oh, consequences are nearing them. Some will go to prison, some will lose reputations, some will lose everything they have, some will self destruct leading to really bad health including in regard to addictions, and, all shall lose their power and prestige. What they put out they shall receive threefold. So Be It.
I’m surprised that Jr. actually had the smallest grasp on, what did they call it, the Green Bay sweep.?
It’s obvious Jr knew about all the avenues they were pursuing. Multiple paths,’TOTAL CONTROL’ yup. He knew everything.
i am grateful or your messages .😀
@Shabina Iyasmin for*. and, you’re welcome. 😉
this is my pleasure , i love this !
Thank You Very Much , my gratitude !