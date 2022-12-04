Recent Post
119 comments
Someone who openly says “ditch the constitution” should be instantly barred from holding any political office in perpetuity.
@gary scheib u never had one 🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️🤷🏽♂️ what’s the usual leftist communist taking points u communists have ?? “ derrrr go look it up it’s on the intermanetzzzzz “, or the “here’s this bias leftist link that takes everything out of context for my gain “
@DOUGLAS HADLEY Why don’t you read the full quote with improved reading comprehension skills and tell me? There is no way in f*cking HELL he ever called for the suspension of the Constitution when he is literally the one citizen most reliant upon it in American History right now. Stop being stupid.
@Nasty Woman 1979 Chain of custody, those were the words I was looking for. I just had a trumpie calling me a socialist communist, whatever that is. I asked him if he had a social security card in his wallet, if his tax dollars support our military, public schools, libraries, police and fire departments, all social programs by design. I asked him if he drives on interstate highways bridges, ect., another social program. I asked him about all that money the feds collect from those socialist blue states and handout to those red states was a form of socialism. I haven’t heard a peep since.
“A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution,” he continued. “Our great ‘Founder’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
@Retro Wave because they know that his agenda is to put America and it’s citizens first while the democrats is to put us last. They also have a habit of accusing others of what they themselves are doing.
Why would anyone be surprised that criminals don’t like a constitution that holds them accountable?
@soylentdean that’s not what is meant by a living document. It means that the document changes over time as we progress as a society. Hence, the amendments.
Joe Biden isn’t a criminal? Jesus wept but you American leftists do some serious mental gymnastics to coexist with your hypocritical views. Like honestly how do you do it?
@Psychedelic Hurricane😂😂😂
The constitution that Trump is talking about that the oath they took is 1871 act England is not the Constitution of 1776 from the founding fathers that’s what he wants them to take an oath
The idea that Republicans think they can curb trump’s ego to their own benefit is laughable after all this time. it’s like using a forest fire to try to light the candles of a birthday cake.
The rich and the conservatives in Germany thought they could control Hitler. we all know how well that worked.
Control biden
@Frances Mendenhall Exactly. I wonder if some Republicans – deep down – feel they sowed to the wind and unleashed the whirlwind. There’s a good BBC doco from the 90s called “The N-zis: a warning from history”. I think it’s on YT. Not about the war but more about the rise to power, the infrastructure and administration that went on in the regime.
@Andrew Stevenson you talking about Joe Biden? Cause all I remember is success for our country when trump was president and liberal tears, chaos, and mayhem. 2022 is a lot more reminiscent of the holocaust then 2018 was.
@Danny King Which comment of mine are you referring to? I can’t see any reference to Biden, sorry.
How can this lady tell anybody to vote for Herschel Walker and not be ashamed of herself ?Herschel Walker is barely literate at best. If he wins I really feel bad for the state of Georgia and the state of the United States of America.
@Acer Maximinus Fetterman chases black men down the street with weapons.. look at his past.. he’s totally racist
Well it’s about the same as having Biden run the United States, just saying.
@The Real Heisenberg Oh please…….Did you feel the same way about the democrats when they elected Fetterman to office? That debate was absolutely embarrassing–and revealing as to the mental impairment and brain damage that the man had suffered. He has no business advocating for and representing his state when he can’t even construct a coherent sentence…………
Look who is talking.. what about fetterman and Biden? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
@Jeffery Mccullough I don’t… people are so brainwashed.. you would think of all that exposure these crazy liberals have done in the last 2 years would repent. 😂
“We’re going to pretend like he didn’t say it. Maybe it’ll go away.” – all Trump supporters
@aleebaby OH NO NOT HUNTER’S TRIAL YOU’RE REALLY HURTING MY FEELINGS NOW MY HEART IS BROKEN!!!! LMAO!!!!!
“Maybe he’s actually right, referencing suppressing amendments already…” -me, an actual supporter
@Let the flames takeover “Maybe I’ll pretend like this is what he said and they’ll fall for it!” – you, a loser
@Jared Keith 🤣 hey buddy calling me that would mean I don’t make a living by hitting keynotes. Something you could never…🙂I just like reminding everyone who acts so smart
@Jared Keith oh did your comment/like train hit a wall🥲you sour grape
Republicans will tell you, off the record, that this is outrageous.
But they will support him if he gets the nomination as a candidate for president representing the Republican party.
Ain’t that a kick in the head?
@Cheezy You think terminating the Constitution is a “better policy”?! You’re a traitor to everything America stands for. Go move to Russia if you don’t already live there.
@Cheezy If you seriously believe in terminating the Constitution, youre a traitor to everything America stands for. Trump is a traitor.
@Matthew Mitchell If you support an enemy of America, you ARE an enemy of America. Trump can no longer take the oath to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution.” He’s a traitor.
@Puffena Also random side note, personally historians have always been some of my favorite kinds of people. Unlike the others… and Since I usually throw shade, i’d just also like to pay out that compliment as well👍
@Let the flames takeover If you support terminating the Constitution, you lose the right to complain about the media. You’re just a lying traitor. You’re nothing.
His sworn Oath to the Constitution means nothing, and he has just publicly proved it.
@Kyle G anything goes?
@John Dietz so you are with tRump on this one? You wanna scrap the Constitution
@126wil bring on the what about isms. If you can’t defend your side you may as well try to change the subject.
context matters. why did he say it?
It’s the fact it’s been amended so many times to protect the elites. It’s not the og constitution our founding fathers intended for us.
Herschel Walker is not capable of understanding policy much less making that part of his campaign. All I heard him talk about were vampires and pregnant bulls. 😱
Don’t forget walker was talking about a room full of pony manure.
Don’t forget erections.
They only need a puppet
As opposed to Biden or Fetterman?
@Erick K 🍄
Yeah.
Why does anyone think that Donnie even knows what the U.S. Constitution is. He has demonstrated no familiarity with it whatsoever.
@Satanic Microchip v5 lol. He used it himself, 440 times IN ONE DEPOSITION.
@Dare2Share 1000x better lol. Trump left with 1.5% inflation, $2 gas, no nuclear threats, secured borders. Now we have 9% inflation, 100k illegals per month, nuclear war threats and $4 gas and yet its 1000x better. Are you that anti American or literally that dumb? Lol
Trump appeals to the gun crazies with references to the 2A because he knows he can’t spell “amendment,” and he sure as hell has no idea what it actually says.
You are a doped dope
@Texas Wunderkind I can’t imagine what makes a Brandon follower make jokes about the education of others. Neanderthals and rocks think you people are dumb.
If I were the GOP, I’d do the self-preserving thing and denounce this man once and for all. He’s going to split their party otherwise. I mean, it’s also the right thing to do, but when has that ever mattered to Republicans?
That could be a good thing if the Republican party splits. It would purge it of all its crackpots which is badly needed.
The problem facing them is that they see him as the ticket to retaining power. That’s all they care about.
They had their chance with the second impeachment. But no, they wanted to keep him around to wreck the Party even further.
As McCarthy realized in 2021 when he went to MaraLago to lick Trump’s boots, the self-preserving thing is lick Trump’s boots.
“Personal attacks on walker”. What she actually means is just stating facts about walker.
@Nasty Woman 1979 I’m dead.🤣
Lie and deny, it’s the republican way
@Yasuke don’t forget to tip your servers…. ✌
@Red Fender …You mean like that stuff Musk just accidentally exposed the Trump Administration was actually trying to do through Twitter at the time? Because with all this biased reply spamming you’re doing, it doesn’t seem like you care all that much when it’s your guy. And ffs… Really, you want to cast aspersions about “profiteering” when the subject matter involves ANY Trump, let alone TFG himself? 🤣🤣🤣
@Yasuke damn now I’m picturing a new Twilight movie after Walker loses and he can fight against himself and his multiple personalities. A one “man” show!!
“The constitution is not like a spouse you can’t just get rid of it”
🤣🤣🤣🤣👏👏👏👏👏
Or bury her in a golf course😂😂😂
Trump would reply (quoting Groucho Marx), “That’s what you think.”
Lol, well he got rid of what 5? 😂
@Ivan Radas???
Democrats try and shred it daily for decades. Outrage?!? Crickets & cobwebs from the liberals.
Ok when they say it, huh how funny.
Maybe when they call themselves “the Party of Law and Order”, they actually mean the show? 🤷♂️
If I was king what’s the easiest way to hold power. Feminize all the men🤣Bro Klaus got skills, and you are his subject🙂
@Let the flames takeover Because women will just vote for you? And you will feminize all men in three months?
So democrats have been try to shred the constitution daily for years?! Where’s the outrage also it’s cnn, don’t believe it.
Don’t act like democrats have been trying to dismantle the constitution for decades
As a Marine Corps Veteran who took an Oath to protect and defend our constitution I would never support anyone who called for a move like this!!!! Regardless of party affiliation
@PagodaRolls I’d take your rank if I could.
@Scahoni thought you were against handouts?
@Ford Hoard keep believing idiot because we fukn all heard him
If I give you my email would you send me the video of him saying that?
@This Is Your Captain Speaking you better believe it
It’s so very sad. They don’t care that walker have no experience or can’t even put a complete sentence together. They just want someone they can control
Are you serious you sound like FEDERMAN you know him probably not
Warnock is a racist democrats love racist no surprise there right remember the kkk democrats
Potato head in office can’t put a whole sentence together either.
@Blue Q you obviously understood what the fuk I was saying. Say 👋
Crazy you just described Joe and it didn’t even twitch your last brain cell.
The statement, “I would support whoever the Republican Nominee is” is a pledge of unquestioned loyalty, placing party affiliation before loyalty and service to our nation.
@KK Or just shows just how powerful the Republican party is as they’re taking cues from the Democratic party of past experiences. Either way it’s going to be a brutal civil war.
@HM3 Drake literally the NY Post HB story suppression by DNC and Buyden, and multiple examples of restricting the 2nd after every S-ing . were you born yesterday?
@HM3 Drake I would be surprised if you even know what they are
@HM3 Drake remember “that’s not what he said, and if it is that’s not what he meant, and if it is you’re taking it out of context, and if you’re not then I don’t care. Mein fuhrer Trump can do nothing wrong”
@HM3 Drake funny how you didnt ask for any examples about how they feel about the Founders
The fact that we have to discuss this nonsense from that man shows us the poor mentality and character we have as a society.
@Danny King Trump does that all by himself, dummy.
@PagodaRolls A party doesn’t have sides
The fact that people just believe headlines put out by left-leaning writers without questioning any of the assumptions behind them shows us the poor mentality and character we have as a society.
@Sheila Lamb the GOP would be like “well actually, the sky up high is blue but closer to the horizon it is more yellowish so in between it really is green…”
@reneekatz666 Are you saying Trump didn’t say what he said?
