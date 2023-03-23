See scene of deadly Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia March 23, 2023 46 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
it happened the same thing than in Dnipro city, the buildings are hit by Ukrainian anti air defenses, Russian missiles would cause much more damage
@Pug Chronicals Oleksiy Arestóvich, Zelensky’s advisor was forced to resign after his statement that a Russian missile that hit a residential building in Dnipro on January 14 was allegedly shot down by Ukrainian air defense forces. “It was shot down, it fell on an entryway. It exploded as it fell,
Except that the Russians have been using SAM’s converted to SSM’s. Many targets do not need a large warhead, anyway, so, no need to hit them with a large missile.
@Nando Torres Arestovych had wrong information and apologized the next day. Don’t spread disinformation
@SpringIsBACK The SAM cannot be used over long distances when operating ground-to-ground. The maximum is six miles.
I don’t know how anyone could go back in there and sleep through the night. I be packing and gone. It’s simply amazing what so many people there face on a daily basis. 🇺🇦🙏🇺🇦
I’d have a hard time leaving my country/community.
People in Donetsk and Lugansk were living in such situations for many years. But west media was blind for that. Now they show that “dramas” with crying about weapons ukrainians every day. I’m sure that ukrainian who crys about more weapons is sick or special guy who acting a role of a “common ukrainian” that want west give them more weapons. What a cheap theatre.
@Andrew Boyce I totaly understand that, I been to Germany, my moms side lives there and visited Italy once, a person can feel so out of place when you don’t speak the language or have your own home, friends and family.
@gfan83 it’s absolute horror really. There was not enough of big stuff what was needed, soldiers there are amazing for what they had to work with, has taught lots to the U.S. One thing I learned over this last year is Ukrain has so many extremely smart people and are so bright, artistic, creative. It’s alot I learned about the people and county over this last year. Sad it has happened this way though. I just wish it was done and over, I keep thinking about how long it will take to recover, 20 plus years I bet. 3 generations before there be kids who can grow up with a normal life. Take care.
@CNN Do more “if this happened to you” perspectives – needed.
A Tribute to Ukraine
The Fight
Where were you
when the walls came crumbling down.
Fearing for our lives
In our home towns.
Where children once played
Laughter was everywhere
We now find graves
Seems like only…we care.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
If we lose.
If this was our last fight.
I promise you
We didn’t run and hide.
Only one way to live
Head high and full of pride
What we would give
Our blood and tears we cried.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s soul.
Instrumental 🎶
A burst of lightning
coming from the morning sky
confuses all
We will not run and hide.
But now,
We’re standing side by side
Defending arm in arm
Praying for our lives.
And now,
We’re standing toe to toe
Fighting hand to hand
Dying for our nation’s…..
And then,
There’s one thing that remains.
Fight until the death
Fight for our Ukraine.
But now,
Our prayers were not met
By those who stood by
By those who would forget. .
By Humble Driver
thank you for reading humble poem ❤️ 🙏 and if you are interested in song please go to Humble Driver YouTube
Many claps coming from everyone. Thanks for reminding me about my name. Mark Beloy here.
@天月🌚 Thank you for reading humble poem 🙏 once I become inspired I would indeed write ✍️ tribute
@Ukrobots like you cared for them?
@Corrie Bolton words of composition derived from heart while inspired by the Ukrainian people’s fight for their freedom and their lives. Yes. I’d say I care.
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
the missile hit was like 1-3 frames only, it happened so fast.
It was ukr launched anti aircraft missile . Not a Russian missile .
Where’s the missiles? They should have been in the video.
@Anthony Arnold @4:05
It has got to be hard for Zelensky to walk with those GIANT BRASS BALLS ! No rebuilt jokes for him oh no. He’s gonna visit the front lines ! SLAVA UKRAINI 🇺🇦🌻🔱✊🏽🇺🇲
Slobber Ukraine
Slava cocaine 🇺🇦. Who told you he ever set foot in Bakmut ? Geo locatimg shows he was 24 km away from bakmut
Geeez. 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Oh pls let them have peace.
I’m telling you I have never seen or heard of anyone like these Ukrainians 💪🇺🇦, “this doesn’t scare me, please give us more weapons!” The resolve of this population I hope rubs off on the states
Tactical Flying Shovels, they’re out of missiles and ammunition, remember? very useful information
God Bless Ukraine and the people WE LOVE YOU ALL FROM USA
Yesss, Ukraine need our support, support from all World. Not only USA. All world should help to Ukraine army will be strong and do win.
“Whoever has Truth on their side, God is with them.” — Alexander Nevsky
@Harlequin Russia has really tried Everything that’s Humanly possible to avoid this tragic conflict (this Special Military Operation) and to save countless beautiful Lives and precious Souls, and to solve the problem through peaceful talks and productive negotiations.
@zakariye yahye that’s not funny you know
“Zelensky will fight Russia to the last Ukrainian. Let’s give this man more lethal weapons, please. No American boots on the ground in Ukraine. It’s a good investment, in my opinion, to continue our crucial support and our vital assistance to the Ukrainian soldiers so we can stop Putin’s imperial ambitions and give Russia a strategic defeat in Ukraine.” — Sen. Lindsey Graham
Praying that God just reset the hearts and minds of those who live with hatred and deceit. Praying for strength and healing for all the families of the innocent lives lost thru war and crime, accross this creation. In Yoshua holy name, Amen
God bless & keep Ukrainians safe 🙏✌️🙏🇺🇦💙💛🇺🇦 Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦❤️💓☘️
How can any species be so cruel? 😕 Please take care! 💜
too many psychopaths among us
Yea I know Biden is still ignoresing Palestine, ohio
God bless Ukraine 🇺🇦 🇺🇦🇺🇦🙏🙏🙏
Thanks for visiting the location and talking to the locals. “Give us more weapons” that’s what he has to say. Putin miscalculated again