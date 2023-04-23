53 comments

  2. You have to be careful with Lindsey Graham he’s real sensitive when it comes to Donald Trump he might start crying.

    Reply

    2. I’m just happy he got through without telling me to make a friend and make him donate to feed Trump.

      Reply

    3. If you were a republican democrats would accused you of homophobic but I know Democrats are so good and smart that you can tell by looking at the states under their control. Clean, crime free, affordable, homeless free. You Democrats are the best 😂.

      Reply

    4. @Jesu You know New York is a blue state right? Plenty of crime, rats everywhere and no, not everyone has a home because it’s very expensive to live there.

      Reply

    2. Church needs to pay tax. It is wrong for the church to hold the properties worth several ten millions without paying property tax. The size of tax-free part needs to be limited for each church or partial amount of property tax needs to be paid.

      Reply

  4. Lindsey Graham once prophesized:-

    “If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.”

    Prophecy Fulfilled

    Reply

  6. I like how he’s comparing the US to other “developed nations” with regards to abortion but when you bring up how the US is the only country without universal healthcare, it’s silence.

    Reply

    1. @Tony CEOWorld Magazine’s Health Care Index “is a statistical analysis of the overall quality of the health care system, including health care infrastructure; health care professionals (doctors, nursing staff, and other health workers) competencies; cost (USD p.a.per capita); quality medicine availability, and government readiness.”

      Each country is given a score for each of the above factors and then a total score out of 100. According to this index, the ten countries with the best health care are:

      South Korea
      Taiwan
      Denmark
      Austria
      Japan
      Australia
      France
      Spain
      Belgium
      United Kingdom

      I think our falling lifespan and slaughtered children might be holding us back a bit. You are talking out of your bottom again. Sad.

      Reply

  7. I love how the only time LG grows a spine to stand up for something he deems ‘right’ is when he’s debating against a woman on CNN. Trump could tell him he wants him to fart on demand and Graham would sh!t himself trying to do so.

    Reply

  9. Look at his face… and into his vacant eyes. A sad man. Lindsey no longer speaks for anybody EXCEPT those he’s capitulated with.

    Reply

  10. I’m sorry, but the Oscar goes to Lindsay Graham for keeping a straight face while saying tRump was a good and effective president 😅😂😅

    Reply

  11. “If we nominate Trump we will get destroyed and we will deserve it’’ – the last honest remark from Lindsey Graham….

    Reply

  12. I am always impress with the way Lindsey raises his voice and talks tough as he fakes anger to detract from addressing any real issues or questions he has perfected his lies. Trump has taught him well.

    Reply

  13. One thing people should consider is, people who accidentally have a pregnancy & do not want to have a child in their lives under any circumstances or those who are raped or forced to become pregnant against their will usually have early abortions. Late abortions are usually done for medical reasons, which include the mothers safety or incurable conditions in the baby. Late abortions are more dangerous & rarely performed just because someone changes their mind about having a baby.

    Reply

    1. It’s a tiny amount of people as well. The fearmongering of the Republicans is that all these babies are getting killed at the end of their terms… but that’s .1% of .1% of pregnancies that are terminated… um… what. Lol Why is this the issue to work so hard on when my school-age child has a higher chance of getting shot than dying in any other way before reaching adulthood in this stupid (and still beloved, even by me because I’m a big sap and believe in us) country.

      Reply

    3. Great point. Taxpayers also do not pay for abortions. If a pregnancy is a danger to the mother’s life or the fetus/baby is not viable and carrying to term would endanger the mother, then possibly taxpayers pay due to Medicaid. But like you said, this is the rare situation, and not at all what the mother wanted. I’ve never heard of a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and then deciding she didn’t want the baby anymore so terminate it. Nope. It’s devastating to those mothers and the GOP position only increases their pain.

      Reply

  14. I like how he totally ignores the questions and then interrupts when she tries to speak. The sign of a very insecure person.

    Reply

    1. You can often tell more about a person from what they won’t answer, than the answers they give

      Reply

  15. “Up until birth” like that’s literally false. Very scary to have these people lie to our faces.

    Reply

    2. @Robert S We all know this….why didn;t the reporter push back and correct him on this. It is frustrating that too often they let these people just say lies without much correction. At this point news stations cannot complain they lie but then not really tell the viewers what is true.

      Reply

    2. It’s amazing what sexual frustration can do to a man’s psyche . This man is the most miserable politician in DC, all because he is too cowardly to exit the closet.

      Reply

  17. How dare he say that women would want abortions “on demand” and right before childbirth. This man is insane.

    Reply

  19. Reminding Lindsey Graham about his past statements is like talking to someone suffering from acute dementia.

    Reply

  20. Lindsay, “I’m for states rights!” also Lindsay Graham, “I agree on a federal ban!” 🤣

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.