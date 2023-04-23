Recent Post
53 comments
Lindsey has no real stance on any issue…just what GOP donors are saying that day.
He just wishes he was a woman…
You have to be careful with Lindsey Graham he’s real sensitive when it comes to Donald Trump he might start crying.
Right!!! So true
I’m just happy he got through without telling me to make a friend and make him donate to feed Trump.
If you were a republican democrats would accused you of homophobic but I know Democrats are so good and smart that you can tell by looking at the states under their control. Clean, crime free, affordable, homeless free. You Democrats are the best 😂.
@Jesu You know New York is a blue state right? Plenty of crime, rats everywhere and no, not everyone has a home because it’s very expensive to live there.
As a resident of South Carolina, I am horrified to Have Lindsey Graham as our Senator. He is disgusting.
@DJ Vote Blue? I’m moving to Ukraine to enjoy my tax dollars! FJB!
Church needs to pay tax. It is wrong for the church to hold the properties worth several ten millions without paying property tax. The size of tax-free part needs to be limited for each church or partial amount of property tax needs to be paid.
@Queen T Vote Blue? I’m moving to Ukraine to enjoy my tax dollars! FJB!
Lindsey Graham once prophesized:-
“If we nominate Trump, we will get destroyed…….and we will deserve it.”
Prophecy Fulfilled
@Dinislam Dinislam are you here honestly making Hillary jokes??? Wow. That’s pathetic…
He is such a hypocrite!!!!!!
Ms Lindsey goes with the donnie Dump winds. Whatever donnie wants Ms Lindsey will give.
It’s worth pointing out that whenever Graham opens his mouth, he’s lying. By default.
That’s part of being a republicon.
He opens his mouth and flies swarm out
Lmao says the people that watch clown news network
I like how he’s comparing the US to other “developed nations” with regards to abortion but when you bring up how the US is the only country without universal healthcare, it’s silence.
@Tony CEOWorld Magazine’s Health Care Index “is a statistical analysis of the overall quality of the health care system, including health care infrastructure; health care professionals (doctors, nursing staff, and other health workers) competencies; cost (USD p.a.per capita); quality medicine availability, and government readiness.”
Each country is given a score for each of the above factors and then a total score out of 100. According to this index, the ten countries with the best health care are:
South Korea
Taiwan
Denmark
Austria
Japan
Australia
France
Spain
Belgium
United Kingdom
I think our falling lifespan and slaughtered children might be holding us back a bit. You are talking out of your bottom again. Sad.
Yes!
Kris, you got that right
I love how the only time LG grows a spine to stand up for something he deems ‘right’ is when he’s debating against a woman on CNN. Trump could tell him he wants him to fart on demand and Graham would sh!t himself trying to do so.
Lindsey…You can always count on him doing the wrong thing for the wrong reasons.
Look at his face… and into his vacant eyes. A sad man. Lindsey no longer speaks for anybody EXCEPT those he’s capitulated with.
I’m sorry, but the Oscar goes to Lindsay Graham for keeping a straight face while saying tRump was a good and effective president 😅😂😅
@Head Space and Timing
What did he accomplish rube?
@Sean O’Connor Very true!!!
“If we nominate Trump we will get destroyed and we will deserve it’’ – the last honest remark from Lindsey Graham….
@Phillip Ellison 50 + Countries
@Bruce7 oh. umm , ok.
Trump 2024🇺🇸✊
@Phillip Ellison Real Anthony Aguero Live from the Border(s), Oscar El Blue
🎯
I am always impress with the way Lindsey raises his voice and talks tough as he fakes anger to detract from addressing any real issues or questions he has perfected his lies. Trump has taught him well.
One thing people should consider is, people who accidentally have a pregnancy & do not want to have a child in their lives under any circumstances or those who are raped or forced to become pregnant against their will usually have early abortions. Late abortions are usually done for medical reasons, which include the mothers safety or incurable conditions in the baby. Late abortions are more dangerous & rarely performed just because someone changes their mind about having a baby.
It’s a tiny amount of people as well. The fearmongering of the Republicans is that all these babies are getting killed at the end of their terms… but that’s .1% of .1% of pregnancies that are terminated… um… what. Lol Why is this the issue to work so hard on when my school-age child has a higher chance of getting shot than dying in any other way before reaching adulthood in this stupid (and still beloved, even by me because I’m a big sap and believe in us) country.
So absolutely true
Great point. Taxpayers also do not pay for abortions. If a pregnancy is a danger to the mother’s life or the fetus/baby is not viable and carrying to term would endanger the mother, then possibly taxpayers pay due to Medicaid. But like you said, this is the rare situation, and not at all what the mother wanted. I’ve never heard of a woman carrying a pregnancy to term and then deciding she didn’t want the baby anymore so terminate it. Nope. It’s devastating to those mothers and the GOP position only increases their pain.
I like how he totally ignores the questions and then interrupts when she tries to speak. The sign of a very insecure person.
You can often tell more about a person from what they won’t answer, than the answers they give
“Up until birth” like that’s literally false. Very scary to have these people lie to our faces.
Not one Dana’s best interviews.
@Robert S We all know this….why didn;t the reporter push back and correct him on this. It is frustrating that too often they let these people just say lies without much correction. At this point news stations cannot complain they lie but then not really tell the viewers what is true.
You got through an interview without crying. Great job Lindsey.
Maybe he did just for once. But I didn’t.
It’s amazing what sexual frustration can do to a man’s psyche . This man is the most miserable politician in DC, all because he is too cowardly to exit the closet.
Maybe it’s because he didn’t have to beg people to give Trump money
How dare he say that women would want abortions “on demand” and right before childbirth. This man is insane.
Thank God for Dana. She stuck to the question, which graham didn’t answer
Reminding Lindsey Graham about his past statements is like talking to someone suffering from acute dementia.
Lindsay, “I’m for states rights!” also Lindsay Graham, “I agree on a federal ban!” 🤣