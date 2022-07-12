Recent Post
That’s amazing! To think how far we’ve come.. From gazing at the moon to walking on it – now being able to look beyond distances out of our life times! Too see black holes and stars in all their beauty
@B Bodziak We need to explore Antarctica that is The Secret
Can’t even get along with one another 💯
@skurasch I was about to say that…when I read your reply.
“Is there anything that the National Forest Service can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit?”
– Scientific Genius Louie Gohmert 😆
@Caspian Blue Even scarier to know that people like him can VOTE! 👍🤪
@gem anscombe 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@WATSON A NAIM? Do you mean the President that wanted to nuke hurricanes? Or inject bleach? Or sweep the forest?
@satyagraha a 👌🏻🤣🤣🤣🤣
How small are our differences that causes hatred that we can’t even see earth.
Well, it’s not pointing at earth. It would just need to turn to see earth in the field of view….
Okay, Carl Sagan.
Looks like the furthest galaxys are kind of bending in time.13 billion years ago everything was moving much faster. Truly amazing to see that far back in time.
@Joe Banks dude, it was as far back as almost possible. It was earlier.
@nominus Again, the inflationary epoch did not contain stars, planets, or galaxies only a soup of elementary particles and nuclear forces.
@D Sab just here to make sure to second your factual statement and to add for those interested. The gravitational lensing is (to the best of my knowledge, I’m just a very interested layman on the subject) the photons bending their otherwise straight path through space due to large gravitational indentations in the fabric of spacetime (I’m sure I over simplified it or possibly got some of it wrong/left some out, but that’s my understanding of it after hearing much about it from scientist speak about it so my)
@D Sab Ohhhh ok thanks, thought it was some sort of pattern the early universe was creating…
I don’t think it’s just gravitational lensing, I think the galaxies were actually less symmetrical early in their existence, before their rotation had a chance to make them more disc-shaped.
People doing cool things for a change. This is the kind of news I wish was the norm. Incredible stuff.
i want to make contact with aliens
@Spenser lots of them at Walmart
@Dee Emm – Um…not so much. i do remember a Star Trek movie where the crew went to find God, but the being that they found was a fake, pretending to be God. Reminded me of every evangelical t.v. minister that I have ever seen.
Me too!
Always loved NASA, excellent achievement!!
🎆🎇
@azendant forces who’s them? … always with the fighting, except in real life of course
Can you imagine how much God put into this? He is truly the light in all creation.
@Marisol ikr
@Marisol really? I read what Christian god did, underwhelming. Only took that character a few tries to make this mess and the f’er missed a few millenia
@Marisol God is not a “he”.
Some good news for once!
$10 Billion For CGI. That’s something we can all agree on is some good news for once! Don’t Forget to choose your next slave master when the time comes… “I mean don’t forget to vote!”
@William Alexander how flat is the earth to you?
I’m not easily amazed but these images are awesome 👏
@Marisol Yep, Shiva the creator did a fantastic job!! Science flies people to the moon, religion flies people into buildings.
@Zu Su why do you recommend that video here?
@kafkass You say you work with imaging systems but images like this can only be understood and hence, appreciated by people who can interpret the science of the universe.
Saw it Earlier on the Nasa Site and it’s spectacular
The universe is incredible no matter what aspect of size is being talked about; Humans, planets, viruses, stars, black holes, individual atoms, you name it. All of it is incredibly significant.
@Marie Lucas <--- BOT 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪
@K Butler: Not really. I merely mocked the person controlling it by “replying” to it.
All of it is incredibly insignificant and irrelevant to our lives.
@Alternative Headlines If you don’t know where you came from how will you know where you are going?
“The universe is a pretty big place. If it’s just us, seems like an awful waste of space.”
– Carl Sagan
Should have sent a poet…..
According to ancient manuscripts there’s a super powerful being who destroyed life in all created universes !
1 light-year is about 5.879e+12 miles away (5,879,000,000,000).
If 1,000,000 million seconds in a day’s time is around 11 days,
then 1,000,000,000 billion seconds in a day’s time is a bit over 31 and one-half years.
The speed of light is 299 792 458 m / s. Light-years are the distance light travels in one year. Light zips through interstellar space at 186,000 miles (300,000 kilometers) per second and 5.88 trillion miles (9.46 trillion kilometers) per year.
When you recognize the vast difference between the two numbers, multiply this by their respective billions. That image is 13 billion light-years into the past. It has already happened that time ago, you are merely seeing light travel through space. If you went to those locations in the present time, you would probably see something else.
@El lado Derecho This is a picture of light that is 11 billion years old.
So its also a picture from 11 billion years ago.
It’s fake my friend 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Cary Francis light is literally GOD speed 💯
Only possibility if possible would be worm holes or other side of a black hole. Maybe we’ll get there in millions of years. Look how far we’ve come in the past 100 years of industrialization and innovation.
Incredible work team NASA and everyone involved. This journey of space and time discovery is going to be amazing. I’m tuned.
All thanks to Biden 👏
i want to make contact with aliens
This is game changer. May be something that can defy our understanding of Science itself but definitely our understanding of the Universe. Congrats to the team that made this happen 👏🏽
A game changer for who? What do normal people we get out of it…say…in the next 200 years? Anything?
Well, as long as mankind is still doing well, more than we’re going to get out of it now. We can, at least, hope that in 200 years they’ll be celebrating the 200th anniversary of this monumental photograph.
@Alternative Headlines 200 years? You think we’re going to be around in 200 years? LOL! LOL!
Stunning stuff man! Anyone else excited to explore space 😎
Awesome this is the kind of news that I love to hear. Imagine the wonders we will find because of things like this.
So beautiful! And fascinating!!
Absolutely love this! I enjoyed space as kid and still do now! This is amazing!
Not a bot btw..
Amazing! I am so glad that this came through in a pro science administration!
🎯
I’m so glad to see the president and VP give this historic moment the recognition it deserves. NASA just unlocked a time machine that will lead us to beginning of the universe.