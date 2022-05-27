Recent Post
- ‘I miss her already’: Dad mourns daughter who died in school shooting
- See what its like on Ukraine’s front lines in war with Russia
- What other countries do differently than the US to stop mass shootings
- Texas police struggle to explain response to Uvalde shooter
- Video shows parents frustrated with police response to school shooting
49 comments
The T72 is better because it can eject its turret in the coolest way, much like a jet can eject pilots, only difference is the Russians forgot to equip the tank crew with parachutes too 👀
The legs get left behind in the base, rest goes up in the turret. Theres one video i saw where youd see that.
@Joseph Stalin that is 600k wasted. They should have bought some food or training. Leaving those tanks to Ukrainian farmers isn’t very effective warfare.
“The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 3.30.1953
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkUrFhXHeg4
It’s Finally here
Germans.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!😃✌🏻💝
My unit just finished our night patrol in Kharkiv Oblast, I prefer hunting at night now with our new thermal scopes. Russia is intentionally making life hell for our civilians, this is something I will never forgive. I will never forget the faces of the fallen elderly and children. I think this is a fight against pure evil and i am ready give my life a thousand times to stop it. Thank you to friendly neighbors for accepting our civilians and to allies for the weapons. I am proud to be Ukrainian )))
God bless from Finland!
You are a brave warrior and your life is precious so fight with all the cunning and might you can. For all the Russians you destroy it is less zombies to cause misery elsewhere in the world. Ukraine will prosper and thrive after totally victory.
@crushnev nikita
Probably at least since an Eastern Orthodox Russian wrote the purportedly authentic Protocol of the Elders of Zion.
@Herman Wooster
Yeah right? It’s just your co-worker down the hall at the GRU’s Internet Research Wing trolling you.
Boris Bondarev’s Full Resignation Letter:
“My name is Boris Bondarev, in the MFA of Russia since 2002, since 2019 until now – Counsellor of the Russian Mission to the UN Office at Geneva.
For twenty years of my diplomatic career I have seen different turns of our foreign policy, but never have I been so ashamed of my country as on February 24 of this year. The aggressive war unleashed by Putin against Ukraine, and in fact against the entire Western world, is not only a crime against the Ukrainian people, but also, perhaps, the most serious crime against the people of Russia, with a bold letter Z crossing out all hopes and prospects for a prosperous free society in our country.
Those who conceived this war want only one thing – to remain in power forever, live in pompous tasteless palaces, sail on yachts comparable in tonnage and cost to the entire Russian Navy, enjoying unlimited power and complete impunity. To achieve that they are willing to sacrifice as many lives as it takes. Thousands of Russians and Ukrainians have already died just for this.
I regret to admit that over all these twenty years the level of lies and unprofessionalism in the work of the Foreign Ministry has been increasing all the time. However, in most recent years, this has become simply catastrophic. Instead of unbiased information, impartial analysis and sober forecasting, there are propaganda cliches in the spirit of Soviet newspapers of the 1930s. A system has been built that deceives itself.
Minister Lavrov is a good illustration of the degradation of this system. In 18 years, he went from a professional and educated intellectual, whom many colleagues held in such high esteem, to a person who constantly broadcasts conflicting statements and threatens the world (that is, Russia too) with nuclear weapons!
Today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is not about diplomacy. It is all about warmongering, lies and hatred. It serves interests of few, the very few people thus contributing to further isolation and degradation of my country. Russia no longer has allies, and there is no one to blame but its reckless and ill-conceived policy.
I studied to be a diplomat and have been a diplomat for twenty years. The Ministry has become my home and family. But I simply cannot any longer share in this bloody, witness and absolutely needless ignominy.”
Thanks for speaking out u have my admiration
Thanks Morpheus…words to go down in history (already down loaded, thanks)
@Morpheus. I never tire of reading this. Keep posting.
This reporter is incredibly articulate. CNN’s got a little jewel here. Keep it up.
Viva Ukraine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xkUrFhXHeg4
It’s Finally here
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!😃✌🏻💝
Nick Walsh is an amazing reporter, very brave as are the Ukrainians
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!😃✌🏻💝
Yes perfect to see this
I AM A PROUD AMERICAN .I AM SOOOOOO PROUD OF THE UKRAINIAN SOLDIERS. IT BRINGS TEARS TO MY EYES. MY FANTASY ? MAKING UKRAINE A HONORARY 51TH STATE OF THE U.S.
OR A PROVIDENCE LIKE PUERTO RICO.
I LOVE UKRAINE 🇺🇦. BEFORE THIS INVASION I NEVER GAVE IT MUCH THOUGHT ABOUT UKRAINE. I HAVE GROWN A PASSION FOR UKRAINE AND THE AWESOME, BRAVE PEOPLE.
I HOPE THE USA GITS IN GEAR AND GETS THE WEAPONS UKRAINE NEEDS.
Great idea!!!!
Slava Ukraini! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpRcl4b3cnc🇺🇦🇨🇦🇺🇦
Slava Ukraini! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpRcl4b3cnc🇺🇦🇨🇦🇺🇦
WTH is this? Bots are getting unbearable.
You may say its a “silly amount of weapons” they have but when they are all coming at them with their old tanks they will need them.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!😃✌🏻💝
It might be the only thing that keeps them somewhat safe and being overwhelmed.
🇺🇦🇺🇦Our hearts go out to the victims of the Texas school shooting and all children still dying in Ukraine 😔❤️🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦.
@Ellen Page You slay me, bravo.
Journalist are doing a great job we give them so credit
I do have a request for the whole world ,who loves peace, to pray for the suffering innocent Ukrainians people’s, God saved and bless Ukraine, SLAVA UKRAINE 🗽🗽🗽👋👋👋
@HT Coogan let me get this straight, you’re advocating for hope, aspiration and religious oppression?
@LilyMay I agree that Russia illegaly and agressively invaded another country and it’s murder and destroy etc –but I believe it’s Ukranianian govermnet responsisble for this –you like my opinion or not but it is what it is
@Leo
Strange how all astroturfers for the GRU’s Internet Research Wing all have exactly the same “opinion”.
Glory ukraine!!!!! God blessed ukraine!!!!!!!
With the firepower that Ukraine is being supplied with and the high morale of the troops, it’s no wonder that they’ve been able to fight against the Russian invaders for so long. Ukraine has shown the entire world it’s strength and determination, and is not only an inspiration to the world, but they also send a message to Putin that they won’t bow down to him!
They will. After tremendously huge cost to its people lives and economics, while accumulating unprecedented amount of debts that their unborn grandchildren could not repay.
Thanks to who? You.
God bless you Ukraine
Salute to the “Ukrainian soldiers, the International Freedom Corps fighters, the war correspondents on the battlefield, the Ukrainian people who resisted bravely” on the battlefield!!!👍👍👍
Continue to act calmly and thoughtfully, Move quickly and efficiently, Multi-point coordinated precision strike!
All people are soldiers! All people participate!
Restoring and consolidating victory with “Liberty justice and Democracy unity”,
Maintain the support and bases in the rear of the battlefield, fully support and cooperate with the front line of the battle,
All national territories must be recovered.
At the same time, “accurately targeted strikes and comprehensive and complete destruction” of Nazi Russia’s rear support, sea and land military bases, military command centers, military industrial bases and production bases… must be completely destroyed.
Before this time, Ukraine, there were indeed many problems:
There are traitors and KGB maggots infiltrated by “Soviet-Russian Nazis” in every corner,
The Profiteer and Politicians by profit kidnapped and evilly manipulated by the “CCP Anti-Humanity National Terrorist Organization”,
The chaebol and corrupt officials who collude with corruption and harm the country and the people…
There are indeed many questions.
Those are more of the residual parasites left over by the anti-human brutal dictatorship of Tsarist Russia and the Soviet Union.
After being premeditated by the “Soviet-Russian Nazis” in a brutal war of aggression against humanity,
Hope Ukraine completely removes the parasite of corruption in society and in the brain.
Expectations and blessings:
Completely reborn after the baptism of the Ukraine war!
More Freedom and Unity!
More Democratic and Honest clean government!
More Integration and Mutual assistance!
More Richer stronger and Civilized.
In eastern and southern Ukraine,
“Soviet-Russian Nazi Fascists” still uses: “Tsarist Russia and the Soviet Union’s anti-human slaughter, repression, persecution and genocide-style brainwashing education and other barbaric and evil methods” invade neighboring countrie.
In these places,
most of the indigenous people were impersonated by “Soviet Nazi terrorists”,
there are also a small number of “bought and brainwashed aborigines” (profit-seeking traitors).
So, All national territories must be recovered,
Those “fake aboriginal (Soviet-Russian Nazi terrorists)” and “traitors bought by the Soviet-Russian Nazis can leave the territory of Ukraine”,
Must leave, or Forced eviction.
The “tools of aggression and killing” of the “Nazi dictator” are very sad!
The war supporters who are brainwashed by “corrupt dictators manipulating the state apparatus” are even more shameful!
For the extremely evil “state terrorist organization”,
Putin and the terrorists under his command are actually just one flesh, four limbs, and one brain…,
Selfish and Cunning authoritarian manipulator!
The wicked parasite of human society!
In fact, it is a “walking dead” that is decayed, mutated and degenerated.
In essence: They are nothing.
Necessary to decisively eliminate the Soviet Russian Nazis and completely “disintegrate” one of the axes of evil, “Nazi Russia”,
Then came the “Holocaust Against Humanity and Nazi State Concentration Camps” trial,
Comprehensive investigation and thorough exposure of “Putin and his related evil and corrupt gangs”:
All their Evil atrocities against humanity, Their Super Corrupt Facts and Evidence around the world.
To avenge the people who were brutally killed and violated by them,
They and their devils king should be punished accordingly.
A tit for tat must be given, and the punishment must be doubled!
The inferior “Tsarist Russia Soviet remnants” and “the CCP Anti-Humanity Terrorist Organization”” are very evil and cunning, and there is nothing to trust.
Liberal and democratic civilization must resolutely and completely eliminate the evil axis of anti-human dictatorship and its savage terrorists.
🗽Unite together, Form “Million Army of Liberal Democracy and Civilization”!
Thoroughly excavate and permanently expose “the remnants of the Soviet-Russian Tsar and the dictatorial Nazi Putin’s KGB anti-human spy killer” and “the global corruption infiltrating underground party members of the CCP Anti-human terrorist group (CCP terrorists)”,
They are the “most evil dictatorial monopoly and corruption and cunning” anti-human demons that have ever existed.
must be decisive, to destroy them completely,
After being crushed, it will be publicly judged and cast aside by all mankind.
For Tomorrow, Awakening Unity, Resolutely fight to destroy: Mutated and vicious neo-Nazis (Soviet Russia and CCP evil dictatorship),
All should immediately and decisively, comprehensively, simultaneously, precisely and completely eliminate “the CCP Anti-Humanity Terrorist Organization and the Remnant dictatorship Nazi Russia of the Soviet Union and other evil terrorist organizations that are anti-liberty, anti-democracy and anti-civilization”.
Evil must be eradicated decisively and completely.
Focus on the long-term, decisively and completely disintegrate:
Completely wipe out the remnants of the savage Soviet tsarist Nazi fascism,
The evil “Marxist-Leninist Cults and Lies Dictatorship State Terrorist Organizations”.
Only in this way can human beings achieve “freedom, democracy, civilized governance and perfect governance” and “peace, tranquility, stability, prosperity and development”.
Ukraine a beautiful country, peaceful and people living their best lives, with all the Freedoms, than the DEVIL ARRIVED, with their murderous behaviours. Please offensive acts needed, do not let your lands be places where Devilish behaviours are preformed on innocent peoples. Slava Ukraine
Gotta keep fighting, this is far from over…Long live Ukraine !
Lovely to see that old lady. Bless her with long life and good health.
Это старушка всё правильно говорит. Она понимает Путина. А вы не понимаете о чём она говорит
I’m so glad my country’s contribution of weapon is being used on the front lines! May AT4 serve you well!
I live in a country where genocide was committed against my people 27 years ago and l know very well what war is,so l want to expres my full support for the people of Ukraine, we are all with you, and may dear God kepp you ❤️ Sorry in my bad English.
What country are you from? Were is genocide in Ukraine ?