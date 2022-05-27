Recent Post
Fun fact: In Britain, cops request guns constantly to help them do their job.
Its always overruled as they don’t want to end up like America.
In major UK cities, Police on the beat with only pepper spray can radio for armed assistance if needed. vehicles with four long-gun armed officers constantly patrol waiting to be called. it’s a compromise.
Fun fact: We in Britain have armed police only they are on call. We also have a loathing of guns and anyone wanting one for “home protection” is viewed as a freak so rightly disqualified from obtaining a license.
@Anthony In Australia, having a firearm for personal protection is not considered a ‘Genuine need’ by the authorities to have one. You can however in grave situations legally use your licensed firearm to defend yourself.
@Nancy Shumway lol where do you think the “bad” guys get them? either legally or stealing from legal owners. Notice a trend?
“In a democracy, people elect those politicians who make promises that would benefit them personally the most, instead of choosing people who prioritize the interest of society as a whole.
The former, usually promises utopia, riches and greatness. They have no plans other than scapegoating issues they have blown out of proportion beforehand.
99% of the electorate will be worse off under this politician’s rule, contrary to the promises they were given. 1% will be even better off than before.” (Alexander Somm)
We live in a Representative Republic, not a democracy
@Liberty Wolf America is supposed to be a democratic republic. ‘A government of the People, by the People, for the People’. It is a democracy because people govern themselves. It is representative because people choose elected officials by free and secret ballot. It is a republic because the Government derives its power from the people. Unfortunately, the US system of democracy is deeply flawed and deficient. On the World Democracy Index it only ranks 26th, and on the Democracy Matrix it ranks 36th. The Nordic countries, New Zealand rank in the TOP 10 for democracy. Norway 1st, New Zealand 2nd, Finland 3rd, Sweden 4th, Iceland 5th, Denmark 6th, Ireland 7th, Taiwan 8th, Australia 9th, Switzerland 10th.
I think is better if people keep voting for their personal interests. Otherwise there will be a high risk of getting a Dictator leaders.
“We have to keep all of the victims in our thoughts and prayers. Now excuse me while I go to the bank to cash this hefty check I got from the NRA.”
Members of the Republican Party
This would never have happened if those kids were trained to use firearms and each had one on their waist
@Tawan 🤣 little pew pews
@Alejo Hernandez …and how many register as child offenders…c’mon man
It’s so sickening that social media sights will monitor every post and fact check you on a political post but won’t do anything about obvious threat. Rest in peace to all the children and teachers that killed during the horrific shooting. Sending my condolences to all of the families involved 💕🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
The Senate Republicans need to join with the Dems to do something.
It is not the job of Social Media (Facebook, etc) to do something.
It depends upon the social media site.
FB took down my scriptures
As much as people want the GOP to start taking action about this incident and begin creating gun laws and restrictions, it’s likely that they won’t. People in office will always shrug off these incidents until it hits close to home, then all of a sudden, they want others to take action as well to help them. Until people in the GOP stop being selfish and start looking to help their citizens, things won’t change, and that infuriates me!!
Should we ban ar 15s and body armor and have men with are 15s and body armor go door to door and take are 15s and body armor from millions of citizens? Should our tax money go to something like that? That what would have to happen…
Why couldn’t the people vote these politicians out of office?
The data is out there. Just like this article.
@Ray Fan well bc they represent huge parts of the country. Millions of people own rifles and body armor . It’s lunacy to propose only the government having body armor and rifles its just lunacy. Why should government only get to have body armor and rifles
what do other countries do differently? elect officials that provide safety and are better leaders instead of electing governors and congress people that are giving the key to the state to organizations that profit from the hamster wheel of carnage of its residents or go to Cancun when the residents need them most
I remember! CanCruz, also known as TedIdiot.
@Brenda Isabel Fornelli lol..exactly
You give the politicians of the world too much credit
The only lesson other countries are learning from the U.S. is what not to do.
We’re #1, we’re #1, we’re #1, yea in gun violence. That’s about it. Certainly not in education, healthcare and compassion. Well maybe in stupid people that cry the second amendment as a right. Really? To protect yourself against the military? That’s what it was written for over 200 years ago when muskets were used. I ain’t going against our military, no matter how bad it might get. They got nukes 😜😜😜. What’s really sad is how mainly the GOP are in the pockets of the bankrupt NRA. This will not end well, I fear.
military won’t nuke its own country
Imagine letting a piece of paper dictate the future of our children. People love more their guns than their kids. Sad
or they feel they need guns to protect there children since the police cant do it themselves
“In retrospect Sandy Hook marked the end of the US gun control debate,” a British journalist, wrote referring to the 2012 attack that killed 20 young students at an elementary school in Connecticut.
“Once America decided killing children was bearable, it was over.”
I’m 26 and the threat of gun violence has existed for as long as I can remember. We have always been trained for an “armed intruder” for my entire school career. I’m not religious, but I pray to whatever god will answer that one day we will no longer have school shooter drills. Why are our children under attack? Because we have outdated, unamended amendments that state that we can have a firearm? I’m tired of the slaughter of our children. My partner and I recently had the discussion of bearing children and we both agreed that it was absolutely immoral to give life to someone who will grow up in this fcked up world. It shouldn’t be this way.
The big reason is, no other country glorifies guns to the same extent as the United States of America. In no other country will you find as extreme a gun culture.
Bullshit. Go to brazil
its your right to own a gun in USA. Amen.
@Hunter Do you have a dog?
Fine own a gun and get a psychological evaluation every year. The 30-day waiting period to purchase any gun would go a long way to investigate any would be gun buyer. Extensive background checks and arrest records. That’s just common sense.
I’m in rural Alaska, we don’t have state gun laws here only Federal ones.
So we do have Federal background checks.
A psychological evaluation is practically impossible.
For me it’s a $300 USD flight to see anyone that could do a “psychological evaluation”.
Then who would I see, a twenty something “expert”.
I wonder how many times have they had bears wrecking their cabin or killing their dogs.
If the federal government would use common sense they can mandate a hunting and gun course which everyone must take to buy a gun and they can do background checks while you are in the course it’s simple people born after 2000 must take a hunting gun course where I live you have to have that hunting course done before you can hunt or by a gun
Brazil and Mexico forbade weapons and they also have strong laws against arming the population. However, crime and murders increase every year because criminals never watch the news and so far they haven’t found out about those laws forbidding guns!
Americans be like “Its in the second ammendment, its part of our culture, we must accept that mass shootings happen literally on a weekly basis, perhaps if we had more guns this wouldnt happen”
Really sick and sad to always ear the same thing about second Amendment! Make another amendment ! For crying out loud how many children have to Die? How many family have to suffer? Our PM John Howard had courage and determination! A real Hero Hope American people will elect in the senate and house Heroes! Like our PM WHO didn’t care about any disagreements from his party Or the opposition party!🇦🇺🙏🙏
Okay I read the first 50 comments or so and didn’t see anybody bring up this obvious factor which makes comparing the US with Britain, Australia or New Zealand, absolutely ridiculous: they are all islands!
In Canada, all of the Common sense gun laws are in place. All of the gun violence occurs by gangs in downtown Toronto, Vancouver, Montreal, etc. Only major metropolitan urban centres. And they are all illegal firearms driven over the border from the US.
Not only are the US’ lack of firearms regulations bad for innocent Americans and Canadians…but did you ever wonder where the Mexican cartels got their firearms? Just ask your ATF. They track the majority of them to straw purchasers.
Here is a different idea
pay every senator and congressman/woman 50 million dollars each tax free who
will vote to get gun control laws…
That’s the only language they know….
as an Australian who used to shoot I find it amazing that the USA seem to be unable to accept the fact that military guns should not be able to get in the hands of the public and frankly why do people need them its odd.
your not american you wouldnt understand
@CryptoRAM 420 lol clearly not as it’s simply illogical to the vast majority of the world.
I used to be a representative shooter in clay shooting so I’m not anti guns but as a person who used to shoot the entire idea of owning and shooting a military firearm for general use is frankly insane
Btw I loved there for a few years
The main difference is that those other countries don’t have that many cowards in their government, congress or parliament.
Here in Romania is pretty difficult to get a gun license and you can’t carry your weapon around wherever you go, it must stay locked in your house or car