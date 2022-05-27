73 comments

    2. @fidel catsro If the cops had done their job, the parents would not have felt the need to try to do it for them.

  2. So basically they all stood around outside wearing tactical gear bullet proof vests and did nothing while he shot those poor kids. Now they’re trying to cover their asses

  3. They could have saved lives possibly if they didn’t stand around for an hour. Unbelievable.

    1. @MannyAguilarJr mo they corralled hom into that class and created a death trap for those children and teacher in that class.

  4. I cannot imagine standing in that parking lot armed and wearing body armor, and NOT RUSHING IN TO HELP THOSE POOR CHILDREN!!! TEXTBOOK COWARDS!!!

    2. @Tracy Marquez state law and district policy mandates all exterior school and interior classroom doors need to be closed and locked. i had to do it for over two decades as a teacher.

    2. That’s what happens when the laws and our government are ignoring Amican problems, and worried about all other countries, we can’t afford to support in every tragedy. Take Care of Own, then do what we can do for others. This was ridiculous! Fire them All and find Police Officers with Balls!!!!

    3. @C C sorry to break it to you, but banning them wont stop this, 90% of guns used in crime are already untraceable and illegal, banning guns in the US would be similar to attempting to ban tobacco

  6. Them people was standing outside listening to their babies being killed it’s sickening

  7. The video is very damning for these law enforcement officers. I just can’t imagine not one of these officers decided to go against orders and charge in to save the children. Not all officers are heroes but these were just cowards bullying the parents and obstructing them from going in to save their own children. RIP to the children and condolences to the families. This must be investigated fully

    1. Well, they DID have those nice cowboy hats…Don’t Mess With Texas!!! It’s ALL a SHOW America!

    4. It’s not orders. Protocol now is to engage the shooter as soon as possible. This was changed after Columbine. They chickened out plain and simple. They let mass murder happen because they were afraid. It’s understandable to be afraid in that situation, but then you cannot be a police officer

  8. My infantry unit would have without hesitation gone in. We fought and died for other countries but these cops are unwilling to sacrifice their lives for American children. Wow!

  9. This is absolutely incomprehensible. If police aren’t there to risk their lives for our children, what on earth do we pay them for?? The parents were ready to handle it themselves WITHOUT guns, and you’re telling me cops with military gear are too afraid? Make it make sense

    2. Makes me want my tax dollars back immediately and those cops charged with accessory to murder

    3. They failed to protect and serve to save the kids from a insane person they deserve to face the heat and get fire 😡

  10. If this doesn’t tear you up your not human, I wish this was just a bad dream , absolutely heartbreaking 💔 , may they all R.I.P 🙏

    1. You need something more than human, if you want it all to stop. Pray that one finds you worthy of saving.

  11. I was really trying to give the officers the benefit of the doubt. Im sure it’s was a very tense situation and I’m sure very stressful. However, when you hear the story about the campus officer and then find out there wasn’t one, it’s very hard to give them that benefit of the doubt. It’s hard to fathom that an entire hour went by before they went in. I hope they can explain themselves and the decisions made. If not, this seems like a massive failure.

    1. @BakerClassics There’s a lot of rumors going around, like his grandmother calling a friend before she died. Like right, she’s gonna call a friend instead of 911. She was shot dead. WTH would he leave her alive?

    4. @SNOOPY SNOOP #1 I rather respond to them with demeaning remarks and hard truths. They see my last name and get scared. 😂

  12. The struggle here is that the cops are trying to hide the fact that they cowered in fear and left those children with a madman. Cowardice and lies.

    1. Yup…. They were unprepared and not trained well enough to bábele a school shooter. You can see it in the videos

    4. @MtnMig Exactly. Now, I’m all for the Unions. My aunt, my mother, my brother were/are all members of unions. But, Public Safety Unions need to go. And for this very reason. Their actions literally lead to deaths.

  14. They put some of the parents in handcuffs while the shooter was still active. Unbelievable Cowardice.

  15. That officer is very defensive. They know they failed in the worst way. He can’t keep that up for long.

  16. The police were more concerned about their safety than that of defenceless kids. Why wear a badge if you’re NOT willing to risk your life for those you claim to serve ?????

    2. They knew the risks of their job when they took it. I don’t know if I would risk my life on not in a situation.like that, but that’s why I didn’t become a cop. So those who refuse to protect their community should get a clue and resign.

  17. When the police make up an entire story about a resource officer, you have to question how trustworthy they really are..

  18. The fact officers heard shots fired inside and waited 40 min to go in. Brings up a lot of questions.
    Why it took too long for police to respond? They could’ve saved all those innocent lives. Rest In Peace 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 🙏🏽

  19. What kind of society have we become when the
    police are more concerned with their own safety
    over the safety of little kids ? I am just disgusted.

  20. “They were incompetent cowards and school security was a joke.”

    There, I have explained it for them.

