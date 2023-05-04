48 comments

  1. “We’re not gonna default.” In other words, we can’t find anyone else to blame.

    1. First raise the debt ceiling, then talk about the budget. The two should not be tied together, especially since most of our debt was incurred during Republican presidents, but the GOP wants to hang it around Biden’s neck.

  5. The debt ceiling is such a crazy concept to me. I also can not understand why politicians can not figure out how to just do what is best for the nation.

    1. The answer to the question Sen. Manchin asks of, “how can you spend more money than you bring in” is, as long as I have a money printing machine in my basement and no one stop me, I can do that quite easily.

      That is, after all is said and done, what keeps the economy afloat!

    2. Congress must authorize government borrowing as they have the power of the purse. In the early 20th century, the debt limit was instituted so that the Treasury would not need to ask Congress for permission each time it had to issue debt to pay bills. And in doing so, it would make the process more streamlined. When it was instituted, nobody ever thought it would be used for political blackmail. Personally, there should be a debt ceiling that matches the approved budget. Everything should be tied to the budget.

    3. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Blowbart (forgot her real name), Matt Getz, GYM Jordan, and I’m missing some other Far-Right Extremists politicians.

    4. As a non-U.S. citizen, my understanding is that in theory it is supposed to keep the government from accumulating too much debt to avoid becoming insolvent.
      In practice, it doesn’t work unless a responsible fiscal policy is made, making massive debt accumulation the exception rather than the norm. Additionally, in a two-party system, it is the best way for the opposition party to annoy the government. In this, the Republicans are more conscienceless than the Democrats because they are also more radicalized. But in the U.S., there are many institutions that need to be revised, renewed, improved and corrected, starting with a constitution that largely dates from before the Industrial Revolution.

    1. People who have no responsibility/obligation to our debt should not be able to spend our money!

  7. Manchin loves to hold out, it makes him feel important & powerful. What a waste of oxygen😢👹😝

    3. He usually holds out for a better piece of legislation. I’m glad the infrastructure bill, he wrote, was what passed, not that disaster of a BBB boondoggle.

    4. @Deborah Freedman where is the details on the Infrastructure bill? Is it on the Senate’s website?

  8. Reducing a deficit “without hurting anybody” is impossible. It is about who you choose to hurt. Hurt the rich by taxing them instead of hurting the poor by taking money from those least able to afford it if you care about balancing budgets.

    3. Billionaires are necessary for a powerful economy. Low wage workers aren’t as necessary. You can tax low wage workers to hell, and it won’t hurt the economy.

    1. The billionaires have billions but the debt is in the multi-trillions. The 1%ers are just that 1%. They don’t have enough to make a dent on the debt.

    1. Yeah, I don’t trust him either. Did you hear he MAY try to run for president? LOLOL I despise trump, I think Biden will be too old, but I cannot in any faith vote for such a untrustworthy person and Manchin. I will vote against any trumpian candidate no matter what, but I will definitely vote for anyone ( with thought beforehand) before Manchin.

  11. I can see how he can represent w Virginia. A lot of non answers just skirting the edge of questions

  12. Tax cuts cause deficits and debt; refusing to allow the IRS to collect taxes from the rich and corporations are like quitting your job when the credit card comes due.

  13. Well with all due respect, this debt was accumulated in the past and a clean debt ceiling needs to be passed without any attachment to budget cuts. After that’s done figure out what future spending looks like. But if something doesn’t happen soon it’s going to be chaos for the folks out here busting their back trying to raise a family.

    1. EXACTLY….Now is NOT the time to negotiate. Pay the bills, THEN negotiate in good faith for the NEW bills.

    4. @Gina Hill if caring was part of the equation they would do things a lot different. I agree with you. But if they don’t get this debt ceiling passed all of us are going to be having major major problems.

  14. He’s not a democrat he’s an independent and the dept ceiling shouldn’t be negotiable!! THATS MONEY ALREADY SPENT! That’s like me trying to negotiate my rent after being almost 30 days late 🤦🏾‍♀️

    1. That’s like you trying to renegotiate your rent on a Manhattan penthouse while on a McDonalds paycheck. You can’t afford it in the first place genius.

  15. He literally just said coal replaces the “dirty fuels that come from Russia, etc.”. Of course his coal mines don’t create dirty fuel. 🤪

  17. Is there not something in their pledge that says they should act on behalf of the country and not just their own state? Surely the local elected officials and governor look after the states and the people elected to Washington have been sent by their state to represent the best interests of the country.

  18. [5:40] Joe carries water for the coal, oil and gas industry. Nobody controls “me” 🙂

  19. There’s negotiating in good faith though. And then there’s blackmailing the other side with a bill that is greatly detrimental to the majority of Americans and would further worsen the huge inequalities in society. (And I’m not even talking about the further tax cuts and concessions to fossil fuel industry.) Two very different things. And Manchin knows this

  20. “We’ve got to make sure the administration does what the bill says it does, and doesn’t try to sneak in some legislation.” – Spoken like a true Republican. Does he remember this is his administration?

