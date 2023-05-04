57 comments

    1. It still amazes me how many people that are willing to put their freedom and finances on the line for trump after seeing what others have gone through doing it and he always walks away unscathed.

      Reply

  3. I’d like to thank the judge for tossing Donnie’s lawsuit against the NY Times and ordering him to pay all legal fees 😆

    Reply

    1. @LA “Better off mentally now”, thank you for proving everyone’s point. Take your Seroquel!

      Reply

    3. @LA why don’t you just tell us what happened that makes you better off financially now ? I don’t even want you to attempt to explain your new mental status lol. But financially, we’d love to hear it. Don’t make a claim if you know you’re lying, we’re calling you out as a liar and it should be a cinch for you to prove us wrong. Waiting

      Reply

    4. He must be held accountable! Otherwise he will play the victim, the Martyrium, the political refugee and continue to spew hate, lies and fear from the outside!

      Reply

    1. Maybe the Feds can snag a twofer, i.e. both the Trumpy crime family and some mobsters. 😂

      Reply

    2. There’s a lot of mobster like characters tangled in the Don’s “family web” of close associates, advisors and instigators.

      Reply

  9. This is probably also about how to lay the foundation to introduce the footage into evidence.

    Reply

  10. Weren’t there video of boxes being loaded from Fla going somewhere else via a plane or helicopter??

    Reply

    1. There was & he landed at his golf course where his ex-wife is buried …. wouldn’t surprise me poor Ivana has some papers buried with her …. Zoe , Canada

      Reply

    2. @Stephen Hatt Thanks— I thought so— I hope more comes out about those boxes—— Trump never had any intention of giving anything back —- I agree about the grave

      Reply

  11. Once Trump’s done telling me what to do, he’s going to tell you what to do. Surprises me how many don’t get that part of having a Dictator.

    Reply

  13. i’m sure they tried to withhold video of the boxes being moved and documents being moved.

    Reply

    1. They need to subpoena his membership and visitors records for mar a logo for the years he’s been out of office..If they get the video footage they should look at the days that there was activity at those storage lockers and what members and visitors were there around that time and who trump was meeting with, I’m sure his security team has them in their files to.

      Reply

  14. Let’s hope the FBI & Jack have also seized the laptops & other computers that might have been used to edit those recordings.

    Reply

    2. I’d think they would. But they have to finish going through hunters laptop first and that’s gonna take a while

      Reply

  16. They need to dig up that coffin on his golf course. It’s full of more documents. It’s huge and took 10 men to carry when normally there are only six pall bearers.

    Ivanka was cremated, and her ashes only weighed between five and seven pounds.

    They had been divorced for decades and there was no affection between them. Why would he even put a coffin on his golf course to begin with?

    Dig it up, Jack…

    Reply

    1. Hahaha of course! You’re onto him! If they look hard enough maybe they can find Jimmy Hoffa

      Reply

  17. That Calamari guy with the mustache and the glasses looks like someone straight from the cast of The Sopranos. Getting major mafia vibes. I have a feeling there’s some missing footage from that Surveillance tape at Mar-a-Lardo.

    Reply

  19. Just imagine how many info and details Jack Smith’s team is sifting through and how much hasn’t seen the light of day YET….

    Reply

  20. A crook, a conman and a traitor walk into a Courtroom. The Judge asks “How do you plead Mr Trump?”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.