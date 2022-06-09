Recent Post
- Audio reveals what Kevin McCarthy thought of January 6 in days after riot
- Hear Kinzinger shut down Republican’s conspiracy theory the day before January 6 attack
- ‘She had blood everywhere’: Uvalde doctor describes treating young girl
- Armed man arrested near Brett Kavanaugh’s home charged with attempted murder
- ‘They are going to go nuts’: Republican makes prediction before January 6
30 comments
Gay
😳😳😳
Straight.
The Dr. is a hero!
THE DETAILS ARE REALLY HORRIFIC.
what laws you pass it’s not going to stop, they’ll buy them illegally.
So we should just give kids alcohol and cigarettes because they will get them illegally anyway???? Yes, good logic Einstein
GOD’S POWER
There is only ONE God with three parts, God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. Humans have three parts, the body, soul and spirit. ONE person three parts.
The Bible says that we are all sinners.
As it is written: There is none righteous no not one. Romans 3:10
For all have sinned and fall short of the glory of God. Romans 3:23
But we are all as an unclean thing and all our righteousness are as filthy rags. Isaiah 64:6
For the wages of sin is death. Romans 6:23(the word “death” in this verse means eternal separation, from God in hell).
Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow.Isaiah 1:18
Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures and that He was buried and that He rose again the third day according to the scriptures.1CORINTHIANS 15:3-8
In whom we have redemption through His blood, even the forgiveness of sins. Colossians 1:14
For by grace ye are saved, through faith; and not of yourselves
it is the gift of God, not of works, lest any man should boast. Ephesians 2:8-9
I do not frustrate the grace of God: for if righteousness come by the law, then Christ is dead in vein. Galatians 2:21
Your trust in Jesus and what He did for you on the cross, is what saves you from hell.
The moment you trust in Jesus and only Jesus, you are saved.
After people get saved they get baptized in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit.
Irrelevant.
I have an ar15 and I agree with this doctor, this weapons need to be out of our society, no one should have that kind of monstrous weapons, there is no need for such a weapon
@melissa saintThankfully lol. It’s very complex, I know it sounds like I’m punting the question. But I have tried myself understanding all the variables at play. And even then it’s difficult to keep all things in focus. Firearms obviously have a part in this, But I personally believe a narrow minded view and approach in any more infringement on the second amendment right is just a slow generational encroachment (most likely unintentionally). To anyone that understands this or atleast has seen parts of the world that teaches lessons of tyranny and oppression then it’s almost clear as day. I think firearm education is a good idea because the shear amount of them in circulation. Also these main stream media companies (including conservative media) are essentially the 4th branch of government and have a powerful responsibility in shaping people’s thoughts and ideas, which has sowed this society full of fear and distrust. We need to realize majority of humans are good people and that those that end up with issues are just people that were raised without the proper amount of meaningful nature and nurture. We have alot of fucked up people in almost no fault of their own, but the tribe thay failed them. So if we focus more on each other, then I think that’s were the most amount of change will happen.
The Child Who is Not Embraced by the Village Will Burn it Down to Feel its Warmth — Eileen Sendrey.
@R.M. Cortez Has it occured to you that communicating yourself more openly as you just did, instead of coming in swinging when someone doesn’t share your views on a surface level, would be more helpful?
I mean, there’s a whole rich conversation with back and forth that we can have here, I actually think you and I could have a very interesting discussion over ….well, I don’t drink alcohol and can’t drink coffee or tea anymore, lol, but you’re welcome to them while I drink my freaking water, lmao….but we can only have it if we respect each other and try to treat each other like fellow citizens and human beings, and not like the enemies or idiots,which is what our current political climate, 24 hours news cycle and social media all encourage us to do.
@melissa saint You’re right. I generally keep quite, just read and observe. Well I also don’t drink. But coffee though is my fix, right next to my water lol
Yeah, this is why I need to type a template out of generally a digestible amount of information that I can share for any given topic. Because for instance putting in the time in thought for this conversation is fun, but not often repeatable.
“And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family? Or if, during periods of mass arrests, as for example in Leningrad, when they arrested a quarter of the entire city, people had not simply sat there in their lairs, paling with terror at every bang of the downstairs door and at every step on the staircase, but had understood they had nothing left to lose and had boldly set up in the downstairs hall an ambush of half a dozen people with axes, hammers, pokers, or whatever else was at hand?… The Organs would very quickly have suffered a shortage of officers and transport and, notwithstanding all of Stalin’s thirst, the cursed machine would have ground to a halt! If…if…We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more – we had no awareness of the real situation…. We purely and simply deserved everything that happened afterward.”
Aleksandr I. Solzhenitsyn , The Gulag Archipelago 1918–1956
With all due respect.
Every Texan age 18 and over should be forced to stare at the photos of these slaughtered babies. At least every gun owner. At least every AK or automatic weapon owner. At least every Texas republican politician and voter. At least the gun store owners. At least the NRA members. At least the “somebody’s” must be forced to look at what you allow……because you ignore the word REGULATE in the 2nd Amendment
@kathryn minar exactly, dear one
@The American Zelensky sums it up for me
You want stricter laws on guns but not abortion??
Word salad comment.
Yes, because nothing says pro-life more than being pro-gun. Imagine caring more about children who actually are BORN
@Tammy Davis 🎯
Some of these shooters are too young to be diagnosed properly with mental illnesses..
And increasing funding for training psychologists is like investing in infrastructure: It takes eight years to become a noobie psychologist, and at least another four years to get trained in forensic risk prediction, which is not always accurate. Additionally, the studies disagree whether most of the shooters are mentally ill. Furthermore, most mental illness CONTRAINDICATES a prediction of future violence. Mentally ill people are more likely to be victims than perpetrators. Also, are we really headed towards providing mass shooters with an “insanity” defense? AND, have you ever tried to find a good psychologist? It is extremely difficult. There are quite a few uninsightful hacks out there.
Well, the two-year-old shooters, maybe. Summer of 2020, we had that one crazy week where five kids under the age of five shot their parents by accident, just because they found unattended guns laying around. But puberty is the classic age for manic disorders to show up. Bipolar disorder runs in my family tree, so we watch the kids closely in their teen years. No guns in the house. If they stop sleeping and start talking with rapid, pressured speech, those are signs to talk to a professional. The eighteen year old shooters….they can *easily* be diagnosed. That’s when neurologists and psychiatrists *expect* them to struggle with brain changes. It’s extremely typical and absolutely proper for doctors to diagnose teens with mental illness.
Is this all you guys do ? Same Ole stupid coverage.
You could replace the word “treating” in this Title and it would become waaaay more grim.
Just make assault rifles for LEO. Law enforcement officials should be the only one that could buy these type of weapons.
Everyone ready for the Democrat’s Prime-Time Soviet Era Show-Trial tonight. They could be helping with inflation and gas prices, but this makes them feel better. Enjoy you suckers.
What is the current way of buying a weapon? Just a proof of age? I don’t live in the USA so I’m wondering how it works if someone goes to buy a weapon
I’ll love you in buckskin
Or skirts that I’ve homespun
But I’ll love ya’ longer, stronger where
Yer friends don’t tote a gun