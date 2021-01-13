Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP kingmaker, dies

TOPICS:
Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP kingmaker, dies 1

January 13, 2021

 

Sheldon Adelson, the chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands and a major donor to Republican politicians, died following complications related to his cancer treatment, his company said. He was 87.
Adelson took a leave of absence from Sands last week to resume treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, which his aides first disclosed in late February 2019.
He rose from a hardscrabble childhood in Boston to become one of the world's richest men as founder and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) He was Sands' first employee, which has since grown to 50,000 employees.
"His impact on the industry will be everlasting," the company said. Sands' shares opened slightly higher.
Adelson was born August 4, 1933, in Boston. His father, an immigrant from Lithuania, drove a cab, and his mother, whose family came from Wales, ran a small knitting service. He and his siblings slept on the floor of the family's tenement apartment.
Adelson often touted his rags-to-riches story and his determination to claw his way out of poverty.
At age 12, he was selling newspapers on street corners in Boston. By 16, he had invested in candy machines. After a stint in the Army, he continued to run businesses, selling condominiums, working as a mortgage broker, taking a turn as a venture capitalist.
"Despite being the grandson of a Welsh coal miner and the son of a Boston cab driver, I've had the remarkable experience of being part of almost 50 different businesses in my more than 70-year business career," he wrote in the Washington Post piece touting Trump.
His big break came in the late 1970s, when he launched a computer trade show known as Comdex. He sold it in 1995 for nearly $900 million, parlaying that convention business into a casino empire that comprises the properties in Asia, and the upscale Venetian and Palazzo resorts in Las Vegas. His venture became the world's largest casino company.
His properties ranged from the opulent Venetian casino resort in Las Vegas, where visitors can ride in gondolas, to a string of lucrative casinos in the Chinese gambling enclave of Macao.
In October 2020, the company told multiple outlets that it was in "very early discussions" about a possible sale of its Las Vegas properties. He sold Sands Bethlehem in Pennsylvania in 2019.
In person, Adelson was instantly recognizable for his thinning patch of bright red hair and the electric scooter he rode everywhere. He suffered from peripheral neuropathy, a condition that made walking difficult.
Calling his achievements in the hospitality industry "well-documented," the company said that Adelson's vision "transformed the industry, changed the trajectory of the company he founded, and reimagined tourism" in Las Vegas, Macao and Singapore.

#CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

77 Comments on "Sheldon Adelson, casino mogul and GOP kingmaker, dies"

  1. Caleb Ender Dragon | January 13, 2021 at 11:31 AM | Reply

    Oh well, he payed for people who support terrorists.

  2. matt bardot | January 13, 2021 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    R.I.P. GOP sugar daddy. Their party is officially done.

    • jeck jeck | January 13, 2021 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Robert Alan
      I do not look at goblin men, I do not buy your fruits: Who knows upon the soil you fed your hungry thirsty roots.

    • Joey Parm | January 13, 2021 at 1:38 PM | Reply

      @jeck jeck put the pipe down and stop embarrassing yourself

    • jeck jeck | January 13, 2021 at 1:49 PM | Reply

      @Joey Parm
      If you say so, Goblin.

    • Mighty Seabass | January 13, 2021 at 4:35 PM | Reply

      Do you honestly think the two party system in anything other than theater? Billionaire oligarchs fund both sides. The working tax payers have no real representation in Washington.

    • Mighty Seabass | January 13, 2021 at 4:38 PM | Reply

      @Robert Alan His work was destroying America from the inside for the benefit of apartheid Israel along with his friends Schumer, John Bolton, McCain, Pelosi, McConnell, Graham, Nadler, and Weinstein.

  3. Kris Frederick | January 13, 2021 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Look Donald, that’s how it’s done.

  4. Andrew Campbell | January 13, 2021 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Perfect timing, just as this vile GOP castle comes crumbling down.

  5. Robert Armstrong | January 13, 2021 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    He was a slum lord as well.

  6. joe mama | January 13, 2021 at 11:35 AM | Reply

    Satan has a special space for him

  7. Jason Vegan | January 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM | Reply

    Oh no, but bribery is legal in the US. Poor GOP who will miss out on their bribes to sway legislation. Sad.

  8. David Sisneroz | January 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM | Reply

    WHAT DID HE DO FOR THIS COUNTRY, GAMBLING BAHAHA A JOKE

  9. ByeByeButti | January 13, 2021 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    I hope he is not too hot.

    Just kidding. Hope it is really hot.

  10. Kevin Martin | January 13, 2021 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Finally now we’re just waiting on the last Koch brother 👏

  11. gljm 1159 | January 13, 2021 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    The Republican Terrorist Party just lost their “Honey Pot”.

    • Pete Lind | January 13, 2021 at 1:40 PM | Reply

      @Robert Alan Yes shes equally wile person … then again why not just cash in , $4 billion is plenty for rest of her life … $200 mil a year , whats that $600 k a day to spend .

    • David Cat | January 13, 2021 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      @I am White
      YouTube doesn’t make a decision about closing comments. It’s whoever posts the video. Fox” News” closes their comments all the time. Nothing to do with YouTube.

    • Agolf Twittler | January 13, 2021 at 2:18 PM | Reply

      Good riddance.

    • Tha mr02 | January 13, 2021 at 4:21 PM | Reply

      and thats soo anti semitic of you . dont you know that he is jew ?

    • MF M | January 13, 2021 at 7:52 PM | Reply

      @I am White No, brother, no one is afraid of you or MAGA or Trump. You are afforded the right to say and think the most racist, misogynist, bigoted, anti-semitic, Qanon, or other anti-social philosophies. However the legal and constitutional limit on free speech is that you cannot act on your beliefs to harm another discriminate, or promote, facilitate, fund, or in any other way have anyone act on your odious beliefs.
      The Anerican military will act to protect the constitution NOT Trump or MAGA.
      Anyway it is ironic that people who terrorize others and cancel their speech are ALWAYS the ones to cry the loudest when their own freedom of speech is curtailed. You should remember that “Cancel Culture” is used daily by both the Alt-right and Alt-Left.
      Cheers.

  12. Jeffrey A. Smith | January 13, 2021 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    ALL the funding is drying up in one week for GOP.

  13. Ayla (like Kayla without the K) | January 13, 2021 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    No one sane is sad about this
    Let’s all celebrate!

  14. George Reyes | January 13, 2021 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Who still waiting for their 600 stimulus money Direct Deposit ??

  15. Charles | January 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    Feels like he made money laudering money for the mob

  16. Get Rekt | January 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM | Reply

    If there’s any justice, he’s running a roulette wheel in hell…

  17. Chris Lee | January 13, 2021 at 11:47 AM | Reply

    GOP mob boss’ last words: “Trump is next!”

  18. Ocean Breeze | January 13, 2021 at 11:50 AM | Reply

    I’m here to see how many times “Good riddance” has been said

  19. claudermiller | January 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM | Reply

    Has anyone seen the body?
    Maybe he helped fund the attempted Trump coup and he has fled to Israel?
    I want proof.

  20. jimmy r | January 13, 2021 at 1:11 PM | Reply

    Another billionaire who didn’t want to pay taxes, but had 100’s of millions of $$ to buy Republican politicians with.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.