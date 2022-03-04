Recent Post
49 comments
I feel helpless and traumatised to be a citizen of a world where this is happening and not being able to stop it.
عاجل : مشاهد للقوات الروسية التي أخترقت الدفاع في مناطق النازيين في “فولنوفاخي” والتي صرح عنها الزعيم بوتين 🌐
https://youtu.be/Km3HzB-sKWU
I’ve felt helpless ever since seeing what happened in Iraq, Syria, etc. War makes me cry.
Me too. I have been crying every night. I wish there was something I could do to make it stop. I am so sad, and so angry.
@Wake up No, I cried for them to… still do..and Afghanistan… and China… God, you think by now we would have learned better.
@Carrie Adams you have a good heart and you think for yourself, God bless
It’s heartbreaking what they’re going through. Ukrainian people have shown so much bravery and strength already. May God be with them and keep giving them strength.
God, the Life is with them! With their suffering they do “pay” for the “spirit” on their side that is secret of victory!
I ask You to make pressure on Your politicans People are dying in Ukraine Just now. Sanktions are much too weak (68% of Russians still support war) . STOP NOW buying russian gas, oil, other minersls, anything .NOW . Russian gas, oil = russian tanks, warplanes, missles which now are destroying Europe NOW – dont world see it????? Remove ALL Russia banks from SWIFT not ONLY 7 smaller. Biggest Siberbank and Gasprombank are not removed!! Russian money can go by these not removed . Immidate need to give Ukraine all the military aid it needs – fight drons to destroy tanks, antyrakiet systems to towns ,. Food supply is needed to Ukrainian towns as soon as possibile -espacially to East Ukraine
If the scary and hard life to see that children have to be born in the middle of this but I asked why does the future have to pay for our mistakes😞
“[…] You fell upon us while we were busy examining in our hearts whether we had the right on our side […] These scruples, paid for in blood, gave us the right today to think that we were with entered this war clean-handed, and that we came out of it clean-handed. […] We will triumph thanks to this defeat, thanks to this long journey that has made us see our reasons, thanks to this suffering whose injustice we have felt and from which we have learned a lesson. We learned the secret of every victory. We learned that, contrary to our previous belief, the spirit can do nothing against the sword, but that the spirit united with the sword always remains victor over the sword drawn for its own sake. We only accepted the sword after we knew the Spirit was with us. […] It took the torment of the flesh before we could empower the spirit. Because you only really own what you paid for. We paid dearly and are still paying. But we have our certainties, our justice: your defeat is inevitable. […] I’ve never believed in the power of truth per se, but it’s a lot to know that all things equal, truth is stronger than lies. […] We fight for nuances, but nuances that are as important as the human being himself. We fight for the nuance that separates sacrifice from mysticism, energy from violence, force from cruelty. […] You tried to lure me down the path that you had taken and that the spirit is ashamed of the spirit. But the spirit takes revenge! […] What is spirit? At least we know its opposite: murder. what is the human? It is at least that power that finally sweeps away tyrants and gods. […]”
(French Nobel Prize winner Albert Camus during World War II “To a German Friend”)
🇺🇦
Could you imagine the stress and anxiety on mom when her baby has a brain tumor. THEN, on top of that, having to go through all this in the midst of a WAR.
They have some kind of girl in every war, then it turns out to be a fake. They put pressure on your maternal feelings
We can stop this. Somehow. We must.
@Minute Meditations stop the lies
How heart breaking this brutality is!
It is good that we all cry seeing this brutality.
This same kind of criminality is done to Palestinians by illegal ISrael every single day. But Israel is democracy and Palestinians are not human. So, no sanctions, no crying, no labeling as Hitler.
O Palestinians, how below-human you are!!!
WHEN ‘ USA ‘ INVADED IRAQ IN 2003 I DID NOT SEE ‘ CNN ‘ POSTING VIDEOS OF IRAQI HOSPITALS WITH CIVILIAN VICTIMS OF AMERICAN BOMBS.
I’m heartbroken 😭
I watched this on CNN. I’m a 59 year old man who cried like a baby. My heart goes out to everyone in Ukraine 🇺🇦
😥
🤣🤣🤣
“I went in yesterday and there was a television screen. And I said this is genius. Putin declares it as independent. Oh that’s wonderful. I said how smart is that. And he’s gonna go in and be a peace keeper….No but think of it. Here’s a guy that’s very savvy. I know him very well.” – Donald J Trump
And sanctions are going to cost Putin “$2”. Putin’s next payment to Trump should be $2.
I wish more could be done to stop this!
As a special needs mother this is the scariest scenario for parents. My daughter had 2 brain & is medically depantant. Worst nightmare. I will continue to pray for them & wolrd Peace.
They have some kind of girl in every war, then it turns out to be a fake. They put pressure on your maternal feelings
God Bless You and your daughter.
May Almighty GOD 🙏 brings PEACE to UKRAINE 🇺🇦 SOON: AMEEN
Don’t worry peace will come this weekend when Russia has won. 🇷🇺
Amen
I was thinking of those who can’t escape the handicapped,sick and the old.It is heartbreaking.I am glad to see companies back sanctions yet I wonder …why is it still ok to support China with all the known human rights against people.Still see those big Nike contracts,Walmart full of China made.We are all guilty until its trending to do so
This is horrible,My heart goes out to the civilians!!!.😭💔🇺🇦🙏
But not Russian civilians. They have had decades to rise up against Putin.
Why you voted for China Joe
I just hope the Russians are using the correct gender pronouns… You know, cause that’s what really matters.
Today they announced corridors open for citizens that need to get out of Ukraine, can they ask to get these children from the hospitals. Air ambulances and get permission to take them and the doctors out, I have never felt so helpless.
There is another side of the story, how come a country with suffering such distributions as depicted by our media, still have no electricity, no telecommunications and no water shortages?
When USA coalition did the same in other country, powerplants, telecommunications centers and water network were the first to be affected.
Praying for the familys💝💝💝
“the war will end soon, the leader will shake their hands. The old woman will keep waiting for her martyred son. That girl will wait for her beloved husband. And those children will wait for their heroic father. I don’t know who sold our homeland. But I know who paid the price.”
– Mahmoud Darwish
Yes. These are the precise words to describe all modern wars. Unnecessary wars. Political games that lead to them. And brainwashed victims and bystanders. And nothing can be done to prevent this tragedy from happening again and again if we do now look into it with eyes wide open, and understand what led to it.
This is horrendous. May God help these brave people. SLAVA UKRAINI 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦