Soldier creates her own path that she’s proud of | Militarykind

Spc. Lindsey Sarkinen had a plan set out by her family. She chose to pursue a life in the military instead and hasn't looked back since. 🇺🇸
Spc. Lindsey Sarkinen grew up with a plan that her family wanted her to follow. Instead, she chose the U.S. Army as a stepping stone to living her own dreams
first
Was she Mormon ?
Sad.
She rejects her family. Her own self.
To go feed her ego trying to be a man.
Perfect wording, i fully agree
That’s what it is.
And I’m a Vet, when did u enlist?
Your factually stupid. Your sex organ has nothing to do with a sense of duty or adventure or wanting control over your own future away from manipulation. Your perception is not reality. Factually. From an actual Veteran.
@Jeffrey Freeman I was 17 years old when I enlisted in the Marine Corps as 0311 and it was the only thing I wanted to do my entire life, serve my country. I graduated from MCRD Parris Island with honors, not that it’s any of your business.
Perhaps you’d like to discuss my favorite color now, well, piss off because I don’t give two shts what you want.
You’re dismissed.
Typical “I’m a vet I’m better than you mentality”. She had nothing at home so she enlisted dumbass.
🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
1 dislike from a Mormon or Mennonite or whatever cult her family belongs to.
US propaganda video, to show their ruthless military that kills innocent civilians in Iraq, Afghanistan…
YOU GO GIRLLLL YAAAAAA!, the usra is the best family in the world! and CONGRATS!
Am I allowed to say she’s beautiful!
She’ll probably end up stepping on an IED 😂👌🏽
GET SUM