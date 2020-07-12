Soldier creates her own path that she’s proud of | Militarykind

TOPICS:
Soldier creates her own path that she's proud of | Militarykind 1

July 12, 2020

 

Spc. Lindsey Sarkinen had a plan set out by her family. She chose to pursue a life in the military instead and hasn't looked back since. 🇺🇸
RELATED: Air Force sister surprises brother at school:

Spc. Lindsey Sarkinen grew up with a plan that her family wanted her to follow. Instead, she chose the U.S. Army as a stepping stone to living her own dreams

16 Comments on "Soldier creates her own path that she’s proud of | Militarykind"

  1. AbdullGhane | July 12, 2020 at 7:00 AM | Reply

    first

  2. TyrranicalT-Rad | July 12, 2020 at 7:04 AM | Reply

    Was she Mormon ?

  3. Jeffrey Freeman | July 12, 2020 at 7:14 AM | Reply

    Sad.

    She rejects her family. Her own self.

    To go feed her ego trying to be a man.

    • ياسين | July 12, 2020 at 8:14 AM | Reply

      Perfect wording, i fully agree

    • Jeffrey Freeman | July 12, 2020 at 8:26 AM | Reply

      That’s what it is.

      And I’m a Vet, when did u enlist?

    • Boop Loop | July 12, 2020 at 9:09 AM | Reply

      Your factually stupid. Your sex organ has nothing to do with a sense of duty or adventure or wanting control over your own future away from manipulation. Your perception is not reality. Factually. From an actual Veteran.

    • Voodoo Child | July 12, 2020 at 3:50 PM | Reply

      @Jeffrey Freeman I was 17 years old when I enlisted in the Marine Corps as 0311 and it was the only thing I wanted to do my entire life, serve my country. I graduated from MCRD Parris Island with honors, not that it’s any of your business.
      Perhaps you’d like to discuss my favorite color now, well, piss off because I don’t give two shts what you want.
      You’re dismissed.

    • Garrett Pater | July 12, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

      Typical “I’m a vet I’m better than you mentality”. She had nothing at home so she enlisted dumbass.

  4. Scrappy the Cholo | July 12, 2020 at 7:22 AM | Reply

    🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

  5. Scrappy the Cholo | July 12, 2020 at 7:22 AM | Reply

    🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

  6. Voodoo Child | July 12, 2020 at 8:06 AM | Reply

    1 dislike from a Mormon or Mennonite or whatever cult her family belongs to.

  7. ياسين | July 12, 2020 at 8:13 AM | Reply

    US propaganda video, to show their ruthless military that kills innocent civilians in Iraq, Afghanistan…

  8. tHE wHITE hOT mA mA'SS | July 12, 2020 at 8:29 AM | Reply

    YOU GO GIRLLLL YAAAAAA!, the usra is the best family in the world! and CONGRATS!

  9. Md Mansoor | July 12, 2020 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    Am I allowed to say she’s beautiful!

  10. Jarod Waldron | July 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM | Reply

    She’ll probably end up stepping on an IED 😂👌🏽

  11. MANGO CHUTNEY | July 12, 2020 at 5:03 PM | Reply

    GET SUM

