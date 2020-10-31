Soldier inspires big brother’s life transformation | Militarykind

With the inspiration from his little brother, Pfc. Jorge Cuevas was able to make his dream of joining the Army a reality. 💪
When Spc. Josue Cuevas joined the Army, Pfc. Jorge Cuevas was inspired to join himself. But at 300lbs, he had to lose a lot of weight.
Congratulations Josue and Jorge. “Follow me i Am the Infantry”. GO ARMY
Sweet God bless America
WOW! Thank you for your service! I am so proud of them! This is one of the reasons I pray for our soldiers!
Bless them GOD, please keep them all safe and bring them all home whole!
completely agree!! 🥰🥰 so heartwarming to see good people like this
It’s not a cult
*NEWS DIGEST to START the Day (29 OCT 2020, Thursday) 5 Minutes Read – updated at 0640HRS IST*
*World: 44,739,916; Death 1,178,527 (2.63%) Active 10,857,100 (24%) Recovery 32,704,29073%)*
_India: 8,038,765; Death 120,563 (1.50%) Active 603,521 (8%) Recovery 7,314,951 (91%)_
IPL: Mumbai Indians Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore To Go 2 Points Clear On Top; Bumrah 3/14
*_Asteroid Named After ‘God of Chaos’, Apophis, May Crash Into Earth in 50 Years; 65,000 times more devastating than the Hiroshima nuclear disaster; as big as three football fields put together_*
First Phase of Bihar Elections for 71 constituencies Comes to End With 53.46% Voter Turnout Till 6 pm
*Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 80 Lakh-mark, Death Toll Reaches 1,20,456; more Tough times ahead*
_WHO: Covid breaks another record, over 2MN cases reported in 1 week; shortest exponential growth_
Covid-19 Vaccine Ready for Rollout by Dec, Says Serum Institute CEO Poonawalla; But Adds 2 Conditions
*Biological E gets nod for human trials of Covid-19 vaccine; Dr Reddy’s hope to finish Sputnik Phase 3 trials by Mar-May 2021*
_”Aarogya Setu Built By PPP”: Govt After CIC Notice For “Evasive Reply that ministries denied any knowledge of who created the app_
Amid Festive Season & Rising Pollution, Delhi Sees Whopping 5,673 Fresh Covid-19 Case for First Time
*Prolonged Exposure to Air Pollution May Be Behind 17% India’s COVID Deaths; Higher than global 15%*
_Part of Childhood Immunisation Programme for 80 Yrs, This Vaccine May Offer Hope Against Covid-19_
France And Germany (Circuit break) Thrust Into Lockdown As Second COVID-19 Wave Sweeps Europe
*China-backed Arakan Army threatens safety of Kaladan project vital for North East India*
_Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat moves SC against HC order for CBI probe into graft allegations_
ABVP Leader Dr Subbaiah Who Allegedly Harassed Elderly Chennai Woman Appointed To AIIMS Board
*Parliamentary Panel Calls Airtel, Jio, Ola, Truecaller Over Data Security; Also Summons Google Pay*
_Suspension of Freight Trains: Punjab Stares at Major Power Crisis with Coal Supplies Running Out_
Laid to Waste: After Devastating Floods, Hyderabad’s Famous Lakes are Drowning in Garbage
*Officials: News Doing Rounds On Social Media Regarding ICAI CA Exam Dates 2020 Postponed Is Fake*
_1st in 98 Yrs: President Suspends Delhi University VC Yogesh Tyagi for ‘Dereliction of Duty’, Orders Probe_
Spectrum Auction Likely Early 2021; recommended 492Cr/Mhz for spectrum in 3,300-3,600 Mhz band
*Chennai: Tata Group to set-up new unit for electronic component manufacturing; waiting for approvals*
_SpiceJet to operate 2 daily seaplane flights between Sabarmati riverfront, Statue of Unity from Oct 31_
Restaurant industry’s pain has turned into Tupperware’s gain, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic
*From Fiji to EU, Donations for Welfare Measures Diverted for Terror Activities in India; NIA Finds Proof*
_Enough of fake news: Trump’s campaign website hacked week before Election Day; restored_
US: Philadelphia Curfew amid Unrest over Black Man’s (Walter Wallace 27yrs) Killing; was carrying knife
*Zuckerberg Struggles To Connect remotely, Forcing US Senate Hearing To Pause key social media protection hearing*
_Poland Police Warn of Tougher Action as Thousands Hit Streets Against Restrictive Abortion Law Ruling_
Peculiar Record: IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Jasprit Bumrah Gets Virat Kohli As His 1st And 100th IPL Wicket
Today’s Word – *Dashpot* – Shocked absorberer