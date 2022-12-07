64 comments

    1. I think Walker was saying he was a werewolf to throw us off because he’s really a vampire. I’ve seen Werewolf’s and ain’t no way Walker is a werewolf. He’s got to be a vampire…. That said, I still wouldn’t want him as a Senator, he seems kind of dumb.

      Reply

    2. @it doesn’t matter I actually thought that he better resembled Frankenstein, especially the one from Mel Brooks’s Young Frankenstein, particularly the part where they get the “Abby Normal brain”!

      Reply

    1. Well, you want Warnock, you got Warnock!!! What a relief! Thank you, Georgia!!! 💙💙💙🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

      Reply

    3. @Digby Crankshaft Oh yeah, I know. I just had to throw a little snark in there. I’m just excited about Warnock winning. 🤷🏼‍♀️

      Reply

    5. @Digby Crankshaft I agree. It’s embarrassing that it came down to the wire like that. It shouldn’t have been close at ALL.

      Reply

    1. Yep!!! I’m so relieved and super grateful to the Georgia voters who kept Warnock in DC. 🇺🇲💙💙💙🇺🇲

      Reply

    5. @Christie Love You must have been a bad girl because you haven’t received too many presents. That lot lizard is no longer the speaker of the house😂💀

      Reply

  5. Herschel Walker reminds me of another running back. I think he played for the Buffalo Bills but I just can’t put my finger on who it exactly is.

    Reply

    1. Warnock reminds me of that one pastor… don’t recall his name but his first wife was Tammy Faye Baker. 😂😂🔥🔥

      Reply

    4. @Doogie Bear Reported? ROTFLMAO! To whom and for what? LOL! I sure hope it’s not my 3rd grade teacher, he was a mean SOB!

      Reply

  10. Congratulation Warnock on your Re-election…. Republicans! Seriously!…. ya’ll elected Walker… like ya’ll got some soul searching to do.

    Reply

  11. LoL imagine being a union worker and still supporting the party that just threw you under the bus or should I say train 😂🫵😂

    Reply

  12. Poor Hershel Walker, tomorrow is the full moon and those werewolf votes could have really given him the edge

    Reply

    2. @Christie Love vote Democratic & if you don’t they’ll steal it . Congrats , I suppose you support Biden crime family Also .

      Reply

    2. Just how did I know it would happen just exactly this way considering the fact that the votes were being loaded in the voting early. It looks like the election are going to fall for the Democrats from now on. No this your not winning the election your losing the soul of this country by cheating at the elction machines.

      Reply

  15. Seeing Walker get that many votes convinces me that there’s a dumbass pandemic in Georgia.
    Way to go, Georgia.

    Reply

    1. Nice spin, but the real dumbasses are the ones that voted in favor of socialism…again. Nice one Georgia, hope you all enjoy the consequences of your decision

      Reply

  16. 🌊Warnock won, now that’s democracy. Another Trump Endorsed Candidate loses, again now that’s democracy at it’s finest.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.