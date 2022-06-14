55 comments

  2. I’ve learned two things after watching the 1/6 hearings…1) Trump lost…2) his supporters are psychotic

    3. @Let’s go Randall poor deluded Trumper. Don’t forget to donate and remember he loves the poorly educated 👊

    1. Correction: we need to be loyal to *_THE_* truth

      A very serious distinction there…
      Trump has always, only been loyal to his own truth, but never THE truth… and that was one of his biggest flaws.

      This feels incredibly wrong and awkward to say, but… I might even go far enough to say that _had he_ be about *the truth* instead of _his_ truth, it’s possible that he wou… 🤢 would’ve actually been a-🤢… sorry… a _good_ president… 😦

      🤮

  5. I will never understand how people thought a reality TV ” Star” who willingly paints himself Orange mind you. With 5 bankruptcies and zero understanding of the geo political world we live in. Would some how make this nation a better place.

    Like taking a Walmart Greeter and making CEO of the company and being upset that its not doing better.. like really?.. what did you expect.

    1. @lgbtSRgro0mrs shows your level of intelligence if you really believe the president has anything to do with the price of gas. Lol

    1. “If you didn’t vote for me, then you ain’t black” -Democratic President Jim Crow Joe

    2. Yes, we saw Pol Pit’s efforts to wipe out every educated person in Cambodia, that sure advanced that country, didn’t it?

  8. People with the media you have to LISTEN close to the words they chose to you. Daring to speak out? Why not say heroically spoke out? Elected officials should speak out against corruption.

    4. something basic as speaking the truth shouldn’t be rewarded. it’s basic duty as an elected official, and a basic to being a decent human being. the fact that they have to contemplate if they should be speaking truthfully or not is all you need to know about how easily they’ll flip flop.

    3. The American people know that we get what we pay for. Therefore we know that we need a fully democratic government — even if it’s a bit more expensive — that we may get some quality governing done and put an end to the GOP’s American genocide.

    1. How could any entity face a fantasy invented by people?
      People make gods, not the other way around.

  11. “The world is in more peril from those who tolerate evil or encourage evil than from those who actually commit it.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 3/30/1953

    2. @coda creator and eating up every lie begging for more. Trump knew there was a stupid problem in America. And he capitalized on it like no con who has come before or since.

  13. It will be interesting to see how many people are let in the GOP who actually care about the Constitution than about the ravings of an orange Mad Man. I think the GOP is lost to the GQP.

  14. Nobody.Let me type this one TIME.NOBODY can stop inflation, it’s the private company’s doing. Inflation is not a real political debate.

  18. The American people know that we get what we pay for. Therefore we know that we need a fully democratic government — even if it’s a bit more expensive — that we may get some quality governing done and put an end to the GOP’s American genocide.

