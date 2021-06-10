Spanish Town Jamaica Road Woes | TVJ News – June 9 2021

It's been challenging for motorists traveling along Spanish Town Road in Jamaica's corporate area for the past few months pipeline activities are causing traffic delays.
Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
For Jamaican news, sports and weather reports with a mix of reggae music (dancehall, ska, mento), Jamaican entertainment and information shows for the entire family.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE –
For more TVJ videos visit –
For access to LIVE TV go to
For TVJ Merchandise & Fan Gear :
#tvjnews #jamaicanewstoday #spanishtownroad #deplorableroadsinjamaica
2 comments
That simple mean the 3 miles area ago dig up to…….why is it, whenever they fix certain part of the road….NWA or NWC distroy it trying to fix something they have already worked on……….
Look like this is how they create jobs for them self when nutten naa gwaan.
SHARE AND SUBSCRIBE – https://bit.ly/2wemqUQ
For trusted Jamaican news, sports, weather reports, entertaining polls and information for the entire family