Recent Post
- Gay senator confronted Rubio as he called bill ‘stupid waste of time’
- Steve Bannon found guilty of contempt of Congress
- UN Secretary-General: ‘Everyone said this was not possible. It has happened’
- Rocky ending to Bannon’s closing argument as his attorney brings up politics
- Kinzinger: ‘We’ve proven different components of a criminal case against Trump’
57 comments
Let there be justice! 30 days is not enough.
Right!
Okay? So how about Eric holder? He was served with same charge but republicans didn’t bring to grand jury! You want fairness? Eric holder many others over the years!
It’s minimum 60 days . 30 for each count
LMAO – It took the jury longer to select a foreman than it took them to find Bannon guilty!!!
Give him the max on time and fines. Because of his cocky, smirky face and attitude.
@cc Rider when you have nothing significant to contribute to the conversation.
One of the things that “makes America great” is the rule of law….give him 2 years
@Faysal El idrissi The rule in this country is we are innocent until PROVEN guilty. That isn’t fair?
A man tried to stab Lee Zelden who is running for governor and he was let go on the same day. How does that happen??!
@Fred A Why go easy on criminals?
@Miki van Duyn Michelle Obama
There needs to be a result that is MORE than guilty, like “guilty with malicious POS intent” so the sentence can be higher.
nah dont worry about it
guilty and time in jail, is great. Also, stay out of politics!!
🤡
😱🤡
Oops! Didn’t he chant “lock her up” ! 🙄
It’s a form of karma : )
❤️
🤡
Awesome!! Couldn’t have happen to a more deserving person. Steve has been talking real reckless on his podcast. He would not rest until something like this happened. Hopefully Navarro will have the same fate.
Oh Yea!!!
Give him the full two years.
Next – Bring on Navarro, who has even less of a defence. This on videotape –
Ari Melber: Peter, are you going to comply with the subpoena?
Navarro: No, I’l standing tall on this one.
Exactly
Hold them ALL accountable! Let justice not only be for the poor and disenfranchised! Let equal justice for all, actually mean something! Let all politicians get the message that they need to see to the will of the people, instead of influence peddling corruption!!
🤡😂
It’s interesting that you do more time in jail for a DUI than you do for attempting to take down the government. At least it’s something though.
He wasn’t charged with attempting to take down the government. The sentence is for these 2 convictions only.
@Thats what I Said, maximum one year per conviction!
30 days?! How about 30 years!
1 Freakin Frugal Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Now the important part: will he get 2 consecutive 1 year sentences? Or just concurrent 1 month?
Amazing. I guess at least _some_ parts of our justice system seem to be functioning properly.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
Steve Bannon: “Hell, I even showered and shaved for my appearance in Court. What the hell else did they want!!??”
1 Camaro ZL1 Guy Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
He won’t get any jail time unfortunately. Heaven forbid we make an example of these people who say they are all about “law and order” yet are literally criminals!
I’m pretty sure he’s going to get time and it might be the max because of his defiance towards the court
@buckeye chuck also he’s a repeat offender who accepted a pardon. Let’s hope the judge considers that.
He should have called Eric Holder and asked how he got around his subpoena!!😆
I hired the best criminal people – Donald judas Trump 😆 🤣 😂
Could you imagine a judge giving one of us months before we have to serve any jail time if convicted of a crime?
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
It’s only in movies when someone is sentenced on the spot after a guilty verdict. It’s very common for sentencing to be scheduled months later.
Freyed knot…..
Federal Charges works this way
And 6 years, three months and two days from now they will sentence him
If we have to go through this much for a simple misdemeanor deposition non appearance what are we going to go through for Rudy’s prosecution? This is exhausting! Can the wheels of justice move more quickly?
Lol
🤡
Love the guy with the BIG LIE sign. Last time it was Failed Coup. Who knew “going mediaeval” on the Court meant saying nothing.
1 Nic Lewis Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Wonder if he still has some exposure to seditious conspiracy, because that would be sweet.
1 WovenWolf Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
I’ve had a pretty tough day. Then I just popped upon this headline.
Makes me very happy. Thank God for good news like this.
1 Michael Angelos Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
Yes, Michael, Excellent News!🎉✨️