the scores would be even lower if they tested kids who simply left the system
America agrees, Potato Joe is the worst president in American history!
@Bombastic Enterprise obviously you didn’t complete 10th grade calculus…. What’s the square footage of your trailer home?
Homeschooled children test higher than public school children
@Potato Joe he’ll say whatever the teleprompter tells him to say
I guess all the online, pandemic-lockdown instruction was useless. I remember back in the 1980s when Bill Gates had the dream of getting computers into every classroom. Technology was the key to fixing education. What I don’t remember was a time when people didn’t feel that education needed fixing.
America agrees, Potato Joe is the worst president in American history!
When kids grow up they read lips.
Being outta school and non sensible mandates are a killer
Online schooling was never going to succeed. Trying to supervise my brother in 1st grade was hell 😂
Every aspect of quality of life has gone down in the last 2 years.. Proud?
I knew that this would happen when they closed schools.
Duh!
Except this has been happening since the 90s. Weren’t you paying attention?
They didnt close schools internationally? Bozo
You’ve set the bar very low
High schools could create a program that would help them on college applications, if they volunteer their time tutor younger kids(elementary)
??
None of that matters
We need more math, science, and reading and NO MORE CRT or transgender studies!!!!
How does any ones’ gender AFFECT YOUR LIFE?
NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS
@Cultureal EXACTLY!!!! Gender studies and Critical Race theory have NOTHING to do with my life or the lives of my children. We Agree!!!
There are no courses like these in public k-12 schools. You can’t name a specific school that does…
Many younger kids do not learn well from online classes. I’m convinced that part of the problem is that they process TV classes very much like they process cartoons – very engaged while they’re watching but quickly forgotten.
That what happens when you have online classes instead of having every child back in school mid 2020 pandemic.
its because everyone cheated while home so once they made it back to the classroom and they couldnt cheat the scores declined
Does anyone else besides me believe that kids having cell phones and being addicted to social media is a factor?
When teachers, the majority of whom have a masters degree or higher, are allowed to make decisions about the daily curriculum and culture fostered in our country’s schools you will see student achievement increase.
Currently, school boards are filled with the most vociferous and politically active ends of our societal spectrum; and these individuals are influenced by parents who feel entitled to make educational decisions because they pay taxes which form a (pathetically) small portion of what is required to run a school. The individuals on a school board are rarely educational experts, they are always politicians, and they get politicians’ results. Which is to say none at all and they’re happy to blame anyone else for their rubbish outcomes and when I say “anyone else” let it be clear that they blame the teachers.
Only 39% of public school teachers have more than a BA. If you had had a better education in mathematics, you’d know that is not a majority. Further, it is hardly difficult to get that BA in education. Our high school students would be much better served, if their teachers had a degree in the subject they are teaching. Math teachers should have math degrees, chemistry teacher should have a chemistry degree. That the curriculum is set by the ignoramuses, most teachers are, is most unsettling. The studies I’ve seen show that children, with well educated parents, actually thrived academically during lockdown, only the poor students, did worse.
How does that explain the past 40 years of idiocy within the United States?
With a shortage of educators, along with the general reluctance of the States to actually fully and properly fund education, especially public schools, rather than leaving it completely to the private schools. Then I am afraid you will probably have a whole generation, with stunted learning outcomes….
Teachers are some of the hardest workers out here. These scores reflect a world pandemic or whatever the f Covid was. All I know is that the teachers are NOT to blame. They do they’re best in a messed up situation.
When public teachers unions start saying “it’s about the kids” take your kids and run. #SchoolChoice