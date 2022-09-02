41 comments

    2. @Bombastic Enterprise obviously you didn’t complete 10th grade calculus…. What’s the square footage of your trailer home?

  2. I guess all the online, pandemic-lockdown instruction was useless. I remember back in the 1980s when Bill Gates had the dream of getting computers into every classroom. Technology was the key to fixing education. What I don’t remember was a time when people didn’t feel that education needed fixing.

  9. High schools could create a program that would help them on college applications, if they volunteer their time tutor younger kids(elementary)
    3. @Cultureal EXACTLY!!!! Gender studies and Critical Race theory have NOTHING to do with my life or the lives of my children. We Agree!!!

  11. Many younger kids do not learn well from online classes. I’m convinced that part of the problem is that they process TV classes very much like they process cartoons – very engaged while they’re watching but quickly forgotten.

  12. That what happens when you have online classes instead of having every child back in school mid 2020 pandemic.

  13. its because everyone cheated while home so once they made it back to the classroom and they couldnt cheat the scores declined

  14. Does anyone else besides me believe that kids having cell phones and being addicted to social media is a factor?

  15. When teachers, the majority of whom have a masters degree or higher, are allowed to make decisions about the daily curriculum and culture fostered in our country’s schools you will see student achievement increase.

    Currently, school boards are filled with the most vociferous and politically active ends of our societal spectrum; and these individuals are influenced by parents who feel entitled to make educational decisions because they pay taxes which form a (pathetically) small portion of what is required to run a school. The individuals on a school board are rarely educational experts, they are always politicians, and they get politicians’ results. Which is to say none at all and they’re happy to blame anyone else for their rubbish outcomes and when I say “anyone else” let it be clear that they blame the teachers.

    1. Only 39% of public school teachers have more than a BA. If you had had a better education in mathematics, you’d know that is not a majority. Further, it is hardly difficult to get that BA in education. Our high school students would be much better served, if their teachers had a degree in the subject they are teaching. Math teachers should have math degrees, chemistry teacher should have a chemistry degree. That the curriculum is set by the ignoramuses, most teachers are, is most unsettling. The studies I’ve seen show that children, with well educated parents, actually thrived academically during lockdown, only the poor students, did worse.

  17. With a shortage of educators, along with the general reluctance of the States to actually fully and properly fund education, especially public schools, rather than leaving it completely to the private schools. Then I am afraid you will probably have a whole generation, with stunted learning outcomes….

  18. Teachers are some of the hardest workers out here. These scores reflect a world pandemic or whatever the f Covid was. All I know is that the teachers are NOT to blame. They do they’re best in a messed up situation.

