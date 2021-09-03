The Supreme Court declined to block a Texas law banning abortions after a fetal cardiac activity can be detected, or as early as six weeks into pregnancy, and allowing anyone in the U.S. to sue abortion providers or others who help women get the procedure after that time frame.

Supreme Court Won't Block Texas Abortion Law