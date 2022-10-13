Recent Post
- ‘I deserve a second chance’: Anna Sorokin says she has regrets
- Tapper explains why midterm voters are in an ‘impossible situation’
- Families of Sandy Hook victims react to $1B Alex Jones verdict
- Saudi Arabia official responds to Biden’s threats over oil cuts
- Jury awards nearly $1 billion to Sandy Hook families in Alex Jones case
24 comments
Candidates are supposed to solve problems Not be the problem like the MAGA Republican Deniers.
Do what you like the U S of A but look at what’s happening in Iran and you are looking at your future if Q is on.
No we’re not, a smart person votes Democrat all the way , after what Trump did I will never vote for a Republican again as long as I live . Not a tough choice at all. Vote blue save the country.
It’s not a hard decision. Do you want to keep democracy or do you want autocracy. Those are your options. The GOP is now a fascist party beholden to Trump and the MAGA base who do not like democracy. If you think otherwise you are sorely mistaken.
You don’t have a clue what democracy even means🤦🏽♂️
@Marc Lewis For a start it means respecting the results of an election. Who is you legally appointed president?
Lifelong Democrat and will never vote for ANYONE who doesn’t want to make America great again.
Very astute commentary.
unfortunately, it is times like these, I am happy to live outside the US. I still vote. I am afraid that we will fall into Fascism
Ari Melbourne should be receiving royalties for this show
Wow, you can really see what direction Chris Licht is taking CNN, and he’s using Jake Tapper to do it.
What direction is that
@A M Toilet
What the government should do asap is cut taxes and spending allowing the economy to rebound strongly in a couple of months.
Keep the CRAZIES out of congress
_“The Democrat Party has a Department of Self Sabotage.”_ —Max Brooks
I like how he blames Saudi Arabia for our high gas prices , come on man
This is the weirdest Jake Tapper segment I’ve ever seen. It’s like he became MSNBC’s Ari Melbourne.
It’s Melber.
I’m definitely voting for change.
I’m not voting, we always get sold a dream so let me sleep…..
I’ll vote when I get paid…..like these politicians….pay me to vote
In 2008, the election supervisor gaslit me over my registration and picture ID. Consequently, I don’t face the delimma described here.
What’s so hard? If you support Putin/Trump vote GOP. If you support NATO/Ukraine vote Democrat. Easy peasy!
All of this makes me think democracy is overrated