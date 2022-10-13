24 comments

  2. Do what you like the U S of A but look at what’s happening in Iran and you are looking at your future if Q is on.

    Reply

  3. No we’re not, a smart person votes Democrat all the way , after what Trump did I will never vote for a Republican again as long as I live . Not a tough choice at all. Vote blue save the country.

    Reply

  4. It’s not a hard decision. Do you want to keep democracy or do you want autocracy. Those are your options. The GOP is now a fascist party beholden to Trump and the MAGA base who do not like democracy. If you think otherwise you are sorely mistaken.

    Reply

    2. @Marc Lewis For a start it means respecting the results of an election. Who is you legally appointed president?

      Reply

  6. unfortunately, it is times like these, I am happy to live outside the US. I still vote. I am afraid that we will fall into Fascism

    Reply

  9. What the government should do asap is cut taxes and spending allowing the economy to rebound strongly in a couple of months.

    Reply

  15. I’m not voting, we always get sold a dream so let me sleep…..
    I’ll vote when I get paid…..like these politicians….pay me to vote

    Reply

  16. In 2008, the election supervisor gaslit me over my registration and picture ID. Consequently, I don’t face the delimma described here.

    Reply

  17. What’s so hard? If you support Putin/Trump vote GOP. If you support NATO/Ukraine vote Democrat. Easy peasy!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.