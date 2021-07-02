Tax Scheme In Weisselberg Indictment Echoes NYT Reporting On Ivanka Trump Payouts

Rachel Maddow compares the tax scheme described in the Allen Weisselberg indictment as involving "certain Trump Organization executives, including but not limited to Weisselberg," to reporting in the New York Times about payments made by Trump Org to Ivanka Trump, and talks with Susanne Craig, investigative reporter for the New York Times, and Mary Trump, the niece of Donald Trump, for insights.
Why else do you think that Donald Trump did not want to show his tax invoices because he is ripping off the American taxpayer
@Kholdan Staalstorm Well stated and so true I don’t understand why these trumpsters did not get that Trump was using them and his own business to be paid for his luxury lifestyle instead of actually working for the people
@FREEMAN PEAVY Why should the vast majority of Americans care what Hunter Biden, a private citizen that never served in the last WH as one of the * president’s closest advisors to the point of giving unsolicited opinions to America’s traditional Allies at high-level meetings?
What is sad is your “what-about-ism”.
Deflection is cowardice not to mention a logical fallacy.
@Tammy Brothers
I can understand why, when they’re so locked into their social media and far right news that they dismiss all other sources as fake.
When you listen to and trust a network that calls itself news having hosts that states that: when the election is overturned, traitors will be dealt with by execution.
There’s a lot to do until the US is pulled together and is one nation again.
Why are you so afraid he’ll win again? You wouldn’t the voters to actually vote for their president would you?
@Mark9898 Much of the overseas shenanigans where Hunter served on the board of directors for Burisma being paid 83k monthly and the scams he did with VP Joe’s influence. You guys certainly don’t care about corruption unless it involves Trump. Just saying snowflake!
Can’t wait for the episode of the Trumps on “American Greed”
@Nathan Harris he’s not Mexican probably Cuban
@Nathan Harris hi
I’m MexiCAN and I don’t eat cheetos at all but Carrasquillo should be ashamed of himself, Mexican or whatever he is
@Javier Carrasquillo mentiroso, pants on fire
Okay thanks right after the episode of “The Biden Clan” starring Hunter Biden with his laptop. Co starring Hunters partner in Sinohawk Holding Tony Bobulinski revealing dubious business dealings with Chinese tycoon Ye and meeting with Joe at the Beverly Hilton hotel. FBI investigating Hunter for money laundering and tax evasion. Funny how MSDNC has ignored this story. So sad!!
@Steve Nunez It took me a minute, but that’s a good one!
I hope Mary gets what’s owed to her. Them Gd grifters robbed her
Mary already got her revenge. The truth has come out and we know who the good people are and who isn’t.
Yes!!!! He robbed her and Fritz their inheritance after their Father passed!!
@Alma Endicott go away troll
@Alma Endicott is a no content troll site!
@Alma Endicott HAHAHAHAHHA BIDEN HARRIS
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Good to see Mary Trump again. Her insights as to how Trump, the schemer, and his sibling criminals operate is always appreciated.
She has actual inside knowledge??? Did she give those Documents to the Govt. Lawyers?
That will wipe the false smile off of Ivanka’s face, & I’m all for it; she’s so false, it’s sickening
I read a good article her old childhood best friend wrote about her and their relationship on vanity fairs website. I suggest you look it up. Great insights.
@JediMind Trix I think I kinda read about that. Is that the article about how she looks down on poor people?
Phoney as a three dollar American bill.
Absolutely
She is phony and false because that is the environment she was raised in
And this was how Leona Helmsley was nailed… ironically to the delight of Donald Trump…
Put in jail by Rudy, no less!
Not much love lost in the Trump family. Everyone for themselves.
The issue is that the Trump Organization is a Money Laundering & Tax Evasion Operation. Almost ten years of way ing no taxes is a big sign that Donald Trump has committed Tax Evasion. The over five hundred shell corporations are a clear sign of a Money Laundering Operation…
“My tax returns are currently under IRS audit” OK, now I can believe him.
LOL… so true…
A crook was President of the USA.. This is what we are being told..
Agree.. Biden is such a crook
@Shelia Little That was because of their hate for mexicans, blacks, poor people while claiming their fake christian values.
@Painting Animals On Rocks I am in NY and we always knew he was a womanizing pig, not to mention a joke. He used to be an elite liberal too, lol He only did what his base wanted him to do. If they wanted him to be a christian, he became a “christian”, if they wanted him to be anti abortion, he pretended to be. He was always a loser.
@Polycarp Flavius They have. Biden’s son has been for years, long before biden announced he was running.
Yeah current president is a crook along with the rest of his gang
This is what happens when people aren’t held accountable early on. There must be quite a few other wealthy people quietly double checking with their accountants & lawyers now
His downfall was running for president. His “business” empire is toast. Just a matter of time before his name is removed from the NYC tower!
@Harry Johnstone savage…lol
@Fen Wan what happened to the election?
Can’t wait!
@J Morris He was a millionaire at 8 yrs old
Ridiculous
Turn all of donnie’s properties into public housing
That’s why she’s trying to distance herself from her father.
Daddy’s Little Girl…
Too. Little too late!
Guilty
She isn’t. When you realize that just because the msm reports something doesn’t make it true . Fyi Trump Won
@John Glover
you people need help
Well if Citrus Caligula was doing this for his “employees”….it is a pretty good chance he’s doing it for Ivanka.
Oh goodie, Can’t wait till the fake blonde is in the pokey!!
“Citrus Caligula”…..Lol!
Just the way his papa did for him.
About like having Bernie Madoff running the United States government
He made sure he paid his girlfriend, I mean his daughter. Lol.
Bwahahaha!
@Trailin’ Annie He has already stated publicly that he ‘would date’ her. This is incipient incestuous behavior, not necessarily paedophilia, get it right. Nothing to do with financial fraud and tax evasion, except for when it comes to doing ‘favors’ for his favorite child. Ask yourself, why?
Excellent
. Good one .
And so true!!
Nice slip of the tongue.
Nice correction.
Hahaha.
Trump learned from his father. Had he not run for President, he’d still be getting away with it.
@Katie noneofyourbusiness I wonder if the clown will get to dodge prison
@Trailin’ Annie you don’t know that and that’s the problem with trump sycophants, you all assume that it’s all political when in some cases it’s personal. He’s a sleazy real-estate guy and along with his family cheated a lot of people so the spectrum of hate is vast.
@2510cp how about all of them, instead of “both”
running for president was the stupidest thing he ever did for his own crooked interests
Correct. He must be so sorry he ran for president. Serves him right. The wheels of Justice grind slowly but they are grinding bit by bit
That toxic ivanka is next! She better start using those “consulting” fees to pay for additional lawyers.
Always got the perjury charges
Imagine the amount trump had stolen while in office is sickening
The arms deal he made with Saudi Arabia alone would be interesting to investigate.
@Samma Vitae Mr samma you can repeat that again, trump made cheating a profession
Leona Helmsey: taxes are only for the little people! That got her 19 months in club fed med
Trump motto: “America first… except when it comes to financing her”.