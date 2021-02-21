Ted Cruz ‘apology’, back from Cancun on SNL | USA TODAY

TOPICS:
Ted Cruz 'apology', back from Cancun on SNL | USA TODAY 1

February 21, 2021

 

SNL's Britney Spears demands apologies from mock Ted Cruz, Gov Cuomo, Gina Carano
RELATED: Feb. 13 'SNL' mocks Trump's impeachment trial lawyers

"Saturday Night Live" wants apologies from Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Andrew Cuomo, and actor Gina Carano.

30 Comments on "Ted Cruz ‘apology’, back from Cancun on SNL | USA TODAY"

  1. Aziza Maria | February 21, 2021 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    Spot on Ted Cruz

  2. Dittzx | February 21, 2021 at 10:25 AM | Reply

    Flyin’ Cruz “I’m going to Cancun. The rest of you miserable people can rub two sticks together.”.🤪

  3. Guy Parkin | February 21, 2021 at 10:49 AM | Reply

    Perhaps Mexico should have put Teds kids in cages??? Just saying. How about Ted. Resign

  4. The Shield | February 21, 2021 at 11:02 AM | Reply

    Mexico has a beautiful weather and also has a better weather than the U.S. Beautiful culture, very good food ,clear crystal ocean water. You could survive with 1,000 dollars a month living in Mexico.

    • Marathon Girl27 | February 21, 2021 at 1:19 PM | Reply

      I’ve seen murky water while snorkeling near Akumal, Mexico. Now, Jamaica DEFINITELY has Crystal clear water!

  5. Skills LIFE KH | February 21, 2021 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    😁😀👍👍👍😍😍😍

  6. Carltina Johnson | February 21, 2021 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    No going back on this Cruz

  7. Holden Fartan | February 21, 2021 at 11:55 AM | Reply

    You should of had a cold opening of Anderson Cooper’s townhall with Biden. They could have joked about the softball questions he was given.

  8. USA Dating African Men & Culture | February 21, 2021 at 11:56 AM | Reply

    Lmbo

  9. T S | February 21, 2021 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    😂👍👏👏👏👏👏👏

  10. myruskin1 | February 21, 2021 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Pete did Cuomo very well.

  11. Roberto Macri | February 21, 2021 at 12:43 PM | Reply

    Cruz looks Extremely Obese in that shirt.

  12. ? | February 21, 2021 at 12:46 PM | Reply

    Ted se ve mas viejo 👎

  13. Othniel Plata | February 21, 2021 at 2:15 PM | Reply

    And were it’s the apologies of Mario Coumo?

  14. ahmed amzad | February 21, 2021 at 2:17 PM | Reply

    رسوم متحركة

  15. Sunny 2 | February 21, 2021 at 2:28 PM | Reply

    😂 Damn I love y’all! You nailed it! 💥

  16. Samuel Lee | February 21, 2021 at 2:55 PM | Reply

    Why won’t SNL do a skit about AOC? Or Bumbling Joe Biden? Or sharting Larry Nadler? Or ice cream eating Nancy Pelosi? Or Nursing home Cuomo?

  17. Pattie Salyards | February 21, 2021 at 3:11 PM | Reply

    Now Cruz is saying he checked the weather forecast before he left ….

  18. EdChoongTF | February 21, 2021 at 4:35 PM | Reply

    I’m surprised that the trumpdogs Ted was not quarantine on arrival from Cancun.
    If he’s infected.. Voilà !!!

    An Asian Observer since the days of Ronald Reagan.

  19. Thukim Tran | February 21, 2021 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    Ted Cruz ! We who are father , mother understand and sympathise you . This is a lesson for us and you . Courage , courage . Who are they ?

  20. reg5381 | February 21, 2021 at 9:52 PM | Reply

    Ted Cruz,another Trump flunky that will have his resume ready when tossed back into the general population.

