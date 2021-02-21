Toddler born prematurely graduates nursing care | Humankind

TOPICS:
Toddler born prematurely graduates nursing care | Humankind 1

February 21, 2021

 

Charlie weighed one pound when he was born. Three years later, his community wanted to celebrate how far he's come in a big way. 🚒
RELATED » Teen coming home from hospital gets parade:

Three-year-old Charlie Smith was born weighing only one pound. His nurses wanted to celebrate the progress he's made since then by throwing him an epic parade.

22 Comments on "Toddler born prematurely graduates nursing care | Humankind"

  1. Milka Rikou | February 21, 2021 at 7:03 AM | Reply

    Hi from Algeria😊❤🇩🇿

  2. J Stone | February 21, 2021 at 7:05 AM | Reply

    Have a long healthy and fulfilling life. You are adorable.
    Best wishes from Australia.

    • Pastor John | February 21, 2021 at 9:21 AM | Reply

  4. Sara Khan | February 21, 2021 at 7:29 AM | Reply

    Wish you a good life.

    • Pastor John | February 21, 2021 at 9:22 AM | Reply

    Wow he’s a nurse now?

    *~BIG DEAL…*

    This planet is doomed. Welcome to the world. The human race has no future. And USA’s economy is going to crash with nearly $30 trillion in debt. If you want to know the truth, that is the truth.

    Thanks you ☺️

    I understand it all I’m going through it now with my grandson he just turned 1. He was 1lb 4oz when he was born. It’s a lot to go through.

    I’m so proud and full of hope for the future thank you for sharing such a great video‼️❤️❤️❤️❤️

    “News”💯🤣

    Very cute family. Great parents!

    Right on little guy. Your so special. Another beautiful child added to our world. Wonderful parents and beautiful family.

    Congratulations little man! God bless you

