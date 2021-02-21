Toddler born prematurely graduates nursing care | Humankind

Charlie weighed one pound when he was born. Three years later, his community wanted to celebrate how far he's come in a big way. 🚒

Three-year-old Charlie Smith was born weighing only one pound. His nurses wanted to celebrate the progress he's made since then by throwing him an epic parade.

