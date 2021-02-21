Toddler born prematurely graduates nursing care | Humankind

Charlie weighed one pound when he was born. Three years later, his community wanted to celebrate how far he's come in a big way. 🚒
Three-year-old Charlie Smith was born weighing only one pound. His nurses wanted to celebrate the progress he's made since then by throwing him an epic parade.
Hi from Algeria😊❤🇩🇿
You are so dark in your picture that you look like a shadow demon… LMAO
@ERIC HAVNEN thanks I appreciate it❤
@ERIC HAVNEN this is the best things that I like to hear from ppl about me..
@Milka Rikou You’re welcome… That is the best photo EVER!!!
Hi from Amarillo, Texas
Have a long healthy and fulfilling life. You are adorable.
Best wishes from Australia.
❤
Wish you a good life.
Wow he’s a nurse now?
Thanks you ☺️
I understand it all I’m going through it now with my grandson he just turned 1. He was 1lb 4oz when he was born. It’s a lot to go through.
I’m so proud and full of hope for the future thank you for sharing such a great video‼️❤️❤️❤️❤️
“News”💯🤣
Very cute family. Great parents!
Right on little guy. Your so special. Another beautiful child added to our world. Wonderful parents and beautiful family.
Congratulations little man! God bless you