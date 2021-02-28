Teen in hospital performs duets with nurses | Humankind

February 28, 2021

 

"That's what makes us human and keeps us human." Creating TikToks with her nurses gives Molly a way to spread joy while she's in the hospital. 🎶
When 19-year-old Molly Oldham was hospitalized for brain cancer, she and her nurses would sing and dance to keep her spirits up.

11 Comments on "Teen in hospital performs duets with nurses | Humankind"

  1. conquer gaming | February 28, 2021 at 7:02 AM | Reply

    Hi

  2. Venus Potato | February 28, 2021 at 7:03 AM | Reply

    This is so cute 🥰

  3. salim weķy | February 28, 2021 at 7:04 AM | Reply

    يا رب اتوسل إليك أن ترزق صاحب اليد التي اشتركت في قناتي…

  4. Dave P | February 28, 2021 at 7:10 AM | Reply

    1:44 what a beautiful and kind-hearted, fun-loving nurse!

  5. A. Morris | February 28, 2021 at 7:52 AM | Reply

    Praise the Lord!!!

  6. Clare Willison | February 28, 2021 at 7:56 AM | Reply

    “That’s what makes us human and keeps us human.” We need more humans like these ❤️❤️❤️

  7. Mr E | February 28, 2021 at 8:03 AM | Reply

    Nothing to fear, but fear itself.

  8. cgletts | February 28, 2021 at 9:13 AM | Reply

    they should duet with thejobless to the song imagine

  9. Annette Wayne | February 28, 2021 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    I really love nurses like this! They are the people who make a difference in this world! God Bless you both!

  10. BILL MURRAY | February 28, 2021 at 9:35 AM | Reply

    Stories like this are what make
    USA TODAY different from Fox.
    More Human Interest stories
    about Interesting Humans
    are what we need now and
    moving forward.

