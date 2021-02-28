Teen in hospital performs duets with nurses | Humankind

"That's what makes us human and keeps us human." Creating TikToks with her nurses gives Molly a way to spread joy while she's in the hospital. 🎶
RELATED » Dancing doctor spreads joy on TikTok:
When 19-year-old Molly Oldham was hospitalized for brain cancer, she and her nurses would sing and dance to keep her spirits up.
Subscribe to Humankind’s YouTube channel:
AND if you love Humankind, subscribe to our other channels here:
» Animal lover?! Check out Animalkind!
» America’s troops?! Check out Militarykind!
» Want even more amazing kid stories?! Check out Kidskind!:
Hi
This is so cute 🥰
يا رب اتوسل إليك أن ترزق صاحب اليد التي اشتركت في قناتي…
1:44 what a beautiful and kind-hearted, fun-loving nurse!
Praise the Lord!!!
“That’s what makes us human and keeps us human.” We need more humans like these ❤️❤️❤️
Nothing to fear, but fear itself.
they should duet with thejobless to the song imagine
I really love nurses like this! They are the people who make a difference in this world! God Bless you both!
Hello Anette
Stories like this are what make
USA TODAY different from Fox.
More Human Interest stories
about Interesting Humans
are what we need now and
moving forward.