Teen in hospital performs duets with nurses | Humankind

"That's what makes us human and keeps us human." Creating TikToks with her nurses gives Molly a way to spread joy while she's in the hospital. 🎶

When 19-year-old Molly Oldham was hospitalized for brain cancer, she and her nurses would sing and dance to keep her spirits up.

