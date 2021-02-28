President Biden’s strong intent on passing a $15 minimum wage is confirmed by White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield in conversation with Jonathan Capehart. She also addresses the COVID relief bill, and recent airstrikes ordered in Syria by the president.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

White House Communications Director Confirms Biden’s Strong Intent On $15 Minimum Wage | MSNBC