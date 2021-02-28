White House Communications Director Confirms Biden’s Strong Intent On $15 Minimum Wage | MSNBC

TOPICS:
February 28, 2021

 

President Biden’s strong intent on passing a $15 minimum wage is confirmed by White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield in conversation with Jonathan Capehart. She also addresses the COVID relief bill, and recent airstrikes ordered in Syria by the president.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

44 Comments on "White House Communications Director Confirms Biden’s Strong Intent On $15 Minimum Wage | MSNBC"

  1. Chiefchief4444 | February 28, 2021 at 7:40 PM | Reply

    Let the Senators work for $7/hr.

  2. John Cox | February 28, 2021 at 7:43 PM | Reply

    Isn’t it amazing listening to a government spokesman who answers the question and doesn’t lie all the time?

  3. Trent S | February 28, 2021 at 7:52 PM | Reply

    Harris should have overridden the Parliamentarian. that would have happened if they were serious. you can talk a good game, saying that you will be strong, but actions speak louder than words. when one side has what basically amounts to a propaganda network (Fox), the other side needs to at least take advantage of what opportunities it has, especially when so many people have sacrificed to give them those opportunities. Democrats will be judged at the mid-terms and Biden in four years – if people don’t turn out to vote because they feel like it doesn’t matter (it certainly does, given the authoritarian party across the aisle), then that will be because Democrats didn’t make their case and show the voters that the world they could create is a lot better for the average person.

  4. Animal Lover and Erica Detmer | February 28, 2021 at 7:59 PM | Reply

    The fact is that people that just make minimum wage are working harder than most of the people that get paid so much so much

  5. vicki shaz | February 28, 2021 at 8:02 PM | Reply

    they are able to shirk their responsibilities to attend a conference, they should be on $7 an hour!

  6. Lloyd Little | February 28, 2021 at 8:05 PM | Reply

    americans really want this minimum wage increase. hey it’ll always take time for +300 mill to realize they’re being railroaded by one thing more than any other. but that time has come, and biden should pursue this if he wants the unity he claims…

  7. THUNDER CATT | February 28, 2021 at 8:11 PM | Reply

    Notice they spend more time attacking democrats than taking care of the nation , show republican voters this as best as you can.. Texas proves they care nothing about public service

  8. Andre Desrosiers | February 28, 2021 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    Republicans: ” We want unity and bipartisanship now”!
    Democrats: “O K. Let’s sit down and talk”.
    Republicans: “No, we want it all our way”.

    • Andre Desrosiers | February 28, 2021 at 8:40 PM | Reply

      @Tessmage Tessera I love it. A split party vote on their side is a very good thing, politically.

    • X2 GI | February 28, 2021 at 9:02 PM | Reply

      The Republicans are the crazy relatives you regret seeing once a year.

    • T D | February 28, 2021 at 9:12 PM | Reply

      @X2 GI which is why I do friendsgiving and don’t see extended family for anything. I’d rather enjoy a peaceful happy setting for a meal, not the debate stage…

    • X2 GI | February 28, 2021 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      @T D I agree, holidays and political debates do not go well.

    • Cynthia Copland | February 28, 2021 at 9:56 PM | Reply

      @X2 GI I never mention politics with anyone, however T**** sycophant family & friends constantly attempt to force feed the Big Lie + in my presence. I walk away & don’t accept future invitations. Kinda lonely but necessary for Mental Health.
      ♥️

  9. Me | February 28, 2021 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    If this was $1.9 trillion dollars for Corporations…Republicans would be perfectly okey dokey with it.

    • T D | February 28, 2021 at 8:42 PM | Reply

      They already did, the 2017 tax scam was projected to add $10 trillion to the national debt in 10 years after passage. Add to that the trillions they spent the last 4 years to bailout farmers and Wall Street from terrible economics by the GOP…

    • Lisa Whitfield | February 28, 2021 at 9:24 PM | Reply

      @T D Right! Now they want to cry about debt. And claim they want U-N-I-T-Y. GTFOH.

    • Tori O | February 28, 2021 at 9:26 PM | Reply

      The last time reconciliation was used by the senate, it was to give you a little tax break, while giving the top 1% a huge tax break. This time it should be used for the people.

    • T D | February 28, 2021 at 10:05 PM | Reply

      @Lisa Whitfield ya, I don’t negotiate with terrorists…

  10. Marietta Verner | February 28, 2021 at 8:27 PM | Reply

    Man/woman want to spend TIME WITH THE KIDS INSTEAD of WORKING 2OR 3 JOBS

    • Sparky's Space | February 28, 2021 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      I really want to believe this, but after listening to so many parents complain about being stuck with their children…It’s very hard to believe.

  11. Vertext Publishing | February 28, 2021 at 8:29 PM | Reply

    Since the minimum wage was first established, adjusted for inflation it should be $22 now. It’s disgraceful that it is now $7.25 so corporations can cash in and the taxpayer can pick up the slack with government assistance programs.

  12. Jay Roy Sims | February 28, 2021 at 8:34 PM | Reply

    Do a little “concurrent action”, Kate:
    Joe’s got a lot of things he wants to pass. Introduce several bills at once, not one at a time.

  13. T D | February 28, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    If GQP members ran to Florida instead of voting on the bill on Friday, they should be paid federal minimum wage…

  14. j r | February 28, 2021 at 8:38 PM | Reply

    Minimum wage increase is dead. End of story, they can do it if they want but they don’t really want to.

  15. Elisheba Mitchell | February 28, 2021 at 8:45 PM | Reply

    The Retrumplicans have no answers, they just want to cause Americans more pain.

  16. Ro G | February 28, 2021 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    republicans: “But if you increase wages, it will lead to huge inflation.”
    The data: “But if you look at 1978 to 2015, a 10% average wage increase in the US accounted for only 0.38% in consumer prices.”
    republicans: “SHUT UP NERDS!”
    Nerds: 🤓 😂🤣

  17. James Lade | February 28, 2021 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    Yeah pay the Republicans $7 hour. The millionaires in Congress don’t want ordinary people to have more money or health care or affordable education

  18. Ryan Wilson | February 28, 2021 at 9:27 PM | Reply

    An actual appropriate min wage would be $24/hr. That’s the rate that would remain consistent with inflation since min wage was established. Just goes to show how dedicated they are to keeping us, poor desperate and uneducated.

  19. Tamara Savage-White | February 28, 2021 at 9:53 PM | Reply

    I think everybody in America needs to sign a petition, so that everybody in the House and Senate only receives $8,400 per year. That’s what I live on, without receiving any food stamps at all. So we should all sign a petition, so they only receive $8,400 per year. And then, let’s see if they pass that $15 an hour pay raise for people, because that would include them as well.

  20. Chavez Chavez | February 28, 2021 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    The women of the Biden administration are so much more attractive than the ones in the Trump adm. lol. Sorry. Kind of sexist I know. Can you tell how much more intelligent they are? I can.

