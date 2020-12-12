The Economist Looks Ahead To The World In 2021 | Morning Joe | MSNBC

December 12, 2020

 

The Economist looks ahead to the big stories and trends that will shape the world in 2021. Aired on 12/11/2020.
43 Comments on "The Economist Looks Ahead To The World In 2021 | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. E Hole | December 11, 2020 at 9:00 AM | Reply

    300k dead. No stimulus package. Millions homeless. Blame the Senate.

  2. MSL | December 11, 2020 at 9:08 AM | Reply

    EU just approved 2.2 trillion in financial relief while Mcconnell still preventing americans from receiving critical support to help weather the economic collapse caused by the mishandling of the pandemic. Such a travesty!

  3. Pretty Thoughts | December 11, 2020 at 9:14 AM | Reply

    Realistically, Biden’s first 365 days will be filled with revealing then cleaning up the mess of Trump. We must be patient while having hope. Merry Christmas to all. 🎄🙏🎁😊

  4. Norm MacLeod | December 11, 2020 at 9:15 AM | Reply

    Congrats America, the most dysfunctional democracy in the world.

  5. damnjustassignmeone | December 11, 2020 at 9:28 AM | Reply

    As a 44 year old male, the chances I’ll get the vaccine in 2021 are exceptionally low.

    • Stan Theman | December 11, 2020 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      If you’re a 44 year old WHITE male even slimmer. Remember we are the oppressors!!!!!!!!!! BLM wouldn’t lie.

    • Joel Hummel | December 11, 2020 at 1:47 PM | Reply

      I should think that if you actually do want to get vaccinated, they must be places you could contact. Don’t rule yourself out. It wouldn’t hurt to ask.

    • smkh | December 11, 2020 at 1:57 PM | Reply

      Work on your core strength and immune system while you are waiting.

    • damnjustassignmeone | December 11, 2020 at 3:35 PM | Reply

      @Joel Hummel Well, I would get vaccinated if I could, but I’ve heard the current plan in the US (which is apparently different than Europe) is for 18-30 year olds to be prioritized ahead of 31-64 year olds. Also, I’m hearing that FDA approval of the vaccine that makes up 60% or the total amount the US reserved (the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine) has now been delayed until at least next Summer. So if you consider all of that, I’m thinking it’s not looking likely that I’ll have access to a vaccine in the foreseeable future. Maybe just best to be as healthy as I can be and live my life. If I get the virus, at least I won’t have to spend the next year worrying.

  6. sgt capes | December 11, 2020 at 9:34 AM | Reply

    2021 couldn’t come fast enough, my luck’s running out faster than the gas in my car…

  7. Leg Beard | December 11, 2020 at 9:53 AM | Reply

    The Trump Depression is REAL and RAGING! Cinnamon Hitler destroyed and stained the USA worldwide! Blessings!

  8. Bob Bogaert | December 11, 2020 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    Big stories and trends that will shape the year 2021. You have 100 secs. Go!

  9. Go Fish | December 11, 2020 at 10:05 AM | Reply

    What does the Stock market and Trumps claims of Election Fraud have in common? They are both False Realities! 😲 🎈🎈 pop pop, going down!! 🔽

  10. Carl A | December 11, 2020 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    Let’s hang our heads in shame. WE brought us to this terrible point in history. Beyond arrogance.

    • Richard Ivonen | December 11, 2020 at 4:21 PM | Reply

      We ? ? ? ? What we ? ? ? ?

      I voted for the Democrat candidates in every contest on the ballot in 2016 and 2020.

      If more Democrats had showed up at the Polls in 2016 we wouldn’t have the mess on our hands that we have today.

      Thankfully a lot of people woke up from their slumber and voted Trump out of office in 2020.

  11. T BZ | December 11, 2020 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    This had very little to do with the video’s title.

  12. Richard Ainsworth | December 11, 2020 at 10:56 AM | Reply

    Economists, the only people in all of the universe who believe in infinite growth.

    • Noe Berengena | December 11, 2020 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      And right there is the inherent danger. I never understood how financial gain with no consideration of collateral damage to average income-earners and environmental degradation was thought to be smart. The stockholders’ annual report became their bible.

    • A List | December 11, 2020 at 12:18 PM | Reply

      Interesting point, and seemingly there is some truth to it. But anyone who has taken Econ 101 would remember that one of the first concepts in Economics is scarcity, which not only rules out infinite growth, but also emphasizes efficient use of limited resources. So, to a “true” economist, infinite growth would be paradoxical.

  13. Red Alert | December 11, 2020 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    21 is associated with good luck?
    Doesn’t he know the 21st century is humanity’s last?

  14. Anna B | December 11, 2020 at 11:45 AM | Reply

    This guy is about to shallow his own tongue.

  15. Fried Twice | December 11, 2020 at 11:49 AM | Reply

    I couldn’t understand a word from that brits mouth wtf lol

  16. Munir | December 11, 2020 at 11:52 AM | Reply

    is cowardice an essential requirement for the job of a republican AG.?

  17. Denise Hall | December 11, 2020 at 1:21 PM | Reply

    People with the most risk need to go first.

  18. Joel Hummel | December 11, 2020 at 1:33 PM | Reply

    I am amazed that The Economist is actually optimistic enough to think there will actually BE a 2021!!! Somewhat encouraging…..

  19. NAYKD POET | December 11, 2020 at 1:40 PM | Reply

    The clip says it all: `The Economist looks ahead to the big stories and trends that will shape the world in 2021′: duration 0:1:46 minutes long!

  20. Charles Love | December 11, 2020 at 1:53 PM | Reply

    the democrats and china probably worked together to spread the China virus.

