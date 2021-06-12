.The FDA Has Approved The First Alzheimer’s Drug In Almost 20 Years

The FDA went against an external advisory board and approved Biogen’s Aduhelm drug, the first treatment for Alzheimer’s in almost 20 years. Despite its possible high cost and what opponents are claiming is a lack of evidence about Aduhelm’s efficacy, UsAgainstAlzheimer’s chairman George Vradenburg argues that the drug is necessary to finally help those with Alzheimer’s lead a normal life» Subscribe to MSNBC:

