The Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover lands on the Red Planet (LIVE) | USA TODAY

The Perseverance is to land on Mars. The Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover will search for signs of ancient microbial life, which will advance NASA's quest to explore the past habitability of Mars. The rover has a drill to collect core samples of Martian rock and soil, then store them in sealed tubes for pickup by a future mission that would ferry them back to Earth for detailed analysis. Perseverance will also test technologies to help pave the way for future human exploration of Mars.

Despite having bridged a gap of nearly 300 million miles between Earth and Mars, NASA’s Perseverance rover still has its most perilous moments ahead.

