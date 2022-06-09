Recent Post
- Audio reveals what Kevin McCarthy thought of January 6 in days after riot
- Hear Kinzinger shut down Republican’s conspiracy theory the day before January 6 attack
- ‘She had blood everywhere’: Uvalde doctor describes treating young girl
- Armed man arrested near Brett Kavanaugh’s home charged with attempted murder
- ‘They are going to go nuts’: Republican makes prediction before January 6
36 comments
They knew and did nothing to stop it !
IQ45: It’s my sheeples’ fault. They should never listen to me and stormed the Capitol
Daily Reminder: “Laws are for thee not for me!!” – 2022 Republican GQP platform
I’d just love to hear her trying to explain this to her MAGA base!😆
I would love to hear her explain that to the Committee..
@Sue Howie exactly. Seems like she is admitting to prior knowledge of a crime that was to be committed.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
Republicans before Proud Boy & Oath Keeper arrests-“It was BLM & Antifa!”
After their arrests- Total silence!
@Billy Pardew Was there violence at 1.6?
Yes.
Sedition and Insurrection both apply.
For those that were ever in the military, an additional charge of Treason can be laid due to their oaths. Same for anyone that had a security clearance “confidential” (lowest) and up.
Suck it up, buttercup. I’m fairly confident at least four will be dancing the Danny Deever before the dust settles. If they don’t have any bigger fish to give up, they will be made examples of.
“Treason doth never prosper, what’s the reason? For if it prosper, none dare call it Treason.” – Guess what? It didn’t prosper, and Charon demands his obol.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
Well, they think they’re still unmonitored as they chat online in code. Lol. They’re pretty stupid.
She was just stating the obvious. I bet people even said that in meetings with Trump and he still went through with it, because that’s exactly what he wanted. He wanted a chaotic scene to pressure Pence and Congress inside the building.
Trump treated the entire presidency before during and after as just a big reality tv show.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
That is also stating the obvious. We already know that happened.
Those misled people are in jail. And what about those that told the big lie? When is there going to be accountability for them?
Never
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
“They are going to go nuts…”
The GQP were already nuts.
Dang. Beat me to it!
I mean attacking the capitol is extra nuts but yes.. they were.
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
Why does any legit network give Lesko the time of day?
She is a mess…
It’s like when mom tells us to never sleep with anyone crazier then we are, or people like Lesko happens.
“It’s times like this I wish I listened to my mom!”
“Why, what did your mother say?”
“I don’t know! I didn’t listen!” – Lesko’s parents, abridged from The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.
Moral: *_Never_* ignore mom.
Probably because she was only “accidently” right about something … would be my guess. 🤷
Last fight https://youtu.be/3RVEXAp6PuU
They support him, they’re already nuts
“Not related in reality” that describes the rightwing in this country
They ARE nuts. FEAR FEAR FEAR!!!!! GOOD for the pocket, fomenting and promoting violence.
WTF did they think was going to happen by getting in bed with them just for votes? Tea & crumpets? 🤦
And they go nuts threatening a vice president?? And same happens to brett kavanaugh and much diffrent outcome and charges , justice ???
Going ‘to go’ nuts? Aren’t they already?
Just do it! Just punish these traitors to Democracy!
The only ones that will be nuts are the ones who will waste their time and watch this dog and pony show where in reality nothing is going to happen
😂😂😂😂😂. OMG this is a jewel!!! Yeah Debbie just wait til YOUR base hears you LIED!!!!
Debbie Lesko was Right, They Did Go Nuts.