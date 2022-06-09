36 comments

    2. @Sue Howie exactly. Seems like she is admitting to prior knowledge of a crime that was to be committed.

      Reply

  5. Republicans before Proud Boy & Oath Keeper arrests-“It was BLM & Antifa!”

    After their arrests- Total silence!

    Reply

    1. @Billy Pardew Was there violence at 1.6?
      Yes.
      Sedition and Insurrection both apply.
      For those that were ever in the military, an additional charge of Treason can be laid due to their oaths. Same for anyone that had a security clearance “confidential” (lowest) and up.
      Suck it up, buttercup. I’m fairly confident at least four will be dancing the Danny Deever before the dust settles. If they don’t have any bigger fish to give up, they will be made examples of.
      “Treason doth never prosper, what’s the reason? For if it prosper, none dare call it Treason.” – Guess what? It didn’t prosper, and Charon demands his obol.

      Reply

    3. Well, they think they’re still unmonitored as they chat online in code. Lol. They’re pretty stupid.

      Reply

  6. She was just stating the obvious. I bet people even said that in meetings with Trump and he still went through with it, because that’s exactly what he wanted. He wanted a chaotic scene to pressure Pence and Congress inside the building.

    Reply

  7. Those misled people are in jail. And what about those that told the big lie? When is there going to be accountability for them?

    Reply

    1. It’s like when mom tells us to never sleep with anyone crazier then we are, or people like Lesko happens.
      “It’s times like this I wish I listened to my mom!”
      “Why, what did your mother say?”
      “I don’t know! I didn’t listen!” – Lesko’s parents, abridged from The Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy.
      Moral: *_Never_* ignore mom.

      Reply

    2. Probably because she was only “accidently” right about something … would be my guess. 🤷

      Reply

  13. WTF did they think was going to happen by getting in bed with them just for votes? Tea & crumpets? 🤦

    Reply

  14. And they go nuts threatening a vice president?? And same happens to brett kavanaugh and much diffrent outcome and charges , justice ???

    Reply

  17. The only ones that will be nuts are the ones who will waste their time and watch this dog and pony show where in reality nothing is going to happen

    Reply

  18. 😂😂😂😂😂. OMG this is a jewel!!! Yeah Debbie just wait til YOUR base hears you LIED!!!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.