Third D.C. Police Officer Who Responded To Capitol Riot Has Died By Suicide

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida is the third officer who responded to the January 6 Capitol riot to die by suicide. NBC's Pete Williams has details.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Capitol #PoliceOfficer #MSNBC
74 comments
My condolences to the family and fellow officers.
Where is your condolences for Ashli Babbitt???? Has anyone thought about the 3 Suicides were due to REGRET!!!!! of course not!!! MSDNC IS PURE BS!!!
@Sarah Petty Ashli Babbit was killed while part of a mob attempting to do serious bodily harm to others. That is justifiable. It is also irrelevant to the topic at hand.
@C.C. D Your flippancy reflects your identification with the organized racists and social misfits who stormed and rampaged the Capitol. You people aren’t that difficult to figure out.
@Sarah Petty The sympathy I feel regarding Babbitt is with her family who has to live with the loss and the shame of knowing Babbitt accompanied a mob of organized racists into an occupied federal building and foolishly lost her life as she was lunging through a restricted area. Babbitt assumed the risk when she engaged in violent criminal conduct; her family did not.
There is something horribly wrong going on here.
@Myla Dale lol…seriously? 3 by suicide? Nah…we just know when something smells FISHY..
@Alpha 6 Yes, I am serious. And don’t call me Shirley.
@Anne Ashli Babbitt is an honorable veteran who fought for YOUR right to express such an idiotic opinion.
@Anne sure honey…the 1st WEAPONLESS INSURRECTION…quit being ignorant…
@Cappy and killed by the fascist russian puppets because.he did not do their bidding!
How tragic and sad. Condolences to Officer Hashidas family.
They were so many against just a few police men. I remember they planned another attack but oh nooo, there was military there then. So they Said, do not come, they want to trick us into something. The inviters of the riot are still living a happy life and earn much money and are still proud and have power. It us time to make clear this was an attack of cowards to their own country. If you are attacked by foreigners, they have been attacked by their own president.
Looks like someone’s been Jeffrey Epsteined by the left again, he obviously knew something he wasn’t supposed to know!!
Lies
@Vicki McCune they gave him a new identity and put him and his family up for life, soon after the funeral and press dies down the rest of his family will join him on the tropical paradise they set him up in , relax, it’s just a ploy to keep this one from facing charges
@Jamir Bingham so you’re saying she deserved to be murdered??
My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Grieving his tragic loss. So very sad.
So sad! Rest In Peace.
Who ever damaged his brain and made this decision has to be accountable!!!.
Dumb comment of the day.
Clearly “tourism” takes a huge toll on law enforcement.
@Riff5150 I don’t need an education to know that you’re working for Putin.
@Faux Que The MINOR riot that lasted for hours? The “Peaceful protesters” that broke down doors and windows? The protestors that came with bear spray and zip ties? You must be a Trump University alumni. A product of the Betsy DeVoss education system
@Riff5150 If he’s a product of Trump University, then you’re a product of the Kremlin. I guess you’d know all about bear spray living in Russia, huh?
@Riff5150 That’s right, Bub. Condolences for the martyr Ashli Babbitt!
@Franklin Jones lmao you spelled traitor wrong
This is just heartbreaking, and our “leaders” continue to downplay this
You are part of the problem, the swamp/sewer dwellers are supposed to be Representives.
When you call them” leaders” you Contribute to the problem
@Rich Hauxwell I gather you didn’t grasp the purpose of the quotations?
They only lead the money to their pockets
And of course this had NOTHING to do with the cruel words rewarding the brave men who testified before Congress.
@Scott Combs well said. Cowards, all.
@Dr.Blumpkin you make me sick
@Sarah Petty Let’s put yourself in the shoes of the police. Suppose a whole mob of people are pounding on your windows, trying to break them to get in. You’ve got a gun. You have been shouting at them nonstop that you don’t want them to break in, and that you will use lethal force if they do. One of those in the mob climbs up on something and manages to break the window, and prepares to jump through. You’ve got a gun. Are you going to use that gun? Are you going to take time to ask whether it’s a man or woman?
This is all on film. I saw the film. Ashli Babbitt climbed up, broke a window, and started to go through it when she was shot. What else could the cops do?
@Tess Edwards
@Colonel Farès it’s simply astounding that the R’s and MAGA-types, who usually worship our LEO’s are now suddenly the ones mocking them for protecting our elected officials from harm. Bizarro world.
These officers are traumatised and should have received professional help immediately after 1-6.
What about all the police during the BLM and antifa riots they faced way more danger than the capital police!!!!!!
@DOUBLEDEFENSE
@nick4819 obviously by watching the videos and testimony of the officers, one can clearly see anyone not participating in the riots was traumatized! You would have to have zero feelings to not have been traumatized and that on top of whatever’s going on in ones life! This may have been the last straw.
Maybe he had a drug habit
This is so sad and puzzling. Condolences to his entire family, may he R.I.P.
It’s not puzzling he had a different view on what happned so they had to take him out.
I certainly don’t mean disrespect…seems similar to Clinton-cides occurring more frequently…random cold killings for no apparent reason!
@Chase Jackson loon
Rest In Peace, Officer Hashida. My thoughts and prayers are with his grieving family and fellow Officers.
Suicide is a cowards way out
@J. Wright show some respect or get off this channel…
@J. Wright You’re NOT making this world the better place it Needs to be, for all of us…shame!!
@J. Wright Suicide is to fully embrace a divine moment
Revelations 22:12,“Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done.
13 I am the Alpha and the Omega, the First and the Last, the Beginning and the End.
@Mike Moreno you should never harm gods temple
May the Lord bless him and keep him. My heart aches for his family. My heart aches for him. Serve and Protect.
lol wow the audacity
@Free Thinker what does that mean?
Thia dude that gave hus life has more than you will ever have.
balls
@Jessica Lion youre fake just shutup and go watch rachel maddow like a good karen
Deepest sympathy to the officer’s family.
Its fake news
I salute those who hold truth and honor more valuable than power.
Agree
I agree also. These keyboard warriors have no clue what it’s like to be in the middle of a demonstration when people are getting out of control. And I have so I know, even though it’s been 45 years it still triggered my PTSD from that day.
@Rosemary Crosman I’m
Sure people felt the same way when the police just stood by and allowed rioters to burn and loot their businesses
It is so sad that this deliberate action and event has led to this. A man who was doing his job to protect others.
This is so tragic. Sincere condolences to the officer’s family, colleagues, and friends.
From Australia: Condolences and much Love to The Hashidas family and friends.
If you’re an Aussie, you must be drunk.
Thank you!
@Rogue Citizen You’d know, Son!
I guess he was “Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through Statuary Hall (that) showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes, taking videos and pictures,” and just couldn’t take it anymore.
Too orderly and old fashion for his state I guess.
Just heartbreaking, RIP, officer Hashidas and much RESPECT to all the officers who dealt with January 6th
Pretty traumatic experience for a “tourist visit” as the GOP calls it.