Third D.C. Police Officer Who Responded To Capitol Riot Has Died By Suicide

D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Gunther Hashida is the third officer who responded to the January 6 Capitol riot to die by suicide. NBC's Pete Williams has details.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

About: MSNBC is the premier destination for in-depth analysis of daily headlines, insightful political commentary and informed perspectives. Reaching more than 95 million households worldwide, MSNBC offers a full schedule of live news coverage, political opinions and award-winning documentary programming — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter: MSNBC.com/NewslettersYouTube

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

#Capitol #PoliceOfficer #MSNBC