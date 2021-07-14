This close-up footage shows a forest fire burning in British Columbia #shorts

This close-up footage of a forest fire burning near White Rock, B.C., was captured on July 13.

This is one of hundreds of active wildfires burning across the western province.

B.C. has reported more than 1,000 fires this year. The yearly average is around typically 1,300.

