49 comments

  1. So glad he is finally being held accountable. What’s pathetic is all the drones still support him. The ignorance is astounding

    Reply

    2. How many of these drones are Russian bots? Most of them ignore what’s said and keep repeating one-liners. If these truly are live people behind these accounts, they have to be some of the most ridiculous people that have walked the earth.

      Reply

  2. So if I did what he did I would have been arrested what, years ago? This whole process just showed how favored people in power with wealth are… and it’s disgusting

    Reply

    2. @It’s Knot Magic sorry that is rubbish. Not to disrespect the position of president again is rubbish, other countries have put former presidents in prison, why not the USA. What makes us special? Let us show the world no one is above the law.

      Reply

  3. “…He’s hearing a number of different voices…”
    Yeah, and they’re all in his head.😂

    Reply

  4. At long last the plot armor of being rich and powerful has finally been shattered. Trump went to the “I can do anything I want and nothing will happen to me” well way too many times.

    Reply

  5. For the very first time in Trump’s entire life, he’s being treated like a regular person. His fragile ego is taking a battering – welcome to the real world Donald.

    Reply

  8. AG Bragg: “Nothing happening here; the Grand Jury is going to take a month off.”
    AG Bragg, the next day: *”PSYCH!!”*

    Reply

    2. The funniest part about this whole thing is when he’s going to be losing his law license at the end of this debacle for abuse of power to try and take down a presidential candidate simply because he doesn’t like him.

      Reply

    3. @christian Williams I’ll try and remind you of this silly post when the opposite happens, Justsaying

      Reply

    1. @Mozart1220 Or as the democrats say everyone is guilty until proven innocent. Or is that just for Trump?

      Reply

  11. 5:10 *And I am one of the “lot of people” that said, “FINALLY”*

    *It’s all about accountability and NO ONE should be above the law. NO ONE!*

    Reply

  13. I think that Costello’s testimony was so poor that it opened the door to a plethora of other possible charges and the prosecutors had to reconsider their forward strategy. This resulted in more testimony from David Pecker and possibly new testimony from Alan Weisselberg guided by his new attorney. We may be able to see what these additional charges were when we see the actual indictment.

    Reply

    2. Certainly the notion expressed by the one guest that Costello’s evidence was so damaging to the States’ case is quite risible. It was just a desperate last throw of the dice from Team Trump, and one that clearly failed bigly.

      Reply

  14. I believe it would be reasonable to hold him under house arrest. He is so dangerous and we need protection from him. Serious

    Reply

    1. I agree, Minerva. I’ve also thought with the way he pulls things, lies, doesn’t pay people who’ve worked for him (many folks who helped build & outfit Trump Tower for example)etc…if he’d put that conniving mind to doing something *positive* , probably could’ve legitimately made a fortune aside from the family fortune, & been highly regarded for *good* things. What a waste.

      Reply

    2. @nemesis man get used to it f…wit much more serious charges are coming down the line, this is just the beginning.

      Reply

  15. I say FINALLY!!
    He has dodged consequences for his actions his whole life!
    Now let’s see real consequences for January 6th!!!

    Reply

  17. His former lawyer and his former accountant have served jail terms for participating in these crimes and yet people think that he should not be charged!!!!!! WEIRD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

    1. Yep, prosecute the orchestra minions first and hold them accountable, but don’t touch the orchestra conductor (Leader). Makes no sense.

      Reply

  18. She nailed it. He can’t pick up the phone and corrupt this process. That puts him in a helpless state.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.