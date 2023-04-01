Recent Post
49 comments
So glad he is finally being held accountable. What’s pathetic is all the drones still support him. The ignorance is astounding
@73splitbumper How many people have you find who admit they voted for Nixon?
How many of these drones are Russian bots? Most of them ignore what’s said and keep repeating one-liners. If these truly are live people behind these accounts, they have to be some of the most ridiculous people that have walked the earth.
So if I did what he did I would have been arrested what, years ago? This whole process just showed how favored people in power with wealth are… and it’s disgusting
Karen lol
@It’s Knot Magic sorry that is rubbish. Not to disrespect the position of president again is rubbish, other countries have put former presidents in prison, why not the USA. What makes us special? Let us show the world no one is above the law.
JUSTICE HAS NEVER BEEN EQUAL AND NEVER WILL BE.
“…He’s hearing a number of different voices…”
Yeah, and they’re all in his head.😂
We hear them too. That’s why he talks/posts in the 3rd person.
At long last the plot armor of being rich and powerful has finally been shattered. Trump went to the “I can do anything I want and nothing will happen to me” well way too many times.
Thats why so many politicians are crying about this. They may be next!
Way too many times.
For the very first time in Trump’s entire life, he’s being treated like a regular person. His fragile ego is taking a battering – welcome to the real world Donald.
@Marc Lewis <--- Troll.
Love it good visualization
The past 8 years, to the current date, have been terrifying.
May he reap what he sowed.
@Mark Brooks “10% for the big guy”
Your lips to Gods ears!
@Mozart1220 Joe mama! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
you step in some deeeeeep Joe sh!t hahaha
If you don’t want to do the time, don’t do the crime.
Anderson, what are the Cuomos doing now ? 😂😂😂
History😂😂😂, like anyone remembers
AG Bragg: “Nothing happening here; the Grand Jury is going to take a month off.”
AG Bragg, the next day: *”PSYCH!!”*
😂😂😂
The funniest part about this whole thing is when he’s going to be losing his law license at the end of this debacle for abuse of power to try and take down a presidential candidate simply because he doesn’t like him.
@christian Williams I’ll try and remind you of this silly post when the opposite happens, Justsaying
For the first time in his life, there are consequences.
@Mozart1220 Or as the democrats say everyone is guilty until proven innocent. Or is that just for Trump?
When they get to January 6 hearing, they should go after the senators that push the big lie.
@Idaho Native Yes. Trump 2024 in jail (and beyond).
@2002honda954 For President. Cheers.
5:10 *And I am one of the “lot of people” that said, “FINALLY”*
*It’s all about accountability and NO ONE should be above the law. NO ONE!*
“He fundraised off of it”!?!?!
Ummmmmm, NO. He GRIFTED off of it!!!
I think that Costello’s testimony was so poor that it opened the door to a plethora of other possible charges and the prosecutors had to reconsider their forward strategy. This resulted in more testimony from David Pecker and possibly new testimony from Alan Weisselberg guided by his new attorney. We may be able to see what these additional charges were when we see the actual indictment.
That would be ironic but amusing to find that Costello dumped dump.
Certainly the notion expressed by the one guest that Costello’s evidence was so damaging to the States’ case is quite risible. It was just a desperate last throw of the dice from Team Trump, and one that clearly failed bigly.
I believe it would be reasonable to hold him under house arrest. He is so dangerous and we need protection from him. Serious
I agree, Minerva. I’ve also thought with the way he pulls things, lies, doesn’t pay people who’ve worked for him (many folks who helped build & outfit Trump Tower for example)etc…if he’d put that conniving mind to doing something *positive* , probably could’ve legitimately made a fortune aside from the family fortune, & been highly regarded for *good* things. What a waste.
@nemesis man get used to it f…wit much more serious charges are coming down the line, this is just the beginning.
I say FINALLY!!
He has dodged consequences for his actions his whole life!
Now let’s see real consequences for January 6th!!!
👍
He’s gonna walk away from this and it’s gonna blow up in the democrats face. Get ready
The Grand Jury knows.. No ‘Individual One’ is Above the Law..!
Pmsl 😂
His former lawyer and his former accountant have served jail terms for participating in these crimes and yet people think that he should not be charged!!!!!! WEIRD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Yep, prosecute the orchestra minions first and hold them accountable, but don’t touch the orchestra conductor (Leader). Makes no sense.
She nailed it. He can’t pick up the phone and corrupt this process. That puts him in a helpless state.
The wheels of justice moves forward. Excellent
I love that he was caught off guard 🤣