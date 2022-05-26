Recent Post
- Hear Republicans dismiss possibility of gun reform
- Family remembers 10-year-old José Flores Jr. who was killed in the Texas elementary school shooting
- First responder shares heartbreaking story of learning about daughter’s death
- Texas school shooter’s text messages reveal timeline of events
- ‘This is enough’: Father of 10-year-old victim shooting victim Lexi Rubio
57 comments
It’s at times like this when I’m utterly ashamed to be American, when I have nothing to say to those outside this country about why this keeps happening and why, even in the face of such brutality and evil, we continue to do nothing 😔
@Carlsbad Cael Traitorous Trump much?
@Rene Marines sthfn
@Black Queen To make something political.
@BLMLovesWatermelon OK but first I need gas money.
Condolences to all who loved the victims. Comfort to all who’s heart aches for this tragedy
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
My heart goes out too the parents saying my deepest sympathies is not enough to console the parents of their loss loved one it’s beyond heartbreaking innocent so precious just 10 year’s old 😭😭😭😭😭
Please keep in mind the children that survived this horror. They will bear this horror for life. The brothers, sisters and friends of those children that were killed heard the gunshots and knew what was happening. To all the survivors, the pain will last a lifetime and some will not be able to bear the pain. And the tragedy is we all know this will happen again. And again. And again …
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
I’ve lost people I love. I’ll promise this to. Personally I will vote for candidates that take actions that will make this types of trajedys as rare as possible. Peace be with you.💟
Those that refuse to do anything useful about guns will NEVER do anything until, and even then I’m not sure, it affects them PERSONALLY. Because I know from experience that when it’s too close to home it’s impossible not to understand the grief and total loss. They may say I’ll pray for you but their lives go on as usual. ❤️☮️
Lol where’s David Hogg is he riding his bike to Uvalde to protest?⚪️🗑💩🤡😳
@2GunKid He’s probably flying in a private jet paid for by the democratic party lol.
@Shaun Mays-Wabinaw so are you saying me gaining weight during the shutdown was my fault?
No parent should have to outlive their children. Start sending out alerts on the national emergency text system every time this happens, people might finally wake up.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
These kids seem so sweet and awesome. They had their entire future ahead of them.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
Dear sir and whoever else. I’m praying for you. You are not forgotten.
Those parents woke with kids at home in the morning and they go to bed without their kids the same night, the level of regret will hunts them forever.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
The lesson should be, don’t send your kids to the schools
It really broke my heart 😓. My deepest condolences to the family and friends.Prayers
So hard to swallow. These little innocent ones losing their lives in this manner makes no sense. 😢so so so sad 😞
As a teacher, I couldn’t imagine losing one of my students. Imagine how these parents feel. Oh my God it is heart wrenching. It is too easy for people to own guns in America. That murderer was a teenager. It should not be this easy for teens to have a gun. Something has to be done. So tired of this perpetual nightmare.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
I can’t even imagine the fear and horror these poor kids went through in those final minutes in that classroom.
It’s so tragic …. Rest In Peace 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 🙏🏽
If only they’d all had guns, right? EVERY kid needs a gun!! The NRA would be so happy
Rest In Peace 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 🙏🏽
Tragic? I’d say in this country it’s common place.
To be fair this is the only way to get things done in America now.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
Condolences to all the mothers and fathers who lost their loved children in Texas mass shooting
You need to make your comment a macro, otherwise you will get RSI.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
This so heartbreaking ! No mother is not your fault! My condolences to everyone who lost their babies.
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
This is so painful and I am in Australia crying for these kids and Parents. Please America learn, put this right. ❤😱😡🇦🇺
TRUTHhttps://youtu.be/KDq3XFN1cY0
FINALLY!!❤️✌🏻
coming from the prison island of Australia
Given that this keeps happening….most people here have learned nothing. Nothing at all.
@MB C I’ve learned to make sure im armed in democrat cities
This is a horrible, avoidable tragedy. Vote out those idiots who are against gun control. There is no valid reason for an 18 year old to have these weapons. Keep the guns out of the hands of the young men who choose violence.
I lost 3 children in a car accident while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. The pain these parents are feeling is one that can only be discribed as soul tearing. I can still feel the fabric of reality being ripped out of my grasp as the full weight of truth crushed everything in me. It is mentally contorting trying to piece together a duality of reality that can never be mended. It burns the soul so, so deeply. To the parents that have lost a piece of their souls, I morn with you. I greave with you. I stand with you.
@EL BA99ALI HOUDA you have no shame bot
I’m so so sorry for your loss, I can’t even imagine.
Man oh man. So sorry for your loss. Thank you for your service
I’m holding you with all my love right now.
It’s all I can say. 😥😥😥⚘⚘⚘
Bless you King.
This is beyond sickening and uncalled for, I knew when Abbott sign the law making it easy for everyone to get guns, stuff like this would happen.. so sad… my prayers go out to the families
Lol. He didn’t sign any bill making UT easier
This break’s my heart. Imagine the coroner signing 21 death certificates in a sitting 18 of them belonging to little kid’s. I weep for you America, what amount of pain & suffering will jolt you to realise you need to do something about gun’s?
19 children 2 adults
@M.Calderon Yes
So heartbreaking. One can never imagine what they go through. People need to vote wisely this midterms.