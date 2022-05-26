57 comments

  1. It’s at times like this when I’m utterly ashamed to be American, when I have nothing to say to those outside this country about why this keeps happening and why, even in the face of such brutality and evil, we continue to do nothing 😔

  3. My heart goes out too the parents saying my deepest sympathies is not enough to console the parents of their loss loved one it’s beyond heartbreaking innocent so precious just 10 year’s old 😭😭😭😭😭

    1. Please keep in mind the children that survived this horror. They will bear this horror for life. The brothers, sisters and friends of those children that were killed heard the gunshots and knew what was happening. To all the survivors, the pain will last a lifetime and some will not be able to bear the pain. And the tragedy is we all know this will happen again. And again. And again …

    3. I’ve lost people I love. I’ll promise this to. Personally I will vote for candidates that take actions that will make this types of trajedys as rare as possible. Peace be with you.💟

  4. Those that refuse to do anything useful about guns will NEVER do anything until, and even then I’m not sure, it affects them PERSONALLY. Because I know from experience that when it’s too close to home it’s impossible not to understand the grief and total loss. They may say I’ll pray for you but their lives go on as usual. ❤️☮️

  5. No parent should have to outlive their children. Start sending out alerts on the national emergency text system every time this happens, people might finally wake up.

  8. Those parents woke with kids at home in the morning and they go to bed without their kids the same night, the level of regret will hunts them forever.

  10. So hard to swallow. These little innocent ones losing their lives in this manner makes no sense. 😢so so so sad 😞

  11. As a teacher, I couldn’t imagine losing one of my students. Imagine how these parents feel. Oh my God it is heart wrenching. It is too easy for people to own guns in America. That murderer was a teenager. It should not be this easy for teens to have a gun. Something has to be done. So tired of this perpetual nightmare.

  12. I can’t even imagine the fear and horror these poor kids went through in those final minutes in that classroom.
    It’s so tragic …. Rest In Peace 🙏🏽 🙏🏽 🙏🏽

  13. Condolences to all the mothers and fathers who lost their loved children in Texas mass shooting

  14. This so heartbreaking ! No mother is not your fault! My condolences to everyone who lost their babies.

  15. This is so painful and I am in Australia crying for these kids and Parents. Please America learn, put this right. ❤😱😡🇦🇺

  16. This is a horrible, avoidable tragedy. Vote out those idiots who are against gun control. There is no valid reason for an 18 year old to have these weapons. Keep the guns out of the hands of the young men who choose violence.

  17. I lost 3 children in a car accident while serving in Afghanistan in 2010. The pain these parents are feeling is one that can only be discribed as soul tearing. I can still feel the fabric of reality being ripped out of my grasp as the full weight of truth crushed everything in me. It is mentally contorting trying to piece together a duality of reality that can never be mended. It burns the soul so, so deeply. To the parents that have lost a piece of their souls, I morn with you. I greave with you. I stand with you.

    4. I’m holding you with all my love right now.
      It’s all I can say. 😥😥😥⚘⚘⚘

  18. This is beyond sickening and uncalled for, I knew when Abbott sign the law making it easy for everyone to get guns, stuff like this would happen.. so sad… my prayers go out to the families

  19. This break’s my heart. Imagine the coroner signing 21 death certificates in a sitting 18 of them belonging to little kid’s. I weep for you America, what amount of pain & suffering will jolt you to realise you need to do something about gun’s?

  20. So heartbreaking. One can never imagine what they go through. People need to vote wisely this midterms.

