Condolences to all the mothers, fathers, kids, brothers, sisters , uncle’s and aunts who lost their loved ones in Ukraine.
Amen
R.I.P and God bless their families 🙏🏾❤️
@S.D. C your kidding lik
@Mr Perfect
P on jp
It’s absolutely ethical to refuse a superiors order if it’s an unethical command.
@Rider 38 you must be bored non of your talking points pertains to the video or the o.e comment. That’s a clear sign of desperation to win some dumb talking point. Insert trendy emoticon here.
@de oppresso liber It’s MORALITY that is subjective. ETHICS is objective. Debatable, sure, and philosophical, but not subjective.
@dj kommode How astute 👏👏👏👏
Для наемников такого правила не существует. Скажи привет реальному миру дружок)
“Leadership is action, not position.” – Donald H. McGannon
“Clean your room “ – MOM
“Vision without action is a daydream,
Action without vision is a nightmare”
It’s not treason, it’s respect for the self, ethics, morality, and humanity as a whole.
@Chris Chandler that’s so sweet. Here have a daisy.
@Leonie Romanes
Same things that came to my mind when i read some of his comment.
He’s just one step ahead of the stereotypical russian propaganda bot here on youtube. And that’s about it.
I heard a talking head say the following (I paraphrase):
“The world believed that Russia has the second best army in the world. Turns out that Russia has the second best army in Ukraine.”
@Amrit Pal Singh nawwwwww you dreaming… easier to defend then attack
👍👍👍👍
@Afro Ronin Everyone is saying. Russian army is ineffective and low on morale
@Amrit Pal Singh no argument on that fact from me
I am not a European leader, but even I could see, long before all this, that Europeans were making a big mistake increasing their dependence on Russia for their fuel. It was only a matter of time before it became an economic weapon. Leaders ? Money once again talks.
@Влад Аничкин it’s not like China and India can or will buy the same amount and certainly not for the same price. The dependency works both ways.
@Влад Аничкин Germany doesn’t have a port?
@GRANDEN AUTO Germany has seaports. But look on the Internet how LNG (liquefied gas) is unloaded. To do this, you need to build a whole factory in the port. LNG is not a container of sneakers. LNG needs to be pumped out of a pressurized vessel and pumped into huge storage facilities. There is no such plant in Germany. I heard that there is in Poland, but I’m not sure. But that’s not even a problem. The US and allies can’t get enough LNG anywhere for Germany. No one in the world simply has this product, there is only in Russia.
Another problem is the delivery time and price. Gas from Russia is supplied at a low price, below $300. LNG from the US costs over $1,500. Factories in Germany cannot operate at a gas price of more than $400-500. Politicians and Western media are spreading a lot of lies.
Merkel……
No world leader has ever made so many of such addresses in so little time.
Condolences to all the mothers, fathers, kids, brothers, sisters , uncle’s and aunts who lost their loved ones in the world, for God’s sake.
The Russians are so happy that their sons and husbands die for the glory of Putler. Let us leave them that pleasure.
I guess some countries still think it’s just an April 1st hoax.
And yet it is quite logical: step by step. Assets for usable currency.
Prayers & condolences to all those who have lost family and friends in Ukraine.
❤ 🇺🇸 for 🇺🇦
@James Go And there are many people who were opposed to all of those wars and remain opposed to the invasion of yet another sovereign nation today, in 2022, without equivocation. Zero justification for Putin. Literally Zero.
@VesperAegis News & Games I would have no problem with that comment if that’s what was said about Clinton/Bush/Blair/Obama/NATO every time it happened…no justification
the thing with paying in dollars or euros is: Those will get frozen through sanctions anyways, lol – that´s why he wants Europe to pay in ruble. So, basically…EU paid nothing, since the sanctions regarding swift and russian banks are up. Once EU is paying in ruble, you could blame them, but it won´t happen at all. On top of that…it´s technically not easy to cut the lines, the pressure is still up in the pipelines and will stay for a while
He won’t seed, he won’t ever admit he’s commit what might be the biggest mistake of his life. He sure would have done it differently if he only had a chance tho❗️
I feel bad for the ordinary Russian people who will feel all consequences from sanctions meanwhile the guy in the office is properly taken care of for how long rest of life he might have
No matter how smart Putin is supposed to be, I think there is evidence of cognitive decline in his recent statements, from the past year. A very dangerous person indeed.
@Zenpai he is my dude
thats correct 🙁
One perhaps should remember sometimes that for him, a human life is exactly worth zero (except his own one). Be them Russians or others, they can as well die, it makes no difference.
Smart is debatable…skilled, yes…scheming, cynical, dangerous, ruthless, narcissistic…absolutely.
“You know, I never understood misunderstanding.”
Vladimir Putin.
Condolences to all losses in Ukraine and the young Russian soldiers and Russian civilians against Putin’s War. 🙏🙏🙏❤
@TRUMP JR All unprovoked wars are wrong. Period.
@TRUMP JR My condolences to those who died in the twin towers at the hands of terrorists.
👍👍👍
It’s hard to have loyalty to a leader who lies to you and treats you like cannon fodder.
👍👍👍👍
Imagine, to think that a country rests it’s NEED for SURVIVAL on a policy of not being a NATO member. I may not understand fully the politics of it all BUT I do understand enough the SAVING of HUMANITY!
As a Finn, I can by experience say: Yes, those are the Russian traditional values.
I would love to see Russians concentrate on the art, the culture, the literature, the cinema, the sciences, and the sports which they can do extremely Well also.
Мы бы тоже очень хотели мира, но США и НАТО этого не хотят. Они живут за счёт конфронтации.
@Дмитрий Шерстнев we want peace just as much. Your leader on the other hand clearly had other plans. He does not gjve Ukraine its freedom which on its own is bad. He just takes away ukrainian land. You are trying to say that he wants peace by sending militairy with tanks into Ukraine?
“Germany is totally controlled by Russia,” he said. “They will be getting between 60 and 70 percent of their energy from Russia and a new pipeline.” President Donald J. Trump – 2018
So by that logic trump is owned by coal right? Oil? Big coal and big oil?
Get some perspective you dreg.
The new pipe has not been launched yet. The US and other parts of the world do not have enough gas that Europe and especially Germany needs. What should factories in Germany do? Where should they get gas? US sell all LNG (liquefied natural gas) to Germany. Everything the US makes. This LNG cannot be unloaded at German ports. And even if you find a way to do it, the US does not have that amount of LNG for the next 2-3 years. Russia over the past 10 years has done a lot to change gas sales. All gas pipes that go towards Europe are already connected to gas pipes that go to China. If Europe does not buy gas, then pipes to Europe are closed. Pipes to China are opening. There may be some loss of money. More pipes will be built to China and possibly to other countries. But then the industry in the European Union will be destroyed. Because EU politicians do not want cooperation with Russia. Why, when there was the USSR, US and EU politicians bought goods from the USSR? Now they don’t want to?
wonderful to hear the Russian soldiers are starting to take real action to freeze the war.