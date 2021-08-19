Tighter Covid Measures Coming | Face to Face Classes Set for September in Jamaica – August 19 2021

Jamaica News Today – Television Jamaica (TVJ) a Trusted Source for News, Sports & Entertainment.
You know even those people who stand there I do not see any social distant
Lol…them cant trick me…go look at clinic in the public sector
Talk true Nuh…. wicked them wicked
The point is I do not trust the government
We are the only people so relax with these measures in every major country the medical centers and citizens are fighting back only main stream media pushing the false narrative to convince third world aka developing countries to succumb to this man made virus and a so called vaccine that can’t cure anything. I personally never trust Andrew from the days he was education minister. The man has no medical experience never does Tufton and here our people so illiterate just give up and believing on their bull and devilry.
Nor the WHO!
Any Government that wants to sell out or mine the Cockpit country is Evil.
Nor do I Blessed.
Well I don’t blame you for maintaining a healthy skepticism about our corrupt politicians, them always a ball bout wolf wolf but I must admit that this wolf is real.
I never trust these people and my scream right here right now never
So Mr. Prime minister why did you allow that big dream weekend in Jamaica, you don’t think that the tourist are responsible for the spread, party
in Panademic , no rules for the rich
These politicians blaming every body else but them self..they lock down the the poor while the uptown folks and foreigners keep their big parties.
@Jessica Thomas I’m responsible for myself so who doesn’t want to protect and take care of themselves that’s their business you’ll acting like viruses must not come too ja flu viruses is there polio measles rubella pneumonia etc and where did those viruses come from and as children parents had to vaccinated their children and many talking now on this forum was vaccinated as children so now this is a new virus and like with most viruses like syphilis was made and many ppl who contacted syphilis have to take a vaccine for the cure but they did studies with most of these vaccine and viruses on human beings I’m wear my mask and continue with protocols and ask God for protection and guidance and when vaccine becomes mandatory all who is rebelling now they’ll b the first on line when it interferes with their income and lives
@Winsome Barnett if it no come from here how it reach here lock the borders and clean up inside
@Winsome Barnett this is not about a virus. This is forcing people to take the poison Delta yesterday vaccine arrived today am not stupid. Stop forcing experimental therapy gene vaccine on us
You are a liar not all are vaccinated
You free up the entertainment industry what you expect?
he is the cause this
I feel sad I didn’t hear anything about the people who have been impacted by the storm that just went over Jamaica
Ok
I think everyone should quarantine for the next election until we get true answers. Style Dem just like how Dem style we
Is true !
People need to inform themselves about what’s happening around them,did jamaicans saw what was happening in Europe ,Asia and other places?
It nuh look so…apparently it’s all lies
School WON’T resume in September, mark my word on that
They are going to try to get them to take the vaccine before they can return back to school , watch and see.
Agree….
Lol frl
Pm beter thing twice. How must school open september with such high rate of covie an delta if adult bearley wearing mask. U think kids will. Prevent it no school in time like this
It naa go open fool them a fool them
Andrew you want a… you soon see how the youth them serious.. you don’t want to give people resources to survive not working or have a place of entertainment.. people they cant kill all of us ..
Andrew Holness don’t you think if you did not allow your big players to keep dream weekend this wouldn’t have happen. Many persons came from overseas to this event .
Agreed. Jamaicans have been treated like second-class citizens for a long time. Little or no regard for our rights.
He doesn’t care
Same thing me asay from day
All these badmind fools talking about lock borders. Ur mind is so bad u can’t understand that u can’t sustain urself. These fools should try locking down their yaad a c how that work out Fi dem
Jamaica needs Jesus
We all need to get on our face and cry out in fasting and prayer. so God can healed our Island.The word of God declares
If a people which I have called by my name shall humble themselves seek my face turn from their wicked ways ,He will hear from Heaven ,forgive our sins and healed our lands.
@Claudette Bennett I agreed , many of those who were rebellious died in the wilderness but there were those who got to the promised land. We still have those who have not defiled their garments and like Esther , If I perish I perish but I must see the king.
I receuved this scripture sometime last month in my dream and i was.just crying
Amen amen .
Amen
@Rita Livingston praise the Lord Rita.
Earlier curfew times = more clusters on the road and in the shops
True
Talk louder deh, cause dem nuh know this, or dem blind to it.
No school can’t reopen in September because the children can’t keep mask,social distance nor sanitize on a urban transportation when they have to travel with adults in a well loaded bus
Kmt this man is confused bro go and find a strategy to fight crime smh they call den self leaders and they can’t come up with a good crime plan wow what a set of leaders we have. Smh
A set of idiots
Yet airports and seaports are still open and the government blame us every day as if we are the ones bring it here
The delta cause from the vaccine why they tell people that
Make him no talk about better crime plan coming Kmt everything about. COVID
For real. I’m tired of it
True
This prime Minister sicks my stomach.
Why the children? Jah jah we need yuh now…. This man is one of the biggest puppets ever!
They are wicked
@Tasi Russell v
VERY!