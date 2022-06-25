Toobin reacts to Susan Collins’ previous statements on Trump’s SCOTUS picks June 25, 2022 67 comments Tagged with abortion, cnn, gorsuch, Happening Now, kavanaugh, latest News, Roe, SCOTUS, supreme court, Susan Collins, trump, Wade Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
As a woman, I’m pissed! They all lied during their confirmations! They all said it was ESTABLISHED LAW! THEY LIED!!! Isn’t there a penalty for lying in that case?
@Billy Cole II I liked Jumanji Brown. She got the job because she’s a black woman. She will someday be required to make a ruling on women’s rights and yet she thinks it takes a biologist to determine what is a woman.
Classic example
@Faux Que Sure thing..
@Sue Howie They were asked if it was law, they never said they wouldn’t overturn it. No lie was ever told.
Companies need to make it clear that they will move out of these backward states wherever possible!!
Susan Collins failed all women, she should be recalled.
I hate how everyone acts like Collins cares about women’s rights. If she did she wouldn’t have voted for any of the Justices Trump nominated. She votes how Republicans vote unless her vote won’t matter. She needs to be voted out.
hop Maine’s paying attention
7 Catholic Justices on the court. It was bound to happen.
YOU MEAN CHRISTIAN RIGHT WINGER’S.
More like Evangelist.
More like Evangelism
Susan Collins is a clown. Anyone can see that
I have turned down an invite to my 60th anniversary high-school reunion. I told them I might 😏 need an abortion so I will not travel to any state that restricts women’s rights.
And?? Lol
@Win Big with Lena & Mike I have time it’s not until June 2023 and you never know when a miracle may happen. Seriously though I would like to see a serious boycott of travel to any state implementing restrictive women’s rights by individuals AND businesses.
Bravo!😂😂
People don’t usually remember who gives them a right but they will certainly remember who took it away.
Or ppl w uteruses
Same thing every time from Collins…
Act like she is the wizened skeptical eye keeping tabs on the rightmost wing of her party, then immediately become the apologist in chief all the while feigning high outrage at the shock of it all.
Surely even now she is quite shocked now at this, but she is certain they will come to reason eventually.
collins got paid
@Jean Williams I agree. She is highly manipulative and absurd
It could be American corporations will step up here. There’s bound to be multiple points of friction as a result of this catastrophic decision. The court has opened the hornets nest. They will not come out unscathed.
It’s sad that so many people looked at this ruling as – I won, you lost. They didn’t realize this has profound consequence especially to poor families. The society as a whole will be burdened by more child abuse, gang violence, and mental problems.
If democracy survives, history will not view them kindly. They will retire or die in their natural time. No true beliver in democracy will cause them harm but may consider the conciquence of their own part. Their neglected responsibility to protect the democracy they took for granted. Teach this lesson to the children who will decide on who will chose the next justice. Apologise to them.
As a compromise we should place term limits on Supreme Court justices .
Retroactively.
@Hippocrates Noah Like Tobin just said, EVERYONE with half a brain knee that Kavanaugh would vote to overturn Roe.
70 years age limit for Supreme Court Justices
Term limits on SCOTUS justices required a constitutional amendment. Nearly impossible to pass.
Honestly these after the fact discussions just make me more angry. We all saw it coming. I knew once Barrett was confirmed that it was over. They are all liars.
Yeah,the hand job maid
She was quite outspoken and clear on her abortion stance previously. If you didn’t know what was coming, you’re ignorant.
Collins either knew that Kavanaugh would ultimately vote to overturn Roe, which makes her a liar. Or she genuinely believed Kavanaugh when he told her that he wouldn’t overturn Roe, which makes her a fool.
@Barry Lenihan this is the first time a right was taken away by the Supreme Court…And having precedence carries a ton of weight. So there ya go….They knew what they were doing…The federalist society told them exactly what to say even by committing perjury…This plan was in place for 4 decades!!
@Titanium is Magical I agree with you 100%, but disagree that they committed perjury.
She knew he would and she’s FOS.
She knew. She’s a shady hag!
Yes, when Supreme Court Justice candidates lie at their confirmation hearings shouldn’t they automatically be disqualified from continuing to be Supreme Court Justices? I am not sure what the legal remedy is. Is it impeachment?
Logic has no place in power or politics
@Chassidy Swann They said more than that it was precedent, but that it was settled etc, the thing which defeats dishonesty is that they could have been telling the truth at the time, but changed their mind.
@C L roe was settled. Dobbs wasnt.
@C L They didn’t say they would not overturn it
Even using the word “misled” is downplaying it. Why doesn’t Collins just say she was lied to.
Note to Clarence Thomas: The logic the Supreme Court used to overturn Roe v. Wade could be used to ban racially mixed marriages.
Wow! alot of racist remarks! Racist remarks are not OK
@Tomas Pita I think roe was a violation of the 10th amendment. It’s less of a right and more of a privilege imo.
He’ll make sure he’s grandfathered in so he isn’t affected.
@kittiecorner He’s a troll fresh out of his egg. I’d not expect much in the way of intellectual discourse with him.
Translation of Toobin’s analysis of Susan Collins: She’s creamy on the outside but as slimy as the rest on the inside.
You want to see cream and slime? Look at Toobin’s hands on a webcam.
Duane Bidoux : But, but ….. She’s sure, all of her corrupt criminal associates, ” Have learned their lesson.”
Seek help
@Korben Dallas If you do first.
I guess you’re right
Kavanaugh did not sound sincere for one minute! Susan Collins let herself be conned.
Don’t discount Gorsuch and Barrett. Both of them lied under oath.
I like beer 🍺 x300
Do you have a roof over your head, warm in winter, cool in summer, food on the table, a safe place to sleep and bathe, adequate clothing and medical care, communications with your loved ones? If you have all of that then you have much more than millions of American children.
I too am retired and am worried about things. I understand your concerns because they are mine.
Collins just has no clue of what’s actually going on in reality….she’s been wrong 110% of the time with every prediction she’s ever given…time to boot her out also
She’s been complicit since day #1. The only thing she did know is that she’d have to lie about it on camera a few hundred times, which she did.