    2. It may not care “yet”… still doesn’t hurt to prepare the arrest warrants… let them know what will happen when they step out of Russia or in case the regime changes… no matter how unlikely it is.

    3. Even if they don’t give a damn to it, they’ll have to remain in Russian territory not to visit any country to avoid arrest

    2. You’re obviously an empath. This may seem foolish, but there is something you can do. When it rains, visualise peace…in individuals first, and then throughout the world. When you are at the seaside, tell the ocean to sing of unity, empathy, charity, creativity, love to all within earshot of the hymn of her waves. Humans, especially empaths, have the power to effect change. Love and good energy to you for your beautiful message 🙌🌈🌊

  4. There’s only one version of the truth, and unfortunately for Vladimir, it’s on video for all to see

  5. Well spoken and imperative that there are independent investigations of all alleged war crimes wherever they occur.

    1. @Nic Lewis Seriously? Do you think calling an UN session and appointing an investigation team should take two weeks only to get to the point, where the investigator is telling CNN about him going there some time in the future? Like, seriously?

    3. @Nic Lewis What conspiracy? Are you saying Ukraine has collected forensic evidence and that I’m making it all up?

  6. My deepest , heartfelt condolences to those who lost family members, friends , loved ones , homes , livelihood, pets .. May God comfort you ..

    2. @Joe Moer you might be able to find a phychiatrist willing to charge you $30.00 an hour to discuss your statement.

  10. Everyone will just believe from the story they heard.Until they saw it with their own eyes .
    stay strong as always Ukraine 💪💪💪💪

    2. Fernan Montevista From what we have all seen you do not have to be a supreme court judge to see all the evidence of war crimes and genocide! It would be wrong for Putin and others not to be held accountable!

  11. Such disgusting dishonor will always be paid for in the end.. no matter what the human courts decide. Payback happens

  12. The sorrows of many can never be paid back by thus monster and is army he commandeds to do horrifying things

  13. “He is a Genius!!” “He is Savvy!!” “He declared the area as Independent, how Wonderful is that!!” “He is Smart!!” Famous Words of the Twice Impeached Insurrectionist.

    1. @Joe Moer Are you saying we shouldn’t care about what he does? Are you saying that he lacks significance? Are you admitting that he lost? Is that what you’re saying? Lololol.

    3. @Joe Moer Did I make you feel stupid? You must get that every single day of your life. I didn’t mean to pile on. Sorry, dude.

  14. Sorry Ukraine my fellow family. I might be part Russian American but my prayers are all flr all for you Ukrainians bless you’re souls and hope Vladimir putin is stopped immediately.

    4. @سيده علوشه 🐢 that’s not an excuse for Russians to kill Ukrainians. Did the US take part of the land of Iraq? How many civilians did Sadat Hussein killed in Kuwait?

  17. I like this gentleman very much. It’s one thing to see the pictures and videos in the news and another when you are put into the situation and it’s right in your face. More leaders need to visit Ukraine and see for themselves just how bad it is. No one will be able to comprehend and help if they become accustomed to the sights on the news.

  18. Jake, you are doing a wonderful job! I love the way CNN tells the story and has proof to back it up. We pray that you make it home safely! We need truth in what is going on in the world.

  19. Congrats.. & thank you Sir Prosecutor.. 🙏🏽Very true Nobody is above the Law.. Life is but temporary.

