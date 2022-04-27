Recent Post
Much respect to General Milley. Especially as a veteran myself, I’m glad he was one of those intrepid individuals ready to stand against the attempted overthrow of our government by the Trump criminal cabal. And he continues to serve the cause of democracy — this time on behalf of the world’s frontline troops in Ukraine. Glad you’re there, General! Slava Ukraini!
@Brandon Rutherford Just Jordanian/Irishman standing up for my culture! Nobody with a sane mind wants to be under the boot of progressive white prim and proper.
Like it or not US election law allows presidential elections to be challenged by congress.
@Thavand I’m not sure what you consider “woke,” as you offered no specifics, but I truly hope those in command are not undermining our military readiness with a bunch of PC nonsense. That will not only degrade our military, but will likely also dissuade a great many men and women from volunteering.
In any case, if the military IS moving in the direction, it’s not because of General Milley, who isn’t even in the chain of command (it’s a common misconception). It would be the commander of the particular service or, more likely, the Secretary of Defense, or even the President.
And I can guarantee you that if the military IS becoming “woke” and I discover it’s Joe Biden’s fault, I will say right now that he can forget about my vote in 2024. I’ll do my due research and find out before then, but I WILL NOT stand for that sh!t.
Excellent interviewing by Jim. This would have been somewhat nervewracking – he didn’t skip a beat. Well done..
Done : )😀
@Astro Gremlin There is no dodging it. There was a 2019 RAND study that said that a war in Ukraine is one of the preferred ways to weaker Russia. That was goal #1 for arming Ukraine well before this war starting out.
@Eugene Alexeev Russia has been at war with Ukraine in the Donbas since 2014.
As an American, I think the lesson this war and the US’ response has taught us is that our role as the leader of the free world is as important as ever. Obviously, there are legitimate complaints about US imperialism, but 30 years of relative peace had lulled many countries into questioning their need for us. Now that our rivals (Russia and China) have shown who they really are, the US is looking pretty attractive as a partner again (if you like freedom)
@Son Goku So concise!..
@Jeremy Stettin like US says…either you are with us or you are wrong
@EE Dragon r Do not twist my words. wth are u on about? I have spoken nothing but our truth as Laotians and our community. Many Laotians still get death threats to this day for speaking out. If you have an issue with it, you can gladly talk to them instead and tell them to stop colonizing us. I even hand you the phone. Now I am not here to fight. If I have offended anyone reading, be my guest and tell me in detail. I have criticized the west all my life I even left it out of anger. “The west” or democratic countries need to respect other country’s way of life and not be hypocrites (see Palestine, history etc.). “Western” countries are all also not in the same boat as to their crimes, just how not all non-western countries suffer from another primate maniac/dictator like the one we have to deal with now and need “Freeedom” or democracy. There are many ways to have a functioning society. The point of a truly free world is to let “functioning” societies be functioning and not interfere. Russia and China do not agree to that. ever. I am also not advocating for American imperialism or some nonsense. and people must be distinguished from those in power. democracy is also not a western thing if anyone is interested. The internet is full of manipulated people who use the Vietnam war as if this was to be blamed on the US alone of what happened to “poor Laos” that unfortunately nobody knew of until it was convenient, especially for the communists. I can live in my father’s current country (or what is left of its culture, political infrastructure, and life mentality), where I will be shot for speaking out for criticizing the “government” that once invaded it, or I can live in my mother’s where I am free to speak out and be who I wanna be. I have due process too. [Some non-western societies possess that too just the process/form is different]. So this is not advocate for another round of western colonization. You will have to make a decision when the time comes. And while the US is currently not quite mentally stable, neither is Russia nor China. U can live in the past…. or right in the here and now without devaluing the lives of those poor souls lost due to “western or eastern” or whatever greed and corruption. What was once Laos is gone now. we accept what is happening in the here and now and try to fix what is left. u should too. it will make u realize u cannot have everything in life. “do u want bad or worse” will be the question. if you are old enough, you will know life is cruel and a just life is still a far away dream to long for. u have to choose sometimes to not be blinded by today’s communist propaganda. all i can say is live in the here and now if u want change for future generations, to anyone reading this. And when deciding who to support or damage in this war, make sure u not gonna regret that deeply one day (mentally, spiritually, etc. also cuz starvation is a thing). Again, stop twisting my words. i never said crown the US. but if they want to be the “world leader” (which we dont have much say in considering their military power, also what is a leader to u?), then they have to fix internal issues first. the world can give them a chance to change once they see what cruelty the communist invaders in Laos are capable of. Have a good day
A message to the World. I lost my home and everything have ever worked for, to an apocalyptic wild fire in 2019… The only thing i could look at that was not burned from my eyes to the horizon in every direction was my ripped shirt and old shorts. I know the feel of your hair curling from heat and the blast of hot air before the flames touch your flesh and wraps its self around your body like a soft scarf being pulled by the wind. I couldn’t afford to build my home again but i love going back to my once charcoal covered mountain where my hand built home towered above hidden gorges, to sit and enjoy a new kind of peace that surrounds me. I would like to share my empathy for the millions of families who have lost their homes or been smothered by flames from months of Russia’s missiles and bombs. I hope from the suffering one man has caused you, it gives you the strength to create new beginnings. When i look at the list of consulting countries who have come together to try to help end the ruthless outcome of war, it reminds me there is friendship and help in every corner of my beautiful blue planet. Steven Hart.
HONEY, I AM 80, NOBODY CAN AFFORD A HOUSE TODAY!! WHAT A HORRIBLE THING TO HAPPEN TO YOU, NO INSURANCE? I LIVED IN A MOBILE HOME ONE TIME, IT WAS HUGE AND BEAUTIFUL!! I BELIEVE YOU SHOULD BE A WRITER, THE WAY YOU DESCRIBE FIRE IS BRILLIANT!! I HAVE HAD TRAGEDY IN MY LIFE. I FOUND ALWAYS AFTER THE TRAGEDY, GOOD COMES ALONG AND I HAVE FOUND MYSELF STRONGER, AND YOU ARE ALIVE BECAUSE PERHAPS YOU HAVE A MISSION, YOUR TIME WAS NOT UP!!
I HAVE SAT HERE IMAGING ALL THE THINGS I LOVE, GONE, AND NO MORE MONEY TO REPLACE THEM, WITH GREAT SADNESS, MY MINIMALIST DAUGHTER WOULD BE THRILLED!! I LOVE MY LITTLE HOME, AND IT IS FILLED WITH LOVE, BUT THESE ARE THINGS I CAN’T TAKE WITH ME, SO I AM NOT GOING!! THE GREATEST THING IN MY LIFE IS OUR SAVIOR JESUS CHRIST, MY DAUGHTER IS NOT A BELIEVER, IT IS TOO BAD!! I AGREE WITH YOUR THOUGHTS ABOUT UKRAINE AND IT’S PEOPLE!! I LOVE PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY, A BRAVE MAN, GOOGLE AND WATCH HIS STORY, GREAT, HE IS BRILLIANT!! I FELT SO BAD AS I WATCHED tRUMP, IN THE OVAL OFFICE, WHEN HE FINALLY GOT THERE, TELL HIM TO MAKE THINGS RIGHT WITH THE BIGGEST MASS MURDERER, LYING PUTIN WHO STOLE CRIMEA IN 2014, RIGHT UP THERE WITH KIM JONG un AND XI JINPING!! tRUMP SHOULD HOPE TO BE HALF THE MAN ZELENSKYY IS!! WATCH HIS SERIES, “SERVANT OF THE PEOPLE,” ON YOUTUBE, I HAD TO READ IT, BUT LAUGHED ALL THE WAY THROUGH!!
I AM SENDING YOU MY BEST THOUGHTS AND CARING, ONLY YOU CAN RECOVER, THOUGH!! A BEAUTIFUL YOUNG WOMAN SANG ON AMERICAS GOT TALENT, SHE WENT BY “NIGHT BIRD” SHE HAD A 2% CHANCE OF LIVING, CANCER, SHE HAS SINCE DIED.. NIGHT BIRD SAID THIS: “YOU CAN’T WAIT TILL LIFE ISN’T HARD ANYMORE TO BE HAPPY!!” BEST OF LUCK TO YOU, THANKYOU FOR WRITING, STEVEN HART!!
@Sugars Pillay Wow you were there then? what was it like Mr Rusky? please tell us all we do want to know.
@Sugars Pillay What’s that smell?
This is just shows how good the world had it to live under Pax Americana, the period where the US was the most powerful nation in the world. Just imagine if Russia or China were the most powerful nation in the world. The world would be a more chaotic, dangerous place, and liberal democracies would have much less influence and say in the world
I am a former mil research analyst … officer … special agent … covert operative … on the Security Team for the Assistant Chief of Staff for Intelligence … Milley is my kinda General … the way they taught me … God Bless America … Glory to Ukraine … and God bless the generals of America and Ukraine … the battle lines between good and evil never so clearly defined …
@Hannah Dyson – So its bad when Russia does it, but not a US general?
Where’s your spine?
@David Wolf OF COURSE YOU ARE ALL THOSE THINGS! NOW Enjoy That Special Retiremet Home! Nurse Will Be Along With Your Meds Soon! New Drugs Being Tested On All The Inmates! ENJOY!
@Hannah Dyson – No response?
I agree with the General. Now is the time. Putin has gone too far and as long as he’s not stopped he’ll continue on with other Countries
Putin acts like USA. Keeping traditions.
I think we should lecture America first.
Russia has a valid reason to take over UKRAINIAN government which was already in control by the US Government.
Russia has every right to liberate UKRAINE from the west ,
Because it serve a purpose for its own security interest too.
As a South Korean, I understand the importance of the supports that the international communities provide for Ukraine. South Korea once was invaded and the saved by the UN. It was absolutely worthwhile. Having said that I am disappointed that South Korea has not stepped up its support. The country has a lot of weapons Ukraine could use, such as Self propelled howitzers…
If Ukraine falls, we will see more aggression not only from Russia but also other countries such as China and North Korea.
@Ice Station Zebra but are those tanks viable as weve seen the federation of Russia heavy equipment isnt in best shape
Don’t worry. Since we already knew how ungrateful and what kind of country South Korea is, if the North invades, we know what to do. 😊
Now that we are in wartime, I would say the entire world is in wartime, I can see why a lot of people find comfort in military people. When the present and future are unknown the way military thinks and communicate is very straight and clear, and people in uncertain times like that.
@A W Liberal democracies would probably be erased. Totalitarian regimes have no time for them.
this is exactly how I imagined the Top US general would look like
Same. 🙂
Absolutely! Could you imagine dating his daughter and then you meet him for the first time? Total intimidation
His eyebrows are both Colonels.
Wow, what a thoughtful man. The world should be grateful for having someone of his calibre providing strength and leadership at this time.
@Robert Faulds you know nothing.
@Craft Paint This isn’t a frickin game mo mo
I understand that by “International order’ he really means “United States of American international order”…but if I gotta choose an empire under who’s thumb I live, I’ll choose the US led one over the Russian or Chinese any day. I’d rather not make that choice, though.
@SteveBowen : Wasn’t it Winston Churchill who observed that all political systems are terrible, but that democracies are the least awful of them all? It’s at times like this we can see why. In the end, we still get to hire and fire our own leaders, which is a value worth dying for.
@fosterslover : Considering all those observations you made, quite rightly, we must also add, surely, that having all those advantages; the US is demonstrating great empathy and sacrifice by standing up for Ukraine and for European countries as a whole? It is not merely self interest that makes them opposed to Putin’s ambitions.
@Margie Montgomery : And what has that got to do with this?
@Ash Roskell Go back and re-read the comment and who and what it pertained to. Thanks. By the way I’m 57 years old and retired US Army. So don’t insult someone unless you know what the hell you are talking about.
5:30 and again at 7:20: In even plainer terms: If we let them get away with this, we can expect much more of this behavior to follow, around the world, from anyone who wants to act this way. China against Taiwan. North Korea against anyone. And probably a dozen smaller standoffs around the world that don’t make the news where an authoritarian was waiting to make a move.
Don’t forget the sandal wearing small arms equipped tribesmen in Afghanistan beaten by the same mighty coalition that is here a couple of months later in Ukraine.
@Rod Salka Israel has the right to defend itself from a regime that calls for genocide. You should be criticizing Hamas.
And at the same time everyone ignores Yemen
Us against middle east
Relentless ariel bombardment and Artillery shelling on residential areas appartments and buildings killing thousands of innocent civilians including women and children and making millions of Ukrainian people “home less” is the only strategy of the invading forces.
Ukrainian people are defending their territory Sovereignty and dignity with valour.
The whole world is with Ukrainian people.
Stay strong Ukraine.
Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
“The WHOLE WORLD? CHINA & INDIA?
With Ukraine,,ok,,,,, ,With Zelensky and the Nazis,, probably not so much.
We dont see any civilian ‘property’ in casualty list in this conflict
There’s a definition for victory that is extremely concise , Victory is obtained when you do not allow your opponent to fulfill their objectives. It’s an emphasis on the defense as opposed to the offense. The only catch is sometimes the best way to stop an enemy from obtaining his objectives is more complicated than it seems.
There are varying degrees to victory. It appears Russia underestimated it’s enemy, led an assault which faced more resistance than anticipated, incurred more casulaties and supplies incompetencies than expected, which ultimately resulted in a major Psychological defeat to the entire military campaign.
While Russia has redirected and refocused it’s assets and objectives to the Eastern part of Ukraine it has ultimately incurred the worst self inflicting wound possible…time. Ukraine and NATO have had enough time to coordinate, supply, fortify and effectively plan and execute strategies to counter most of Russia’s onslaught. The next two weeks will be Decisive in this War.
Yeah and what about the donbass and Crimea? You think victory for zelensky doesn’t include taking these territories back? You think putin isn’t going to retaliate for an assault on what is now officially russian territory?
Proud of my support to Ukraine when my old hands still generate taxes to fight for freedom.
Proud of this great nation that recued me from communism.
Every morning i go to work proud.
Every morning i say .SLAVA UKRAINI.
Thank you for the support. We’ll make good use of it.
HEROYAM SLAVA!
@AnonymousTheThird these debt will definitely turn Ukraine as USA’s pet dog 😂..forget about beating Russia..
russia (lavrov, putin) threatening with nuclear arms only proves their weakness and how desperate they are. This may encourage the free world and certainly Ukraine, but remember that a wounded animal driven in a corner (not Ukraine but russia, putin) is extremely dangerous. The free world however cannot bow to threats like this and cannot allow these threats become reality and not respond adequately (not similarly). If unanswered, then the whole free world will live under russian ‘dominance’.
It’s true what Milley said about If this goes unpunished, it will increase instability on this planet; that can never be good. It’s like North Korea’s, bad options, and worse options.
Time for those who want their people to survive and live a good life to stand together. Very happy Japan South Korea Australia New Zealand Sweden & Finland there to support this cause. Praying for Ukraine always and for a new beginning where our people are working together and building better ties for our nations. West and allies will survive and will work for their people 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Thank you General Milley for your service, comforting to know we have guys like this on our side.
Ya, bang-up job in Afghanistan….he’s A mo mo
I have a lot of respect for General Mark Milley. I’m glad the world is realising the danger Putin is to the world.