Trump lashes out at Republicans after they override his veto

TOPICS:
Trump lashes out at Republicans after they override his veto 1

December 29, 2020

 

President Trump called on the Senate to uphold his veto of the National Defense Authorization Act while lashing out on Twitter at "weak" Republicans. Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is urging the Senate to vote to override Trump's veto. CNN's Boris Sanchez and Lauren Fox report.

#CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

79 Comments on "Trump lashes out at Republicans after they override his veto"

  1. Michael Miller | December 29, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    McConnell is acting like it’s his money

    • Pat Nelson | December 29, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      The money belongs to everyone who is a taxpayer.

    • Robert Lollathin | December 29, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      @billycarson You do not know what you are talking about.

    • Toosuna Kabooma | December 29, 2020 at 10:53 PM | Reply

      That’s because it is his money.Im sure he has to share with his co conspirators but he has to hang tough to keep that 700 billion headed to the drop off locations so everyone gets there cut as usual… Secret service is gonna have their hands full with this one. He doesnt recognize the human species or their significance in placing him in congress to serve the American people. This kind of behaviour can’t be overlooked by the remaining numbers of americans who still have the stomach to call em like they see em

    • cathy thomas | December 29, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Big Blue Blanket everything I put out is facts I don’t watch none of the msm they are traitor’s CIA FBI all traitor’s

    • Robert Lollathin | December 29, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @First Name Last name So! The Politicians would have you believe that.

  2. Relax Good | December 29, 2020 at 5:40 PM | Reply

    McConnell is comfortably doing just fine he couldn’t care less about the rest.

  3. Keith Aubrey | December 29, 2020 at 7:28 PM | Reply

    Moscow MITCH” is so toxic and american ppl hates him,get him out of government business period!!!!

  4. Omar | December 29, 2020 at 7:31 PM | Reply

    McConnell is acting like he’s going to put the money out of his pocket

    • T D | December 29, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      Anony grazer Agreed! Both sides have screwed us for decades. We have allowed it. Divide and Conquer works great for those who are interested in keeping their power.

    • Frieden Stone | December 29, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @Ben Gordon because it didn’t happen. The money going overseas happens every year. What went in the bill satisfied both what the Dems and the GOP wanted, hence why the bill had a clear path through both the House and the Senate. If the GOP wanted to block it, they could have in the same way Mitch is blocking this increase in stimulus money.

      What you’re doing is merely trying to pass the blame because you STILL can’t come to terms with the reality that the party you so vehemently support has been screwing you over for decades. Luckily, I think most Americans, despite political affiliation, see what is really going on now.

    • joetri1970 | December 29, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      The more he lets the people have back is less the swamp gets to steal.

    • Chad Hue | December 29, 2020 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      So if Mitch McConnell is the one to decide whether or not the Senate will vote. That means his vote is the only one that matters. If it’s good for Mitch he’ll let you vote on it. If it’s bad for him you don’t get a vote. That sounds real fair to me????

    • Queen V | December 29, 2020 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      Exactly

  5. Happy Tech Review | December 29, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

    Has anyone else noticed that it’s almost like we’re not involve in this at all. It’s like this is a fight amongst themselves and we just get the scraps?

  6. yves le monier | December 29, 2020 at 7:34 PM | Reply

    It’s not a spectacle, its not crazy. It’s straight up treasonous.

  7. racqueenus | December 29, 2020 at 7:36 PM | Reply

    I agree Mitch McConnell is old and needs to resign.

  8. David Brown | December 29, 2020 at 7:38 PM | Reply

    ..” Howdy folks, this is Louie Gohmert and no teeth were lost in casting my lawsuit..”

  9. Tony Diridoni | December 29, 2020 at 7:48 PM | Reply

    Fire Them.
    FIRE THEM ALL.

  10. Elkilla Inc | December 29, 2020 at 7:50 PM | Reply

    Remember Turkey neck was not even going to give us any money Sanders pushed for them 600

  11. RockyMtnPat | December 29, 2020 at 8:08 PM | Reply

    TERM LIMITS FOR CONGRESS! McConnell should have been out years ago!

  12. Abdul Amdou | December 29, 2020 at 8:25 PM | Reply

    All politician’s just playing around with the people life and bravo to Canada

    • Virtuitous Vampire | December 29, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

      What did we do here in Canada?

    • Maureen Scott | December 29, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

      ???

    • Sorcerer's Apprentice | December 29, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

      Canadians got 2000$ a month in aid for most of the pandemic. Yes, some people blew it on weed and porn, any system you make will have assholes abuse it, but the vast majority paid for rent and groceries. I’m amazed that no one in the US has busted out the guillotines yet.

    • The champ Motivation | December 29, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      Trump will always come out as a president who is in this for the people not himself like all this politicians who cares only for themselves not people.why deny Americans 2000 yet send billions to the world?

  13. judgegixxer | December 29, 2020 at 8:48 PM | Reply

    These aren’r “Stimulus” Cheques. They are survival cheques. Nobody is going on a trip to Disneyland with the 2 grand.

  14. Amanda Shaheen | December 29, 2020 at 8:50 PM | Reply

    There should ONLY EVER BE stand alone bills. That’s one big problem in D.C.

    • D A | December 29, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

      Just like bilateral trade deals. You got it!

    • The Right is Wrong | December 29, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

      I’m not sure you’ve thought this through. D.C. already gets very little done. You are basically prescribing more gridlock for a gridlocked system. You want to take away the primary means of compromising in a system whose greatest flaw in this moment is the inability to compromise.

    • Will5066 | December 29, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

      The problem is Congress will never vote for anything that hits them in the pocketbook.

  15. FH | December 29, 2020 at 8:58 PM | Reply

    Himself and his corrupt colleagues rather funnel money’s into their pockets..helping Americans is not why they chose politics.

  16. Patrick Bateman | December 29, 2020 at 9:00 PM | Reply

    Playing parliamentary games while AMERICANS unneedingly suffer.

    • Potatoes McSweeny | December 29, 2020 at 10:33 PM | Reply

      Republicans are heartless

    • Aex Perez | December 29, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Potatoes McSweeny 🤣 all those Republicans are RICH they dont care if your struggling it’s not their problem 💁🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

    • Timo | December 29, 2020 at 10:46 PM | Reply

      You are right sir one thing I learned about humans is summed up in this people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care when these politicians want to go on vacation wallows people starve all they’re doing is showing you their true selves if I was in Congress I tell you this much I think God that I wouldn’t be able to look myself in the mirror knowing that someone starved and I had to have a Christmas Vacation God bless you

  17. andre karczewski | December 29, 2020 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    Corrupt congress millionaires shame they all need to be replaced

  18. Namaste Namaste | December 29, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    This is the longest “The Twilight Zone” episode ever!

  19. Billy W | December 29, 2020 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    They was never his party.
    It’s a shame. They all need to be gone.

  20. Alegria DJ | December 29, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    McConnell makes over 160,000 a year. He doesn’t qualify for stimulus money.
    So now he makes us suffer.

    • Erik R. | December 29, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      On paper he makes that. Behind the books he’s getting paid from other entities for him to pass bills on their behalf. Dude has to go.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.