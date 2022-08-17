Trump used Obama to defend actions after FBI search. Hear why that isn’t accurate

74 comments
Trump used Obama to defend actions after FBI search. Hear why that isn't accurate 1

Tagged with , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

74 comments

  2. Trump’s excuses in chronological order:
    1. The evidence was planted.
    2. I declassified the evidence that was planted.
    3. The black guy did it, too.

    Reply

  5. We have all the classics. Blame the woman( Hillary). Blame the black guy(Obama). Blame the FBI.
    I’m waiting for the day he will blame his daddy.

    Reply

  7. Trump infamous for his lack of official written records in his own business dealings suddenly becomes a document hoarder when it comes to OUR government records.🤣😂

    Reply

    2. @Betty Veronica ” I don’t recall Mr. Obama flushing or eating documents either.”
      that’s because he covered them up with grey poupon.

      Reply

  9. This is %100 on our congressmen for publicly calling out and casting doubt on the system. How long are law makers going to be allowed to run their mouths without any fact or consequences? We are a free nation but we are also a land of laws. I don’t think many people can distinguish the difference.

    Reply

    1. There needs to be basic 1-6 Constitutional Amendments Rights education in a high school to prepare young Americans to be “Productive, Knowledgeable, Participatory Citizens.” It’s because no one understands what Constitutional Rights and the 1st Amendment right to Free Speech. That there ARE Time, Place and Manner limitations on Free Speech, such as inciting violence is not protected.

      Reply

  10. We really need to do something about politicians making claims without basic evidence. They are public servants they need to serve the public in all of their professional capacities. There needs to be significant legal and substantial financial ramifications for making a claim without evidence. That would put a huge dampener on conspiracy theories, misinformation, and disinformation in our politics.

    Reply

    1. Reminds me of a quality piece of journalism CNN did about some Catholic kids from Kentucky who had an encounter with a Native American at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington; I believe substantial financial ramifications occurred.

      Reply

  11. “They can do it to you too”. Laughed out loud at that one. Has to rank up there as one of the dumbest comments ever. If I had any TS/SCI documents in my basement I’d fully expect them to do it to me too. That’s what makes us a country of laws. Those on the right have totally forgotten about that part.

    Reply

    1. @D Thrust So you got nothing. How was your life “significantly better” under Trump? What exactly did Diaper Donny do for you?

      Reply

  12. All Donald has to do is tell the truth and he’ll be exonerated:

    “I don’t read”

    “And I definitely can’t comprehend bigly very very hard stuff”.

    Reply

    2. Damnit, Trump has given this guy a job again. After trump left office, there was nothing to fact check until now.

      Reply

    3. “YESTERDAY” , that’s a ONE WORD hardship to pronounce👈😒.

      But, he’s taking WORK to Mar a Lago to be ” PREPARED” for the next AT THE OFFICE👈🙄

      😂😂😂😂. # Boy BYE !!!.

      Reply

    4. @Madison Gittens Trump is such a genius the FBI planted evidence he already declassified. I’m surprised they’re not going with that take. hehe

      Reply

  14. Someone needs to make it a law against trying to publicly fraud the people with false information by politicians.

    Reply

    2. @Janet Dotson Spot on. Opinion is offered when one doesn’t have all the facts. Lies are offered when one has the facts and elects to suggest otherwise anyway.

      Reply

  15. Obama-“Trump wants to take full credit for the economy he inherited and zero blame for the pandemic he ignored.”

    Reply

  16. “Projection- a defense mechanism in which the ego defends itself against disowned and highly negative parts of the self by denying their existence in themselves and attributing them to others.”

    Reply

    1. @SNOOPY SNOOP #1 ok and? It doesn’t mean nothing unless they get a conviction they already tried 2 times and lost so until they get at least a charge tos tick it’s just hot air at this point🤷🏿‍♂️

      Reply

    4. @D Thrust I RAN OUTTA HEADACHE MEDICINE A WHILE AGO TRYING TO EXPLAIN THIS TO YOU SO JUST KEEP 👀 WATCHIN’ YOUR YOUTUBE MINIVIDEOS 😂🤣😂🤣😂

      Reply

  17. The fact that in that statement, he mentioned “nuclear” suggests that the earlier reports about some of the documents being nuclear documents were accurate. He is not even denying it. That is more troubling than before. Also, “Officer, I am not the only one driving drunk! The guy that left the party earlier was driving drunk, too!” is no excuse… not to mention that the guy before you didn’t even drink and drive 😒

    Reply

    2. @Bomai Bonamedura WHO ELSE TOOK 26+ BOXES OF ILLEGAL DOCUMENTS TO THEIR GOLF COURSE WHILE THEY COMPLAINED ABOUT HILLARY’S EMAILS WHO NEVER DID GET RAIDED BY THE FBI😂😅🤣

      Reply

    3. I agree with you it is the Congress Mitch McConnell should have went along with the impeachment of Donald Trump instead of protecting him at every corner he’s so flip floppy just like Lindsey Graham it makes you sick

      Reply

  18. Comparing Obama to Trump is like comparing a graduate student to a kindergartener. That about spans the level of understanding between the two.

    Reply

  19. I love how incredibly cut-and-dry the explanation was. What he was saying was just a lie. He didn’t exaggerate or say anything that was misleading…he just lied.

    Reply

  20. Even with all of this, people are still pretending to be blind and jumping in front of the bus for this guy….this is cult mentality.

    Reply

    1. @Valdas Dr wow, let’s throw out “lunatic”. You words are literally the exact same words they’ve been spewing for days. If it’s not then let’s hear why you think it’s politically motivated when this guy has TS/SCI at his home that should never leave a secure facility. Let’s not ignore the part of having confidential Intel at your home….why are people skating over that?…

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.