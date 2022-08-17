Recent Post
- GOP split emerges in response to Mar-a-Lago search
- Giuliani told by prosecutors he is a target in Georgia 2020 election probe
- Haberman reveals the message Trump tried sending to Garland
- Trump used Obama to defend actions after FBI search. Hear why that isn’t accurate
- Federal judge rules that Graham must testify in Georgia 2020 investigation
74 comments
Can Trump go 24 hours in life, without being an embarrassment to humanity?
Stockholm, Sweden 🇸🇪
What’s the name of that new Jordan Peele movie????
NO.
Simply no.
Trump’s excuses in chronological order:
1. The evidence was planted.
2. I declassified the evidence that was planted.
3. The black guy did it, too.
the excuses get more ridiculous each time
Exactly
Funny how they found nothing during the raid.
it’s always someone else’s fault, right donnie? party of personal responsibility my eye!
Party of tolerance my eye!
More like Party of “me, myself and I”
@LD says the lady with that many cats
Trumpf’s obsession with 44 is nauseating.
Trump and Melanie have crushes on Barack & michelle
We have all the classics. Blame the woman( Hillary). Blame the black guy(Obama). Blame the FBI.
I’m waiting for the day he will blame his daddy.
@Ms. Keysha Wineglass yeah. She was his “voice of reason” so this is really scary.
@Joseph Fisher sad 😞
@Latina Forever It’s Jared..
🤷🏿♀️🤷♂️
Once again trump shows his childish obsession with Obama in a pathetic light.
Trump infamous for his lack of official written records in his own business dealings suddenly becomes a document hoarder when it comes to OUR government records.🤣😂
@Upper 90 Oh I see you are trying to forget Trumps first two years…ok
@Betty Veronica ” I don’t recall Mr. Obama flushing or eating documents either.”
that’s because he covered them up with grey poupon.
LOL Great point! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
This country is definitely in serious trouble with this kind of madness
This is %100 on our congressmen for publicly calling out and casting doubt on the system. How long are law makers going to be allowed to run their mouths without any fact or consequences? We are a free nation but we are also a land of laws. I don’t think many people can distinguish the difference.
There needs to be basic 1-6 Constitutional Amendments Rights education in a high school to prepare young Americans to be “Productive, Knowledgeable, Participatory Citizens.” It’s because no one understands what Constitutional Rights and the 1st Amendment right to Free Speech. That there ARE Time, Place and Manner limitations on Free Speech, such as inciting violence is not protected.
@Occam’s Razor you’re a dope
We really need to do something about politicians making claims without basic evidence. They are public servants they need to serve the public in all of their professional capacities. There needs to be significant legal and substantial financial ramifications for making a claim without evidence. That would put a huge dampener on conspiracy theories, misinformation, and disinformation in our politics.
Reminds me of a quality piece of journalism CNN did about some Catholic kids from Kentucky who had an encounter with a Native American at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington; I believe substantial financial ramifications occurred.
@Chef JB Sorta Like Joe Biden eh’
@vyger63 hey, if that’s what you need to believe…🤷🏾♀️
“They can do it to you too”. Laughed out loud at that one. Has to rank up there as one of the dumbest comments ever. If I had any TS/SCI documents in my basement I’d fully expect them to do it to me too. That’s what makes us a country of laws. Those on the right have totally forgotten about that part.
@D Thrust So you got nothing. How was your life “significantly better” under Trump? What exactly did Diaper Donny do for you?
@Kteka still nothing?
All Donald has to do is tell the truth and he’ll be exonerated:
“I don’t read”
“And I definitely can’t comprehend bigly very very hard stuff”.
Mr Sharpie has again painted himself into a corner.
Damnit, Trump has given this guy a job again. After trump left office, there was nothing to fact check until now.
“YESTERDAY” , that’s a ONE WORD hardship to pronounce👈😒.
But, he’s taking WORK to Mar a Lago to be ” PREPARED” for the next AT THE OFFICE👈🙄
😂😂😂😂. # Boy BYE !!!.
Trump speaking the truth is like spotting a unicorn in the forest. It just never happens.
@Madison Gittens
😃😃😃😃😃
Trump only lies half of the time – just when he exhales.
@reality Hunter 2024
@Madison Gittens Trump is such a genius the FBI planted evidence he already declassified. I’m surprised they’re not going with that take. hehe
Someone needs to make it a law against trying to publicly fraud the people with false information by politicians.
Cool how you are all saying the same thing like a bunch of bots
@Janet Dotson Spot on. Opinion is offered when one doesn’t have all the facts. Lies are offered when one has the facts and elects to suggest otherwise anyway.
Obama-“Trump wants to take full credit for the economy he inherited and zero blame for the pandemic he ignored.”
obama is the best
Very true. That pos has thousands of lives on him
“Projection- a defense mechanism in which the ego defends itself against disowned and highly negative parts of the self by denying their existence in themselves and attributing them to others.”
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 ok and? It doesn’t mean nothing unless they get a conviction they already tried 2 times and lost so until they get at least a charge tos tick it’s just hot air at this point🤷🏿♂️
It is indisputable that whoever smelt it dealt it!
Hey blood, how about an attribution – m’kay?
@D Thrust I RAN OUTTA HEADACHE MEDICINE A WHILE AGO TRYING TO EXPLAIN THIS TO YOU SO JUST KEEP 👀 WATCHIN’ YOUR YOUTUBE MINIVIDEOS 😂🤣😂🤣😂
The fact that in that statement, he mentioned “nuclear” suggests that the earlier reports about some of the documents being nuclear documents were accurate. He is not even denying it. That is more troubling than before. Also, “Officer, I am not the only one driving drunk! The guy that left the party earlier was driving drunk, too!” is no excuse… not to mention that the guy before you didn’t even drink and drive 😒
@Bryan Jackson There, right there is the difference. Opinions versus facts.
@Bomai Bonamedura WHO ELSE TOOK 26+ BOXES OF ILLEGAL DOCUMENTS TO THEIR GOLF COURSE WHILE THEY COMPLAINED ABOUT HILLARY’S EMAILS WHO NEVER DID GET RAIDED BY THE FBI😂😅🤣
I agree with you it is the Congress Mitch McConnell should have went along with the impeachment of Donald Trump instead of protecting him at every corner he’s so flip floppy just like Lindsey Graham it makes you sick
Comparing Obama to Trump is like comparing a graduate student to a kindergartener. That about spans the level of understanding between the two.
The most important things you Learn you Learn in Kindergarten!
🤣🤣🤣🤣 FACTS! It’s like comparing a diamond to the dirt it was found in.
@Kaleb Jones cry baby 👶
I’d put Obama at least in middle school compared to Trump but ok.
I love how incredibly cut-and-dry the explanation was. What he was saying was just a lie. He didn’t exaggerate or say anything that was misleading…he just lied.
He’s never been punished for lying.
Even with all of this, people are still pretending to be blind and jumping in front of the bus for this guy….this is cult mentality.
@Valdas Dr wow, let’s throw out “lunatic”. You words are literally the exact same words they’ve been spewing for days. If it’s not then let’s hear why you think it’s politically motivated when this guy has TS/SCI at his home that should never leave a secure facility. Let’s not ignore the part of having confidential Intel at your home….why are people skating over that?…
100%