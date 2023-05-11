Trump won’t say whether he wants Russia or Ukraine to win war May 11, 2023 42 comments Breaking News Picks the Video Edition
Please post the full, unedited Town Hall.
It aired LIVE on CNN television…. you missed out.
@Wargutz 40k funny how they decide to air his indictment live but won’t air him answering some simple questions
If you love your God, why didn’t you watch the whole thing live?
@Brown 25i was at work. they post everything else, why not this?
Show the whole thing uncut!
They won’t cause they know it’ll make trump look good
They are too ashamed to show him wipe the floor with that piece of trash
He was fighting the urge to yell “I have the biggest, longest tie of any president”
So kind of CNN to pitch in and help with Trump’s already great polling numbers!
Imagine thinking polls mean anything at this point.
Good polls and good ratings
@Persuasive Barrier well they do matter a little bit. It shows who’s going to be the nominee (in most cases). No doubt, this will be a Trump vs Biden rematch
@Persuasive Barrierhow do you feel about the current potus polling numbers?
FOOL’S!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
His vocabulary is so extensive!
Sarcasm?
I see why the swamp dwellers hate him so much
The neo-cons for whatever reason despise him
@Chicken of the Sea I think this clip makes the reason self evident.
I think this is a pretty selective and biased choice of title here, but I absolutely love this dialogue. We need to stop mischaracterizing “the other side” in political discourse and make sure we are presenting facts and looking at things objectively. Outstanding job
The lady was a terrible moderator. You would have thought he was in a debate with her. Like trump said “nasty person”
Scientists should be studying this guy’s brain. It is a marvel😮
the sooner the better and post mortem please
I’m no Trump fan, like at all. But as a veteran, I get this. There are no winners and losers in modern warfare. I support Ukraine, but the Reds were in Afghanistan for 10 years. At some point, everyone will just be tired of the death and walk home, but it will take a decade.
Can we get the same town hall with Biden and the same questions
They can’t his racism will show
Yes but not without note cards and the questions need to be delivered in advance
yeah keep dreaming
My butts been wiped!
I love this man
That small hat Jake Tapper was on the verge of tears after this his voice was cracking. 🤣🤣🤣
He doesn’t say he wants Ukraine to win because if he did so, Putin would get annoyed and it would be more difficult to negotiate anything.
Trump is smart not to make enemies when it’s not neccessary.
The greatest thing I’ve ever seen on CNN
You could not have made him look more capable
💯
You mean: incapable, irresponsible and not trustworthy?
Are the people clapping for the emperor’s new clothes or just for themselves?
Freaking hilarious. If you see two kids fighting on the playground and a teacher walks up to try and break up the fight, you get a person like her going: “Teacher, which kid did you want to win?”
Thing is, she is not a kid anymore. She’s supposed to be a mature adult. Did no one ever teach her that fighting is wrong, it doesn’t matter who was “on the side of right” when the fighting itself is wrong?
Fact is that you can find people on the ground right now fighting for each side who doesn’t care to whom Crimea or the Donbass belongs to, because they don’t live there. And you can say that is short sighted or selfish of them to think that way, but it wasn’t the people fighting on the ground who started or wanted this war (well mostly everyone, can’t speak for the warmongers among them).
It is the politicians who draw the borders and claim ownership over land and its people. Sadly, those people who actually live in those places don’t get a say it seems.
Are you comparing 2 kids with another 2 countries while Russia invaded a country of 40 million people? To see if I am on the same page.
Words matter – “He is the RULER” (not “the Leader”)
This is why he got along with all countries. He never picked sides. The only side he ever picked was the side of the US.