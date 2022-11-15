Recent Post
Can’t wait to see Trump and DeSantis in singlets, ready to hit the mats😂🤡
@Conor Kennedy I’d pay to see that!
@Bien Agiter and they are amazing bone spurs, the best bone spurs ever.
I would definitely pay to see that (yes, I know I’m weird)……
Sumo..
I just threw up a little.
Why is the dauther in-law even being asked for her opinion?
Don’t know if anyone asked, but it’s nice to have threats reported. Just in case, down the road …
Why did anyone care what Michelle Obama had to say? And Hillary?
@Zhao Wei
People only become the “spell Nazi” when their losing the argument. Did I use the right their?🤔
@Zhao Wei maybe you should 😂
Because they know you will eat it up. The left can’t get enough of Trump!
Wow did she just promise to go All trial by combat on each other? Where’s the 🍷🍿
These things get pretty rough (and Donald “knows some things”)! Maybe you shouldn’t risk getting hurt, Ron.
trump says he has DIRTon De Sanctimonious 😄
@Charles A Smith Trump also said he had Obama’s birth certificate.
Everything trump says is a lie.
Ron De SendTrumpToJailus
Watching Donnie and Ronny rip each other apart is going to be actual gold.
@Winston Smith SILENCE TROLL 😂SEARCH: DID DONALD TRUMP SAY THAT HE WOULD SLEEP WITH HIS DAUGHTER IVANKA TRUMP
Notice how Democrats are the only ones talking about their rivalry?
@Kyle Spevak what brilliant insight. Got anything else Mr. Obvious?
@James Richter Guess you completely missed the point by the way your comment is so passive aggressive
Sorry, but it is not going to happen. Opposite to Trump the governor is a clever politician, he is going to wait for Trump to do political harikirii himself, before he jumps in, and so far is working masterful.😎
Lara has about the same intelligence as Eric.
She is actually more stupid than he is.
Still more intelligence then you. 🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪🤪
U should be so fortunate!
@Zhao Wei oh yeah? Well, your family is so financially strapped, you can no longer afford to summer in the Hamptons!
You’re giving her too much credit lol
DeSantis should announce he’s running tomorrow morning before Trump makes his announcement. 🤣🤣🤣
That would be amusing. But does he have the balls?
Man, the poor walls of mara lago would be painted red from the ketchup and blood of the chicken tendies he will almost certainly throw at the wall if that happened lol
I want it!!!!!
He won’t – he needs to play the visual that he’s actually committed to his office (for a period of time anyway). An early announcement would hurt him.
even though desantis is a disgusting human, I agree with your comment just because it would piss off the orange turd
Just before the 2016 Republican Convention Ted Cruz said “History isn’t kind to the man who holds Mussolini’s jacket”. Ted wasn’t going to endorse Trump and that got back to Trump. When Cruz walked on stage he was met with a raucous booing. We know what happened next. Ted held Mussolini’s jacket.
Cruz *is* Mussolini’s jacket.
@david marshall more like his underwear.
Cancun Cruz is an embarrassment to Texas …. heck he is even an embarrassment to Trump.
Trump will label DeSantis’s wife horse face. The last time he did that to Ted Cruz’s wife, Cancun Cruz bend on his knees and kiss his “you know what”.
That woman should be more worried about her botox or fillers not migrating all over her face than who’s running for what.
”It’s the third election in a row that Trump has cost us the race. Three strikes, you’re out.” – Larry Hogan
Exactly
Yeah !!!! What I think m we need to do is just say trhmp sucked and. Yell at leol hahahaa
@Ron Taylor 👍🏽
No let trump lead the party into its destruction, I hope after there is no Republican Party left 😃 good riddance
@John Tuya
ITS A CULT NOT A POLITICAL PARTY, GOP REPUBLIKKKANS
Some people will do anything for a buck. No shame. No morals. No principles.
Desantis would win that primary handily
Yeaahhh… she’s about as threatening as a leaf on a tree, but with the laughs she’s generating she does have a promising career in comedy!
“Everything Trump Touches Dies” – THE Rick Wilson
rick wilson is a far right extremist too
I bet her witless threat just scared him senseless.
Trump has helped the Dems quite a lot. Some might call him a useful idiot.
They can’t gwt enough of him!
Not a fan of Ron DeSantis, but he is not going to be told by anyone whether he runs or not. Also, this isn’t 2016. Ron DeSantis is well liked by the base. He isn’t Jeb Bush.
DeSantis was bleeding out politically until Trump helped him. He’s been great in FL, building a huge gap from a sliver between his elections, largely because of Trump. He should come out and defend Trump– let the RINOs sort themselves out.
I think the difference between the other fights and this is Desantis is someone who will actually be willing to use the Trump rule book. 😂
“We know primaries can be nasty” – from the nasty people. Aw, so nice of them to be concerned. No, I don’t want to hear what these two groups of animals are going to do on the public stage. Apologies in advance to our friends and allies, who have been waiting for better from us.