64 comments
Hopefully America is brave enough to convict a criminal regardless of status
@Let’sgo Brandon vote red if you want a maffia don for president.
Sadly, Hillary Clinton, and Hunter Biden showed us otherwise.
“My political ideal is democracy. Let every person be respected as an individual and no person be idolized.” -Dr. Albert Einstein, 1930
Respect liars, cheats, thieves and fraudsters equally to the honest who don’t cheat, steal or defraud ?
Respect pedophiles and anti-pedophiles equally ?
Einstein was a deluder … and so are you !
Surely you should disrespect things that deserve disrespect and likewise respect things that deserve respect !
@Leonie Romanes wrong
“From that time Jesus began to preach, and to say, Repent: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” Matthew 4:17
“Ye have heard that it hath been said, An eye for an eye, and a tooth for a tooth: But I say unto you, That ye resist not evil: but whosoever shall smite thee on thy right cheek, turn to him the other also.” Matthew 5:38-39,
Well, fail to respond to a subpoena properly and this happens then you go to jail…and when you are the one who strengthened a law, you shouldn’t complain when it comes back on you…
@Ryan Flynn is that all you got? That’s your real come back? I didn’t realize I was talking to someone challenged.
@Jamie Payton don’t worry Jamie, he does have a right to defense. And he’s going to need it.
@Ryan Flynn, Jamie Payton isn’t a fan of democracy. Jamie prefers an autocracy, where the top autocrat is beyond the reach of the law. The law, in Jamie’s dream country, only applies to the little people and Jamie’s political enemies.
Jamie is going to tell you that it’s impossible to enforce the law in this case. Jamie is going to tell you stories about the lack of any convictions and penalties for violating the clauses that govern this sort of documentation.
Soon, Jamie will start blaming the National Archives, Joe Biden, and George Soros for these documents ending up at Mara Lardo.
And when you don’t see or subscribe to the brilliance of Jamie’s fascistic utopia, Jamie will ridicule and insult you, because you obviously aren’t a true patriot.
@Chris Magnussen you won’t find a judge or lawyer w the level of clearance the president has to review the necessary documents. Duh! Been there before. It’s a real issue . Let me look for the crayons.
@Ryan Flynn You’ll see. No one will be able to try the case. You don’t quite understand interpretation of the law. You’re spitting blanks.
I’m starting to think the whole ‘first presidential candidate to not release their tax returns’ was a bit of a red flag… 🤔
a huge MAGA Flag
HAHAHHAHAHAHA very good
So, Trump says he declassified planted documents! How do you do that?
🤣🤣
@Eva Mac unfortunately
@Nil Nil
Please stop watching fox and read actual law and policy. Please!!!
How did specifically requested, TS/SCI documents that are to be observed only inside of a SCIF, make it in the hands of a former president and now private citizen who has foreign nationals and business people attend his residence regularly?
Who were the people in his administration that somehow obtained them, especially the SCI documents, put them into boxes and delivery them to his residence?
This may be a even bigger investigation with regard to the security of the country and answers are required.
@Big Guy on a Little Adventure
Her private servers had classified emails (clearly marked classified).
Daily Reminder: “Tonight, I say this to my Republican colleagues who are defending the indefensible – there will come a day when Donald Trump is
gone, but your dishonor will remain.” – 06/09/2022 Rep. Elizabeth Cheney (R) Wyoming
And his about her daddy’s illegal war? She stood by him I’m sure.
Pure fucking hypocrisy.
She means the real rinos.
Bet McConnell wishes he had allowed Garland become a Supreme court judge now
He’s talking his damn trip there is a process to declassify information and he didn’t do that. And he can’t declassify SCI anyway
There’s no way, whether he declassified them or not, that they should be stored at a fucking golf club in Florida…
@Chungas Revenge
Ok and, do you not understand it’s an FBI warrant, and it’s written in such a way that they can search anywhere in the estate. Dude you are clueless! You got nothing, GTFOH!
@Call Me Hakeem Putting laughing faces at the end of your comment doesn’t make it correct. Actually, putting those faces behind such an obviously false statement makes you look extremely ignorant.
This begs the question – if we have a potential spy , possibly guilty of espionage, are any of his appointees legitimate?
unfortunately no, since we have other branches of government
Apparently anyone can declassify anything, just by saying so, even after the fact, according to Trump. Cool. I hereby declassify Trump. He is no longer a despicable human being. He is now a despicable p.o.s. Wow, that _was_ easy.
@Dean R yes it’s called standard practice. It’s also for the security of the officers.
“Those secret files were declassified by me! That was before the FBI planted them! Think of it!”
POTUS should not have the ability to unilaterally de-classify anything they want with no scrutiny or justification, ESPECIALLY if the reason is to avoid criminal consequences. Same goes for self-pardon, and pardon of co-conspirators. Congress needs to change the associated laws to make sure these things can never happen again.
VOTE BLUE come November to help make these changes, then actively advocate for the changes we all want things to change.
Read the law. He doesn’t
If this were one of us we’d be getting waterboarded before they executed us.
@Chuck Steak Not me. I had myself hypnotised to drop a nasty poop whenever I’m waterboarded. They’d only try to do me once. Unless one of them gets the bright idea of wearing gas masks. Then, I’m F’d.
Seems like those at the top are the ones that should get the most severe treatment, because they are the ones setting the laws and should be the main ones abiding by the laws.
Bingo! And we need to hold them to a higher standard SO MAKE AN EXAMPLE OUT OF THEM!
“Mom can we get some nuclear documents?” “No, we have nuclear documents at home”
When you no longer have the legally required clearance to handle and read certain documents. Then steal it from you previous employer. That’s a F’ng crime.
@David Brown For the record, Sandy Berger did not ‘get away with it.’ Sandy Berger plead guilty to taking three copies of the same document and was fined $10,000.
@vast vessel wasn’t she cleared by Trump’s justice department? Even so, if she committed crimes she should’ve been prosecuted. Trump is fucked !
You can’t just say “they’re declassified” it’s a process.. even Obama went through the National Archives for his personal papers…at great expense btw. Con Man Don..ain’t got time for Law and Order.
POTUS can NOT just say “These documents are declassified, I say so.” He CAN go to his people and say “I want these documents declassified, make it happen.” And then they will go through the process where they make sure that those documents do not contain any information that can hurt the country or any of it’s operatives out in the field. Could take weeks or months for any particular set of documents.
That’s what he did.
@R H Not even close.