Two more attacks on facilities housing US troops in Syria March 25, 2023
“When all else fails, they take you to war”.
But this time not going to be same. All middle East is United 😂
I wish Russia and China would strengthen Syrian defences against its invaders….
@David Smith
Why are you interested in gay frogs? 🥴🤡
“Trump says U.S. left troops in Syria ‘only for the oil,’ appearing to contradict Pentagon”- (2019). At least Trump wasn’t hiding it. The Pentagon used the old “stay behind to fight ISIS” excuse.
@Neko ACC Where is the Congressional and UN authorization for the USA to be in Syria?
Trump? He never was a reliable source 😅
@A sehsnbdrn promoting my as*..
It’s almost like everyone should just come home from this decades-spanning abysmal failure.
I blame the world for enabling these tyrannical dictators for decades.. take them out and take them out once and for all so the world can finally have peace
@Jesus Chris that depends on what you classify as a large scale invasion. Also 20 years is not that long, but it certainly wasn’t 20 years. How about Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. And this is just a larger ones, there is also about a dozen smaller cases. This is the country that preaches non-involvement in other people’s countries, the irony is staggering.
“Syrians attacking U.S. bases on their land” should be the title of this segment. Wether they got the weapons from Iran or king Kong is secondary information.
King kong is near to aquire nuclear weapons – isreal
Correct! Syria is the game land, what is your problem? When Your Syria attack Israel and lose, I enjoyed it.
US government always wants war because it’s good for business but they don’t want it to look like they started it. 😂
You nailed it.
I mean does it matter if it’s Iran backed? What about us backing a group to overthrow governments? If we can do it so can they.
Also maybe if we put troops in a warzone/conflict, we full send it and actually fight to win it with full might and not hold back.
When are you signing up for duty?
@T well I guess you wouldn’t be aware, but I have already been signed up. Been a 11B and a 91D.
Us troops stationed in an oil field. Think about how that sounds
@Soufyane Boufrahi They don’t have the right to do that. They’re stealing.
It’s a robbery
@Dr Sunday maybe it will happen if north Korea fire missile to any us territories same with Beijing and Russia.
As an American, I would rather our troops be here at home and not over in Syria.
Syrian oil being robbed by us🤨
@kporche4321 ❤ agree with your thinking!
The billion dollar question is…Why are us troops in Syria?
🛢🩸💰
US troops are the ones who couldn’t get the family feeding jobs 😢
Wow! I strongly believe to move our forces out of Syria .
And send them to Ukraine ❤️🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
Those contractors are the ones that makes all of the money from all wars
Would not be surprised if Hunter was the main contractor.
You don’t even know what these contractors do 😂
Thanks for sharing 🙏🏾
Prayers out for those trying to recover from the passing of their loved ones 🕊️
Prayers out for those injured 🕊️
Prayers out for the troops, contractors 🕊️
I don’t pray for mercenaries.
Now we don’t call them military bases,we call them facilities 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Military is woke now
Yeah and we now call the US soldiers there service men and contractors 🤣🤣🤣
You are missing the point, facilities are a target, contractors a collateral
Please iran let us steal oil peacefully
Not a “special military operation” 😂
The only reason America does not seek conflict is because they are out gunned when it comes to drones and cruise missiles and would get throttled at the moment, lol 🤣
Grow up comrade.
@Hungry Ghost then why isn’t the U.S. hitting them, is there some truth to this bro?
USA:: currently occupying 1/3 of Syria a sovereign country.
Also USA:: who the hell does Russia think they are occupying Ukraine.. a sovereign country
@Soufyane Boufrahi 🤦
@Soufyane Boufrahi no, it has others do it. We just have illegal bases that’s all😅
You obviously have to pay the price when you steal other people’s oil. No such thing as a free lunch. 😂
How could anybody rely on CNN as a source of truth of any kind. You’re the last news channel that I would believe on any issue
” i don’t trust but i watch ” 🥴
The people just can’t stop lying to us
This seems familiar to what’s happening to Ukraine…but since it’s USA they gotta cover it up😊
Good point.
How do you feel if syria occupied a part in USA and set up a military base???
take them out! the world can finally have peace once these tyrannical dictatorships are extinguished