Recent Post
- ‘Clown car of a debate’: SE Cupp reacts to Arizona GOP debate
- Hear why ex-agent thinks the Secret Service did the ‘right thing’ on Jan. 6
- Hear pollsters’ warning for the US after a ‘stunning’ new poll
- Two secret service agents say they heard claim Trump angrily demanded to go to Capitol
- Law professor who taught Merrick Garland predicts he will indict Trump
79 comments
No human being alive would never be able to convince me that this is false. Being president made him believe he could do anything that he wanted. He’s a criminal. He’s absolutely a disgrace to the office.
good thing that someone had some guardrails on the nuclear football
And Tony Ornato was the first agent ever to switch jobs and become a political appointee during the campaign and then switch back to his old secret service job… that needs to be pointed out regularly
As they would say in the mob world Omato is a made man.
Ornato loves the schmegma.
0:34 He thinks the president is omnipotent. 😂 Doesn’t he know that the POTUSA is actually the _most feckless_ job in the world? 🤦 You either waste your term cleaning up the previous guy’s mess, or you try to accomplish stuff but get blocked by the other other party at every step and whatever you do manage to accomplish gets undone by the next guy, 😒
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vEUDpaqttdo
its finally here
wow you’re 1thousand percent correct
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
What’d you talking about? Impotent? Nay!
We believe fully MS. Hutchison and every word of her testimony. We pray that Liz Cheney will protect her because as we have seen Trump will stop at nothing.
1 San Antonio Strong Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The Secret Service need to come in and testify under oath.
1 Cate T Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
The one who testifies under oath under penalty of perjury is the one whose words deserve more consideration.
@#SuperOldGameSaturday You have no proof of your statement; it’s merely your opinion.
I don’t agree with it, nor do many.
MORE DIVERSIONS FROM THE TRUE GOAL. COLLAPSE OF THE US ECONOMY.
Yeah, because no one has EVER lied under oath Einstein 😂
@Kim Cissell Stop deflecting!
All your posts are attempted deflections from the topic.
POST ON TOPIC!
I’m surprised Trump (and all his flab) was able to move fast enough to grab the stering wheel & the SS Agent. But it doesn’t surprise me. Trump acts worse than a 6th grade bully.
He acts like Eric Cartman from south park as an adult .. but not funny like Cartman
I believe the flab is between your ears.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
@one day at a time:”respect mah authoritay!” Eric Cartman
I would love to hear what the Secret Service agents say about Donald behind closed doors. His term was a complete shitshow.
They would say, “He/Chump, gave me Covid!”
Remember when he had toilet paper stuck to his shoes? If they cared about him, they would have brought it to his attention. Instead, they said nothing, and it made him the laughing stock of many late night host..
me too i bet they got lots of salacious details of trump sneaking into Ivankas room late at night for a quicke .. i hope one of them writes a tell all book
I’m a democrat and I even realize this country was in a lot better shape back then then now w the Biden administration now .
@Reuben Sane 🤣😂😅
Notice the words used “No one attempted to intimidate.” Intelligent individuals know that one can intimidate a person even in the guise of being “nice.” No one’s denying that they contacted her.
@Tom A yeah that’s on par with “Tell your kids to drive carefully.”
@Tom A 100% Tom. My thoughts exactly.
Intimidation can be hidden in an “innocent” query.
RICO is the way forward!
Rico charges are pending
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
A secret service official with common sense. Life for them must have been very challenging under Trump. To think Trump is not in jail is baffling. Yo think he is still talking about running for office and still has a following defies all logic.
Logic/Reason:
“Indeed, you can’t use reason to change the opinion of a person whose opinion was not formed by reason.” – Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson
It’s a cult period.
Yeah, the thing about all this is that everything we’ve heard about what Trump did is _completely in character_ .
@Nikolai Persad is that the sound that head makes with all the screws loose?
We are talking about a man who suggested that he only respects soldiers that don’t die or are captured in war and who used a sharpie pen on a hurricane map to frighten residents of Alabama rather than admit he misspoke at a press conference. Yep, the creature said it.
@Eric Willis what evidence?! 😂 oh some lady was told by her sisters friends cousins dad that trump sent a mean tweet?
@00 BankZ No, there has always been clear evidence, from what the man himself has said, recorded on video, but I’m afraid it would be wasted on you.
One side is testifying under oath and the other refuses. If they want to protect the biggest liar in history, let’s see them put their own freedom on the line for him.
@Eric Willis We keep hoping!!
@red snapper wow you people aren’t very strong in the speech department I guess
@DonoVideo and your going to keep hoping til you’re old and gray.
@00 BankZ Still got nothing I see 😅
Why would she lie knowing she’s putting a target on her back by talking?
1 Tj Rizzo Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
They can trace calls unless it was done on a “ throwaway” phone which would also indicate the intent behind the call.
Astounding that these high up officials have the option to testify or not AND dictate how they testify.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
I think we need a law where elected officials and people in the administration are prohibited from even touching a burner phone or account that cant be traced back like jared did with the saudis on snapchat or whatever. All communications should be able to be filed for the record.
@Mark Passey No.
@The South will fall again Well that would be a good start then, wouldn’t it?
@Mark Passey …. but it does help to contain things a little.
I believe her. And I hope she is being protected from those who might want to harm her. 🙏
1 Stephanie Howell Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
How bout Santa you believe him and the tooth fairy
hmmm.. look at that.. multiple pictures of her standing right next to Mark Meadows. but she was “just a low level employee.” right. disgusting how they try to minimize someone because they dont like what they say. and Aranado is a proven liar.
1 BizzMoneyB Fuk what you saying it here 😠 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8zrfSK6pnpQ
Felicidades, es un buen ejemplo. 😠
5:25 Se deja ver que hay muy buenos resultados 😠😠
Saludos desde la Cd.. de world 🌹😉💖
los mortales abian apreciado tan hermosa mujer
How many “low level employees”
get their own office?
If the secret service special agents lie, they must be convicted sent to prison, and stripped of all benefits.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
And if they didn’t lie, trump has to go to jail. Forever.
I believe the secret service agent 100%
What’s interesting as well is that the Secret Service assessed the situation at the Capital and realized it was a potentially dangerous situation for the President to be taken to.
Which begs the question: why didn’t the Secret Service do more to help out Congress and VP Pence?
I think the young lady has more courage then 95% of men dealing with an irate child. I just don’t understand why anyone can stand him.
Last fight https://youtu.be/A3Xk9-Znf40
@Fox N wolf You haven’t listened to one word of the hearings, have you?
@julio torres Your comment doesn’t refute what they said. You came off quite clueless yourself and had to recycle “right wing sources”
I mean I like 1 dollar gas prices
Before testimony, “he’ll be watching you and hoping you are loyal” after testimony, “I don’t even know who she is”
She was Cassidy Hutchinson, but you wouldn’t know that because you either watch Fox News or your bunker has been breached.
@Burr Anderson… He was saying… This is what “Trump” is saying.
@Burr Anderson , reading comprehension is your friend.
So tell me Mr. TRUMP, if you don’t know Cassidy, they why should she be loyal to you.
She should be loyal to the Law, the TRUTH and the Constitution of the United States of America.
Be loyal to God.
Donald Trump is loyal to no one.
Great insight